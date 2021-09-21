 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Drones launching other drones "leads to some very exciting possibilities," up to and including the conquest and enslavement of the human race, presumably   (thedrive.com) divider line
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
rides-mag.comView Full Size


Still relevant?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do you want skynet?

Because this is how you get skynet.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Our capacity to market new and expensive ways to kill people is apparently limitless.

But, the pilot is both a limitation and a part that is too expensive to waste. Removing them is an improvement.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is the thing controlled by any of these people?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NathanAllen:But, the pilot is both a limitation and a part that is too expensive to waste. Removing them is an improvement.

Well, Skynet definitely removes the pilot.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We've had MIRVs for decades.   These are the A-10 version for close encounters.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thank you for your purchase from Xzibit Drone Co., LLC
 
