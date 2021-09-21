 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Live in Fairfax County, VA and snorted a fresh batch of cocaine recently? You gonna die. In fact, you're probably dead already   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll never understand cutting coke with a downer. I mean, if someone wanted to speedball they'd buy both. I never wanted to do that l, and I'm grateful for the dealers in the '80s.
It was just a stage, I grew out of it.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cures Covid
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys! What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to become more and more common as more states legalize marijuana. Hope they're all stocking up on Narcan.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: This is going to become more and more common as more states legalize marijuana. Hope they're all stocking up on Narcan.


. . . wut?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between anti-vaxxers and cokeheads the herd is definitely getting thinned more than usual this year, IMHO.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?


It means the article's writer is a moron
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Hey guys! What's going on in this thread?

[Fark user image image 320x320]


Who dat
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: 433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?

It means the article's writer is a moron

It means the article's writer is a moron


That was from the police chief.  You and I both probably think an addition from the author would have been helpful, not that any ordinary person will encounter the drug of course.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Jack Sabbath: Hey guys! What's going on in this thread?

Who dat

[Fark user image image 320x320]

Who dat


https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.tmz.​c​om/2021/09/12/comedian-kate-quigley-br​eaks-silence-after-overdose-deaths-fri​ends/
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Between anti-vaxxers and cokeheads the herd is definitely getting thinned more than usual this year, IMHO.


Omg we moved from 2.9 to 3.something million people dieing I the last year get bent.
/that said fentynal in coke sucks.
/ I mean I kept passing out so I don't even know what the sex was like
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?


I see where the confusion lies. The new standard of measurements in the US for drugs is in fingertips.  Other things are measured differently. For example boulders are measured in small boulders, even if they are large boulders.

For example,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be clever anti-drug PSA, make everyone afraid there could be fentanyl in anything you didn't buy at a pharmacy. Or it could be the work of a real sociopath who just wants to kill.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: jaivirtualcard: Jack Sabbath: Hey guys! What's going on in this thread?

[Fark user image image 320x320]

Who dat

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.tmz.c​om/2021/09/12/comedian-kate-quigley-br​eaks-silence-after-overdose-deaths-fri​ends/


Ugh. Seeing her at AVN I thought she was a pornstar and was hoping to understand her more intimately. Thanks for nothing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?


If it's bigger than a fingertip, you're gay.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If drugs were legal and they could get it at the store and get drugs that were made under rigorous quality standards this could be avoided.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet if you have some, you could bring it to the nearest police station for free testing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: fragMasterFlash: Between anti-vaxxers and cokeheads the herd is definitely getting thinned more than usual this year, IMHO.

Omg we moved from 2.9 to 3.something million people dieing I the last year get bent.
/that said fentynal in coke sucks.
/ I mean I kept passing out so I don't even know what the sex was like


Same here, but I'll tell you what, coke and fentanyl makes my butthole sore as hell.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: 433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?

I see where the confusion lies. The new standard of measurements in the US for drugs is in fingertips.  Other things are measured differently. For example boulders are measured in small boulders, even if they are large boulders.

For example,

[Fark user image 425x239]


foo monkey: 433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?

If it's bigger than a fingertip, you're gay.

If it's bigger than a fingertip, you're gay.


I don't think I've ever been so glad that I don't know what's going on.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

danvon: 433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?

I see where the confusion lies. The new standard of measurements in the US for drugs is in fingertips.  Other things are measured differently. For example boulders are measured in small boulders, even if they are large boulders.

For example,

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Never do a Rhode Island of fentynal or boulders though.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh.  Darn.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

starsrift: danvon: 433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?

I see where the confusion lies. The new standard of measurements in the US for drugs is in fingertips.  Other things are measured differently. For example boulders are measured in small boulders, even if they are large boulders.

For example,

[Fark user image 425x239]

foo monkey: 433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?

If it's bigger than a fingertip, you're gay.

I don't think I've ever been so glad that I don't know what's going on.


Me too.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dammit, that shipment was supposed to go to Washington DC!

Can't find good help these days.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So I guess drug dealers will now start adding a little meth to their fentanyl laced coke so they can get more repeat business? Isn't that the whole point of adding fent in the first place?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Jack Sabbath: jaivirtualcard: Jack Sabbath: Hey guys! What's going on in this thread?

[Fark user image image 320x320]

Who dat

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.tmz.c​om/2021/09/12/comedian-kate-quigley-br​eaks-silence-after-overdose-deaths-fri​ends/

Ugh. Seeing her at AVN I thought she was a pornstar and was hoping to understand her more intimately. Thanks for nothing.


My apologies. You'll have to make do with the hundreds of actual pornstars that look a lot like her. Maybe thousands.
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: This is going to become more and more common as more states legalize marijuana. Hope they're all stocking up on Narcan.


You realize legal weed means you can buy it from a trustworthy registered licensed seller who can guarantee their product and sources, not some criminal who doesn't know what they're selling? Illegal drugs gets you illegal supply.
 
scanman61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Dammit, that shipment was supposed to go to Washington DC!

Can't find good help these days.

Can't find good help these days.


I thought it was supposed to be going to Mar-a-Lago?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?


Police chiefs will do literally anything to avoid using the metric system.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scanman61: NephilimNexus: Dammit, that shipment was supposed to go to Washington DC!
Can't find good help these days.
I thought it was supposed to be going to Mar-a-Lago?


Y'all hit us with Borat impersonations next!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

433: This time around it's "a small fingertip" of fentanyl that is deadly.  What does that even mean?


I thought it was a reference to a coke nail:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But that would be enough fentanyl to kill a horse, so I think they probably mean if you dip your wet finger in fentanyl and then suck on the results, you'll die, which isn't wrong.

All of those stories about people touching fentanyl and overdosing are bullshiat, though.
 
Stibium
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Police don't want anyone to die. How else are they supposed to cut out your dealer?
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: This could be clever anti-drug PSA, make everyone afraid there could be fentanyl in anything you didn't buy at a pharmacy. Or it could be the work of a real sociopath who just wants to kill.


now in my fifties, I would not take the chance... The farking stupid me of 27 years ago would have been ready to rock and roll.
 
