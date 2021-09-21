 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Fire at New Orleans Superdome, marking the first time since 2009 anything has been on fire there   (wbrz.com) divider line
29
    More: News  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 21 Sep 2021 at 2:29 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lil Wayne concert
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Will the Saints play a game there this season?
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
AC unit mishap I bet.

/or old wiring
//why not both?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The roof? The roof is on fire?
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The roof? The roof is on fire?


Part of the roof. Not the whole roof. Not yet anyway.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This has something to do with Kamara only getting me 5pts in my fantasy league this week.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh I'm sorry.

Did someone just mention the 2009 NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

Biased Officiating in Saints/Vikings Game Spurs Change to OT Rules
Youtube CRd5jkJ1dEo


WHY YES.

I AM STILL BITTER.

WHY DO YOU ASK?!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
burn motherfarker, burn
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NOLAhd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 768x1024]


I'm a Saints fan and that's funny.

Fire is out, by the way.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've seen this before. Pigeon dropped a lit cigarette.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where is a hurricane when you need one?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mystwalk: AC unit mishap I bet.

/or old wiring
//why not both?


To be fair, there has been a whole lot of modifications and upgrades to the aging electrical distribution at that stadium over the last decade+. And that is probably as far as I should comment about that.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, NOW you want water in the Superdome.


/ window seat please
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jameis Winston seen walking away mentioning 1-1 isn't a bad start to anyone who was nearby.
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Saints failed to elect a new Pope.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone was probably trying to find a discreet way to cook some recently acquired crab legs ans well ya know accidents happen.
 
pretzel_chic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's what you get building on a former burial ground
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My guess is they got spontaneous combustion of plant material because they flushed a bunch of it into a big pile, happens with compost heaps all the time, though those are more often smouldering rather than full inferno fires.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The roof? The roof is on fire?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here we go again

https://www.nola.com/300/article_3eca​0​c99-2bd3-54b8-aa94-e96265ce3f17.html

https://www.nfl.com/videos/the-man-th​a​t-put-out-a-fire-at-the-superdome-nfl-​films-presents-350759
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jim from Saint Paul: Oh I'm sorry.

Did someone just mention the 2009 NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CRd5jkJ1​dEo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

WHY YES.

I AM STILL BITTER.

WHY DO YOU ASK?!


ALL NFL fans are still bitter. Seems the NFL wanted the Saints to win for the good storyline, just like when the Patriots won after 9/11.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Saints were on fire that one playoff game against the Lions.
 
hershy799
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RagnarD: The Saints failed to elect a new Pope.


Damnit. Beat me to it.
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 768x1024]


I was just assuming a little kitchen fire put out by sprinklers, but HOLY SHIAT
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The roof? The roof is on fire?


Not getting that song out of my head today, am I?
 
jayphat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are the Saints electing a new QB?
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jim from Saint Paul: Oh I'm sorry.

Did someone just mention the 2009 NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CRd5jkJ1​dEo]

WHY YES.

I AM STILL BITTER.

WHY DO YOU ASK?!


Got your back, my skol brother:

Saints Fans React to "Minneapolis Miracle" | Saints vs Vikings | FansReact
Youtube 4QqJXujM3NA
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Mystwalk: AC unit mishap I bet.

/or old wiring
//why not both?

To be fair, there has been a whole lot of modifications and upgrades to the aging electrical distribution at that stadium over the last decade+. And that is probably as far as I should comment about that.


yup, total bad wiring and/or ac issue. :D
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.