(Yahoo)   PSA: It's really not a good idea to wash your dogs at Yellowstone in thermal area, which is also illegal of course   (yahoo.com) divider line
26
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So close.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The thermal area may be illegal, but it keeps spouting off.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the scale of idiocy that goes on in Yellowstone, this is fairly low.  Those people left not only with wet dogs, but wet dogs that smell of sulfur.  Punishment enough.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well...that's one way to turn a dog into a hot dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: On the scale of idiocy that goes on in Yellowstone, this is fairly low.  Those people left not only with wet dogs, but wet dogs that smell of sulfur.  Punishment enough.


Hopefully a skunk sprays the owners.

/But not the dogs.
 
Cormee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You can't buy advertising like that
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My money's on Chinese tourists.
 
zbtop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Out here in PDX I was at Tryon Creek state park the other week. There's a bridge over a stream with a sign that literally tells people to keep out of the water because it's a sensitive ecosystem, and there's signs all over that all dogs must be on leashes.

So of course, old Boomer lady lets her unleashed dogs romp through the stream as she stands there just feet from the sign saying not to do that.

Until/unless they get hit with fines, there's always someone who will just ignore these rules without shame.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: On the scale of idiocy that goes on in Yellowstone, this is fairly low.


Higher on the scale:

The idiots who treat Yellowstone like Disney World's Country Bear Jamboree.....and try to get selfies with the bison, etc.
 
oldfool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The guests are enjoying an appetizer of raw oysters. The entree consists of boiled dog...". - Deckard
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was hoping "wash your dogs" implied something else.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: My money's on Chinese tourists.


Only if they were marinading rather than washing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I assume they rinsed plenty of dog shampoo into the environment, too.

/ Brother works at a Western NP, is no longer shocked at arrogance / stupidity / ignorance of many visitors.
 
ng2810
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wasn't there that kid who literally dissolved after he decided to go skinny dipping in one of Yellowstone's hot springs?

His sister got the whole thing on camera phone. Maybe if they released it on TikTok it would make people think twice about doing stupid stuff like that.

/ha, as if...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ng2810: Wasn't there that kid who literally dissolved after he decided to go skinny dipping in one of Yellowstone's hot springs?

His sister got the whole thing on camera phone. Maybe if they released it on TikTok it would make people think twice about doing stupid stuff like that.

/ha, as if...


It would become the next TikTok Challenge
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Humans are stupid, but I repeat myself.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ng2810: Wasn't there that kid who literally dissolved after he decided to go skinny dipping in one of Yellowstone's hot springs?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cormee: [Fark user image image 200x184]

You can't buy advertising like that


Homie's balls swelled bigger than Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend after that squat.
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: ng2810: Wasn't there that kid who literally dissolved after he decided to go skinny dipping in one of Yellowstone's hot springs?

His sister got the whole thing on camera phone. Maybe if they released it on TikTok it would make people think twice about doing stupid stuff like that.

/ha, as if...

It would become the next TikTok Challenge


Late Night Acid Tricks | Rick and Morty | adult swim
Youtube BTI4Y6KWQsg
 
vpc [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...did they gas the dogs, or cook them? poor dogs.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boiled meat tastes funny.

Roasting is best.
 
maxheck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With most dogs, washing them in sulfur might actually make them smell sweeter fartwise.
 
maxheck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrparks: Boiled meat tastes funny.

Roasting is best.


Had roasted dog in Vietnam.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do the bears use thermal areas as hot tubs in the winter?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ less than a minute ago  
oops, they hibernate... doh
 
