(The Detroit_News)   Handcuff Johnny lives up to his name   (detroitnews.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dumbass.  If you are going to the UP to commit a crime take the long way around through Wisconsin.  N00bz take the Bridge.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dad shoes and a minivan? Oh he is going meet some very interesting people in prison indeed.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal court records allege Allen was motivated to plant the bombs at various cell towers because he was angry that telecommunications companies broadcast pornography, cursing and "immoral content."

The bombs, discovered earlier this month at cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, were stored inside boxes and contained handcuffs with either the nickname "Handcuff Johnny or the initials "HJ."


*snert*
 
comrade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a retired minor may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Offended by "racy" TV, okay with non-specific murder.  Got it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Federal court records allege Allen was motivated to plant the bombs at various cell towers because he was angry that telecommunications companies broadcast pornography, cursing and "immoral content."

Next time I see this guy I'm gonna fill his hoo-ha with goof juice.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He wanted people to stop cursing so he was going to blow up some phone stores.

Because that's how it works.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nobody was ever able to satisfactorily explain why an old miner was given advanced military explosives training.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged a retired underground miner

I'm glad they specified underground. So are the other space miners.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
California license plate SWFE503. That's the same plate number and vehicle spotted outside the AT&T store where investigators found a bomb in Sault Ste. Marie.
California Department of Motor Vehicles, however, failed to provide any information because their records only go back five years, the FBI agent wrote.

I am very confused by this.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged a retired underground miner

I'm glad they specified underground. So are the other space miners.


Strip mining.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obviously a master criminal.

Fortunately for us, most of these people aren't the Unabomber. They weren't educated at Harvard. They were educated by Facebook and Fox "News."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

comrade: What a retired minor may look like...

[Fark user image 425x423]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The demands included a $5 million payment and that the telecommunication companies cease distributing "immoral content," including pornography, cursing and "all manner of indecent communication."

Ah, doing the Lord's work I see.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Offended by "racy" TV, okay with non-specific murder.  Got it.


Sounds like the FCC.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Offended by "racy" TV, okay with non-specific murder.  Got it.


God botherers in a nutshell.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Handcuff Johnny was foiled by modern technology.

"If only this happened back in the 60's those cameras wouldn't have been around to catch me!"
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From reading the headline, I thought this was going to be about the dumbass state rep from Detroit, who got a DUI in my town, violated bond 3 times, then when they FINALLY got around to revoking his bond, brought a goddamn handcuff key to court, then to jail.

https://apnews.com/article/crime-mich​i​gan-detroit-michael-murphy-howell-2b65​dd8db54ec9cad22a0b5ac47bc185
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are they going to try him as a miner?
 
eugene'slament
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 259x194]
Nobody was ever able to satisfactorily explain why an old miner was given advanced military explosives training.


You ever met old miners?  They usually can blow all the shiat's up.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged a retired underground miner

I'm glad they specified underground. So are the other space miners.


Surface mining is a thing, but I guess they wouldn't know much about explosives?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Petey4335: comrade: What a retired minor may look like...

[Fark user image 425x423]

[Fark user image 534x353] [View Full Size image _x_]


I rewatched that a few days ago.  Still brilliant.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged a retired underground miner

I'm glad they specified underground. So are the other space miners.


There is open pit mining.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How did he retire at such a young age??
 
eugene'slament
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Loggers are surprising good with explosives too.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eugene'slament: dothemath: [Fark user image image 259x194]
Nobody was ever able to satisfactorily explain why an old miner was given advanced military explosives training.

You ever met old miners?  They usually can blow all the shiat's up.


According to a documentary on tv, you are right
Ask this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The letters claimed CMT had almost 30 members who were "prepared to travel throughout this Country and begin distroying (sic) inner city tower communication," unless several demands were followed

He better start squealing. If he was bluffing, I hope the judge throws an extra 30x of punishment.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Dumbass.  If you are going to the UP to commit a crime take the long way around through Wisconsin.  N00bz take the Bridge.


Don't send the crazy through WI, we have enough already, kthxbye.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eugene'slament: Loggers are surprising good with explosives too.


