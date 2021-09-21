 Skip to content
Old and busted: Vodak tampons. New hotness: Nicotine Pouches
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Young Danes are sticking nicotine pouches up their asses and inside their foreskins in a trend that's left health experts concerned and baffled
Considering how irritating they are in the mouth, I wouldn't do that even once.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I... YESUS fark, NO!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vodak tampons?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/aisle seat
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...what happens when you need to spit?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Vodak tampons?

[Fark user image image 225x225]

/aisle seat


I'll tell you, if you like any kind of flavored teas, Deep Eddy works amazing for adding a strong kick to your drink. They're the only ones I know that keep the sour of the fruit in the liquor. All others I've tried are too goddamn sweet, which makes the tea undrinkable. A Deep Eddy Lemon and sweet tea mix makes a fantastic Arnold Palmer that'll kick your ass after a couple rounds, just like Arnold.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: ...what happens when you need to spit?


Smoke comes out your ass.


/ kids used to use Copenhagen and Skoal in Junior High and High School in the '70s (no pouches) and you'd see their disgusting spit cups all around.  The rules only mentioned smoking tobacco, so they were pretty free to do it.  The smart ones used a little discretion.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Anti-Vaxxer's hemorrhoid treatment.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So do you have to carry around an empty beer can to have your junk spit into?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: "Young Danes are sticking nicotine pouches up their asses and inside their foreskins in a trend that's left health experts concerned and baffled..."

Wait, the experts were concerned and, then,they were baffled?  Speaking for myself, I think that being baffled would come first.  Personally, I couldn't care less what you do with your nicotine pouches.  That's no concern of mine.  But, I will still stand there in befuddlement while I watch you do it.

/And, yes, I WILL watch you do it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But when Dad catches you, he makes you stick every one of those pouches up there.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Where in the fark is Ice-T when you need him?

"They're sticking wet nicotine pouches in their foreskins. Kids are calling it 'brun jul'"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't drink what's in the spittoons
 
Mabman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: ...what happens when you need to spit?


The Scandinavian snus doesn't make you spit. Comes in little teabag-like pouches, but rectangular, and usually contains a bit of baking soda (I guess the PH adjustment makes the nicotine absorb better).

I'm not normally a tobacco user at all, but was watching some Scandinavian murder mystery shows on Netflix and saw some of the Swedish characters using it, and was curious. Turns out one place did carry it where I am, so I tried some.

Blech, tasted like salty tobacco.  But, as I said, I'm not a regular user.

Apparently it's also not fermented/preserved the same way as North American tobacco, so it contains somewhat less nitrosamines - in theory slightly better for you than other forms of smokeless tobacco, but users still get more mouth and digestive system cancers than those who do not use any tobacco.

/sorry to ruin your joke attempt :)
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Where in the fark is Ice-T when you need him?

"They're sticking wet nicotine pouches in their foreskins. Kids are calling it 'brun jul'"


Well the show is by Dick Wolf
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: But when Dad catches you, he makes you stick every one of those pouches up there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mabman: scottydoesntknow: ...what happens when you need to spit?

The Scandinavian snus doesn't make you spit. Comes in little teabag-like pouches, but rectangular, and usually contains a bit of baking soda (I guess the PH adjustment makes the nicotine absorb better).

I'm not normally a tobacco user at all, but was watching some Scandinavian murder mystery shows on Netflix and saw some of the Swedish characters using it, and was curious. Turns out one place did carry it where I am, so I tried some.

Blech, tasted like salty tobacco.  But, as I said, I'm not a regular user.

Apparently it's also not fermented/preserved the same way as North American tobacco, so it contains somewhat less nitrosamines - in theory slightly better for you than other forms of smokeless tobacco, but users still get more mouth and digestive system cancers than those who do not use any tobacco.

/sorry to ruin your joke attempt :)


LOL, believe me, I get it. Grew up in Texas with a high-country high school. I got hooked on dip. I'm still workin to quit, but my use has become minimal overall.

I would honestly be interested in this type though. Have not heard of it or tried searching.

/Hate this shiat
//But the convenience and how it does mellow is so goddamn hard to beat
///Got some Velo pouches which work well, but still lack compared to real shiat
////BLECH!
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
im not concerned or baffled by anything "teens do on the internet" anymore.  the low bar for stupid shiat young people do on the internet has been lowered so far it is the gravitational center of the planet.

if someone walked up to me tomorrow and said "experts are concerned young teens on the internet are setting themselves on fire" i wouldnt be concerned.  i wouldnt even assume its a new thing.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oopsboom: im not concerned or baffled by anything "teens do on the internet" anymore.  the low bar for stupid shiat young people do on the internet has been lowered so far it is the gravitational center of the planet.

if someone walked up to me tomorrow and said "experts are concerned young teens on the internet are setting themselves on fire" i wouldnt be concerned.  i wouldnt even assume its a new thing.


after i typed that the little voice in my head wouldnt let it go.  10 seconds on google says i was right
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/americas/tiktok-fire-challenge-port​land-icu-b1856805.html
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Butternut Squanch: [i.imgflip.com image 850x474]


About friggin' time.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't they just drink beer and smoke like normal teenagers?
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oopsboom: oopsboom: im not concerned or baffled by anything "teens do on the internet" anymore.  the low bar for stupid shiat young people do on the internet has been lowered so far it is the gravitational center of the planet.

if someone walked up to me tomorrow and said "experts are concerned young teens on the internet are setting themselves on fire" i wouldnt be concerned.  i wouldnt even assume its a new thing.

after i typed that the little voice in my head wouldnt let it go.  10 seconds on google says i was right
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wor​ld/americas/tiktok-fire-challenge-port​land-icu-b1856805.html


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: So do you have to carry around an empty beer can to have your junk spit into?


It's fun to watch when they confuse their spit can for the can they're drinking from.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just meant that you had low-quality dip, sorry if you thought "ass skoal" was a suggestion of what to do with it.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Show some cultural sensitivity. They call it "pickling the fjord."
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: But when Dad catches you, he makes you stick every one of those pouches up there.


Go on...
 
