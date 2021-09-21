 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   In Singapore, creepy clowns are hanging around elementary schools to get kids to sign up for speech classes. Because apparently sending out "free candy" vans didn't work   (boingboing.net) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They should have hired me.  I need the work and I'm not allowed to wear my clown costume near elementary schools in the States.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is how I lost my last marketing gig for a pasta brand. Who doesn't like clowns?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure that actually *cause* a stutter or two..

"He thrusts his fists against the posts and still insists he sees the ghosts."

Wait... Perhaps this is a brilliant plan after all!
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey kids would you like some...adverbs
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Creepy Clowns is the name of my Kiss tribute band.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