Farmers often used to be.  Granddad liked to tell about a friend of his that figured he could save a step by blasting a stump directly into the bed of his truck.  Not as good at physics as he thought, hit the cab instead.
 
eugene'slament
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: eugene'slament: dothemath: [Fark user image image 259x194]
Nobody was ever able to satisfactorily explain why an old miner was given advanced military explosives training.

You ever met old miners?  They usually can blow all the shiat's up.

According to a documentary on tv, you are right
Ask this guy:
[Fark user image image 425x602]


That dude isn't old like the ones I've spent time around
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: California license plate SWFE503. That's the same plate number and vehicle spotted outside the AT&T store where investigators found a bomb in Sault Ste. Marie.
California Department of Motor Vehicles, however, failed to provide any information because their records only go back five years, the FBI agent wrote.

I am very confused by this.


Maybe they throw out info on license plates that haven't been re-registered in the past five years and this tag has been expired longer than that?  I guess it makes sense to not bother to keep records of every 1971 Pinto that last was in running order during Clinton's first term.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged a retired underground miner

I'm glad they specified underground. So are the other space miners.


And the Ice Miners.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science​/​article/abs/pii/S0094576518309597

scifiempire.netView Full Size
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it time to admit there's a mental health crisis in the USA yet?

/just askin' again and again and again...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The letters claimed CMT had almost 30 members who were "prepared to travel throughout this Country and begin distroying (sic) inner city tower communication," unless several demands were followed

He better start squealing. If he was bluffing, I hope the judge throws an extra 30x of punishment.


The Unabomber claimed to be part of a large group as well.  This guy actually reminds me of the Unabomber, just quite a bit dumber.
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
that telecommunications companies broadcast pornography, cursing and "immoral content."

So... the internet?
 
robodog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: The Irresponsible Captain: Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged a retired underground miner

I'm glad they specified underground. So are the other space miners.

There is open pit mining.


Which is actually the only type of mining still being done in the UP, all the subsurface mines are closed.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: The Irresponsible Captain: Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged a retired underground miner

I'm glad they specified underground. So are the other space miners.

And the Ice Miners.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/​article/abs/pii/S0094576518309597

[scifiempire.net image 850x474]


They have enough to worry about dealing with pirates.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: California license plate SWFE503. That's the same plate number and vehicle spotted outside the AT&T store where investigators found a bomb in Sault Ste. Marie.
California Department of Motor Vehicles, however, failed to provide any information because their records only go back five years, the FBI agent wrote.

I am very confused by this.


He had massively expired CA plates on his vehicle, probably picked them up online specifically to avoid being identified.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He retired his previous alias, "Johnny Guitar," after a copyright lawsuit,
 
woodjf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eugene'slament: Loggers are surprising good with explosives too.


And farmers!!.!
 
woodjf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: eugene'slament: Loggers are surprising good with explosives too.

Farmers often used to be.  Granddad liked to tell about a friend of his that figured he could save a step by blasting a stump directly into the bed of his truck.  Not as good at physics as he thought, hit the cab instead.


Yeah!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So cursing is wrong, but destruction of property is OK?
 
pdieten
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: C18H27NO3: California license plate SWFE503. That's the same plate number and vehicle spotted outside the AT&T store where investigators found a bomb in Sault Ste. Marie.
California Department of Motor Vehicles, however, failed to provide any information because their records only go back five years, the FBI agent wrote.

I am very confused by this.

He had massively expired CA plates on his vehicle, probably picked them up online specifically to avoid being identified.


FTA; He bought them at a flea market.
 
woodjf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now that I think back farmers do most things. Plow the fields a little veterinarian surgery and stump removal in a days work.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: bughunter: The Irresponsible Captain: Federal prosecutors Tuesday charged a retired underground miner

I'm glad they specified underground. So are the other space miners.

And the Ice Miners.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/​article/abs/pii/S0094576518309597

[scifiempire.net image 850x474]

They have enough to worry about dealing with pirates.

[Fark user image image 425x642]


And Space herpes.
 
woodjf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: So cursing is wrong, but destruction of property is OK?


Pretty much right there in the farking article.
 
pdieten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: So cursing is wrong, but destruction of property is OK?


Same mindset as the Taliban.
 
Al!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They drop an F bomb, you drop a real bomb. that's the Michigan way.
 
