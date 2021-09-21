 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Walmart is selling skulls next to faux skulls   (twitter.com) divider line
44
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

1316 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 3:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.


QFT
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd get one but I don't have the bones.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.


If I get to choose the skull, I'll go all the way up to an Honest Abe.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: I'd get one but I don't have the bones.


Give it a try. We got your back!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any free-range or artisanal skulls?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: EnzoTheCoder: I'd get one but I don't have the bones.

Give it a try. We got your back!


I know--now I walk like a caterpillar you insensitive clod!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a hell of a deal.
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, they spelled fox wrong.

Also, those are not fox skulls.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most med school and science class skeletons come from India so I have to ask why the excessive markup, walmart? Its not like recent events haven't left them overstocked.

/window seat please
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with the tweet under it that said that seems way more like Hobby Lobby flex than a Walmart one.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.


I would totally turn it into a mead stein. Bring it to public meetings when I'm elected council president. Grow the beard out, the whole savage warlord thing.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some people take veganism too far.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real WalMart shoppers wouldn't have the slightest idea what a "faux" anything was, only the faux WalMart shopper looking for something for Twitter hits.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.


Your head must be squishy.  NTTATWWT
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.

I would totally turn it into a mead stein. Bring it to public meetings when I'm elected council president. Grow the beard out, the whole savage warlord thing.


Skulls don't make good steins. (Warning, Oglaf. That one's SFW, but the rest of them vary from SFW to VERY NSFW)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the skulls of the Chinese workers who demanded higher wages than the Walmart suppliers were willing to give?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the size of the real ones, they look like they're made in China anyway.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picked one of these up for my Hamlet costume.

...still need a redhead in a moat.

/giggity
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*sniff*  that greeter was eight days from retirement
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio; a fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy; he hath borne me on his back a thousand times; and now, how abhorred in my imagination it is! My gorge rises at it. Here hung those lips that I have kissed I know not how oft. Where be your gibes now? Your gambols? Your songs? Your flashes of merriment, that were wont to set the table on a roar?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.


pretty sure you do have a real skull.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio; a fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy; he hath borne me on his back a thousand times; and now, how abhorred in my imagination it is! My gorge rises at it. Here hung those lips that I have kissed I know not how oft. Where be your gibes now? Your gambols? Your songs? Your flashes of merriment, that were wont to set the table on a roar?


Horatio is tired of hearing about your dead boyfriend.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: *sniff*  that greeter was eight days from retirement


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Most med school and science class skeletons come from India so I have to ask why the excessive markup, walmart? Its not like recent events haven't left them overstocked.


We had a real one in my high school. That I assume was American made. As that was a long time ago and it was already very old. They got it free from a college because it had some slight damage with a lot of other random stuff like taxidermy animals and stuff in jars. I'm surprised no one stole the skull or any parts of it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is someone waiting just off-screen to throw a net on raerae?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.

pretty sure you do have a real skull.


azquotes.comView Full Size


Knows where a real skull would be.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: From the size of the real ones, they look like they're made in China anyway.


I thought they were just modeled after Neanderthals, I mean COVIDiots.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why buy fake when you can get the real one for the same price?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

severedtoe: some people take veganism too far.


No, a vegan skull would be called "mock skull".
 
thepeterd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a real skull faux up.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One stop shopping for ol Danziggity....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: severedtoe: some people take veganism too far.

No, a vegan skull would be called "mock skull".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.

If I get to choose the skull, I'll go all the way up to an Honest Abe.


I need that like I need another hole in my head.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: I'd get one but I don't have the bones.


<boothisman.gif>
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.


I have a real skull. Got it from my parents.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.


If you already own a good shovel and a flashlight, they're free with a bit of elbow grease.
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There was a place in New Orleans, no longer in business, that had a collection of really amazing stuff for sale. It was super high-end, museum quality artifacts. One of the items I was tempted by was a carved human skull. The artistry was superb, but I had real qualms about buying human body parts. Somebody else bought it before I could decide. I read later that a lot of these were being repatriated back to Indonesia, I think. (Googles for "Dayak carved skull" show give you an idea.)
Anyway, it wasn't $4.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow. Very clever and observant, twitter.
 
flondrix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.

I would totally turn it into a mead stein. Bring it to public meetings when I'm elected council president. Grow the beard out, the whole savage warlord thing.


No reason the relevant Oglaf can't be posted here:
media.oglaf.comView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Are there any free-range or artisanal skulls?


They're from death row so they're caged.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

flondrix: Subtonic: Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.

I would totally turn it into a mead stein. Bring it to public meetings when I'm elected council president. Grow the beard out, the whole savage warlord thing.

No reason the relevant Oglaf can't be posted here:
[media.oglaf.com image 760x596]


There is no reason one could not cut the top off and inlay a bowl inside of the skull.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrparks: flondrix: Subtonic: Lambskincoat: If I could have a real skull for $3.94, I already would.

I would totally turn it into a mead stein. Bring it to public meetings when I'm elected council president. Grow the beard out, the whole savage warlord thing.

No reason the relevant Oglaf can't be posted here:
[media.oglaf.com image 760x596]

There is no reason one could not cut the top off and inlay a bowl inside of the skull.


That's is exactly what I did.

...what?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.