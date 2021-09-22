 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Sovereign Citizens lose land to Adverse Possession. I'll allow it   (youtube.com) divider line
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Leonard French is my favourite copyright attorney.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sovereign Citizen Get Tased Trying To Enter Courtroom
Youtube RfVbiefMdNU


Still good for some laughs!
 
R0AHN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Leonard French is my favourite copyright attorney.


Absolutely, he is a gem. And his funny hat collection is a solid addition to the commentary.

Good to see one of his vids being greenlit for front page. More people should check him out! He did a very good collaboration that cleared up so much confusion about Citizens United

/In before someone mentions Liebowitz
//For those who don't know, it's a saga by this point of lying, sanctions, and Hollywood-esque drama
///Maybe Netflix will pick up story rights
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So if I interpret this right, the property was originally granted to a pair of unrelated individuals as co-owners through cotenancy.  At some point, one of these men sold the property, the other made no dispute of the sale.  Through the intervening century the properties were subdivided and sold, and eventually 40 years ago a mining company purchased the subdivided land and used it continually through company name changes and corporate mergers.  Fast forward to recent, where the descedant of the co-owner that had not disputed the sale tries to claim the land, but the law in Texas is such that the mining company's filing of deeds (as is typical for real property transactions) and continuous visible use of the property meant that it has satisfied any adverse possession against the estate of the original co-owner that didn't dispute the sale and any possible inheritors of that original co-owner.

That company only needed to have done this for the last five years before the challenge was presented.

Not that the company specifically engaged in a land-grab in this case, but it sounds like it may be surprisingly easy to adverse-possess land in Texas, depending on what Texas requires for a threshold for 'continuous use'.  In many places rural land is held privately and the owners may not visit or even do an especially thorough job of paying attention to that land, so I could see someone managing to indentify such land, doing the bare minimum to continuously use it while filing a deed, and then after five years be recognized as the owner.

So if you own land somewhere away from your normal residence, check up on it and check with the county's recorder office on an annual basis.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Really? I'm supposed to listen for however long to someone reading a legal document? Gone in 30 seconds.
 
