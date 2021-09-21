 Skip to content
 
I used to be an anti-vaxxer, but... I've seen things
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BUT MOMMY! MY FREEDUMS!
Fark user image
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I used to be a farking idiot, then I learned some basic science"

/Reads letter to the editor
//I stand by my comment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well naptime followed by a snack can really do wonders for a person's attitude.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Patrick's seen things you people wouldn't believe.

Attack antibodies on fire off the Islets of Langerhans.

He's watched T-cells glitter in the dark near the Tibial Plateau.

All those proteins will be lost in time--- like tears in the rain...

Time....to live.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old school solution.

media.gettyimages.com
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO YOU SEE?

Fark user image
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But then I took a needle to the knee.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 326x217]


Wow. I'm not the only one who thought of this.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Picklehead: Old school solution.

[media.gettyimages.com image 612x549]


A lollipop is fine for going to the dentist.

Things involving needles deserve ice cream.

They even have non-dairy ice cream for those who'd otherwise have to avoid it
 
