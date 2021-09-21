 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Remember that 15 year old from last week who hit and killed a jogger? Turns out there is footage of her hitting somebody else in the same car. But she's still being tried as a juvenile so she'll be free with a clean record at 21. Trifecta anyone?   (king5.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think I speak for all parents of teens, this young lady has popped her GTA cork.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what the Prosecutors are supposed to do here... if they try her as an adult the court is just going to throw it out, right?

Doesn't this require a legislative fix?

Me none to smart. Me just guessing.

Definitely a sicko... definitely criminally insane. Should be locked away from people forever.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, there is kind of a big loophole here.

In general I agree that "kids do dumb stuff" and _some_ societal forgiveness is in order.

But I sort of doubt this kids can be saved at this point. This is just "young Dexter" stuff.

Maybe we need a lingering threat like "When you turn 18 this is gone UNLESS you fark up in a similar manner then this can be used against you in court as a pattern".

I don't know.

All I know is somebody is going to end up dating or even marrying her. That poor soul deserves preemptive pitty.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm not sure what the Prosecutors are supposed to do here... if they try her as an adult the court is just going to throw it out, right?


https://marshalldefense.com/blog/when​-​can-a-juvenile-be-charged-as-an-adult-​for-a-sex-crime-in-washington/

According to this, for serious crimes, it is possible for the prosecutor to petition the court to have a 15yo tried as an adult.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Juveniles should be tried as juveniles. It's when they're not that should be a scandal.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone should sue her parents to oblivion.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So she's a psychopath. I wonder how many of the neighbors' pets have disappeared through the years...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She should be told to hit the road, Jack.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There have been multiple outrages of justice with malicious juveniles committing horrific crimes and being tried as juveniles, and being let out at 21.

Juveniles know right from wrong. They do dumb sh•t but carjacking leading to murder, or running people over for fun is extremely unusual, and is the behavior of bad seed.

It's a huge problem in Baltimore City where juveniles absolutely run riot with no consequence, not even being incarcerated.
 
