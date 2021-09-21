 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Accused attempted assisted suicide-for-profit lawyer Alex Murdaugh (say that 5 times fast) now being sued in connection with a fatal boat crash wherein he allegedly got the blame shifted from his son (murdered with his mom this year) to another youth   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
27
    More: Creepy, Police, Pleading, Alex Murdaugh, Plaintiff, behalf of Connor Cook, Murdaugh family boat, new lawsuit, boat crash  
•       •       •

566 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 8:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole family is the American version of Upper Class Twit of the Year, without the humo(u)r.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IS there a reason for the same pic side by side?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Paging Jerry Springer, Mr. Springer your presence is requested...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: IS there a reason for the same pic side by side?


Promotional tie-in:

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: IS there a reason for the same pic side by side?


Maybe it's meant to be viewed with a stereoscope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, you really want a obese ginger in 3-D
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: jaivirtualcard: IS there a reason for the same pic side by side?

Promotional tie-in:

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x349]


Damn it. You just made it more frightening!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: jaivirtualcard: IS there a reason for the same pic side by side?

Promotional tie-in:

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x349]


I have one of those from my great, great grandmother. Like that exact same design. Came with a few dozen pictures including one of a completely frozen Niagara Falls.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I heard he's getting too old for this shiat.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If this was a movie. People would be saying No Way anything this stupid could really happen.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
that 5 times fast
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: that 5 times fast


Or

thatthatthatthatthat
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At this point if anyone died within the same zip code as them, assume they farking killed them. Jesus Christ.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Lochsteppe: jaivirtualcard: IS there a reason for the same pic side by side?

Promotional tie-in:

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x349]

Damn it. You just made it more frightening!
[Fark user image image 800x447]


Maybe you should view it in a quadruple stereo scope, in case no one has mentioned.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stuffy: If this was a movie. People would be saying No Way anything this stupid could really happen.



The only directors who could possibly direct this movie are the Coen Brothers.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The surviving son is a sociopath and everyone is afraid of him, including dad.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: IS there a reason for the same pic side by side?


Pornhub thumbnail of his VR video
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whoever killed his wife and son must have viewed it as a public service.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dear gods, they've spawned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
get real
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who in hell names a child Plaintiff..
Joking
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: This whole family is the American version of Upper Class Twit of the Year, without the humo(u)r.


I don't agree, that skit was silly. These motherfarkers are more sinister than silly.

This guy and his family have dominated their local politics and prosecution for generations from what I understand. Corruption isn't silly, this guy and those before him have probably literally had people killed.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Literal personification of rich, white male privilege.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is the accomplice Gene hackman?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did you just say "yute"?
 
get real
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So pretty white woman?  Actually we all just like involved mysteries
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, you really want a obese ginger in 3-D


I have been repeatedly told that Fark is not my personal erotica site, yet you post this for me. Please advise.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.