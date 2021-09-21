 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   MSNBC national correspondent Joy Reid must have a FARK handle   (msn.com) divider line
    Joy Reid, missing white woman syndrome, news coverage of the disappearance of Gabby Petito  
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shall we create one for her? Maybe a contest? My submission: TRUTHSAYER
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't the woman instagram famous or something?
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She isn't wrong
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because she used an older meme, sir, but it checked out?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OddLlama: She isn't wrong


She got the term from Gwen Ifill, but yes, neither of them are wrong.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not thats shes white as it is shes somewhat attractive.

If she was obese with chin hair nobody would care.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the answer is for this individual to somehow join the media and report on the stories she wants people to see instead of whining for Joe Strawmancollective to do it for her.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's literally been a Fark ad for 10 years it's so true.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is she's not missing anymore.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Joy still hate the gays or is she sticking to the "i Wuz HakKed" excuse even though it was her blog post?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daniel's case is tough because there are so few clues. Buckeye PD hasn't really helped and when they talked to me, they tried to make him sound like a stereotypical violent black man who had been aggressive with a potential love interest. I got mad at him and let him know I wasn't buying any of his garbage. Daniel's dad hired a private investigator and has dropped some information that may or may not matter. One example being: how did they tow his vehicle from the site to the compound? If it was by pulling it, that model of vehicle will register the miles and the distance matches up. At one point they said they found remains of 7 people. I was there when they found a human skull. We also found a lot of cattle bones. Everyone who searched had the same thought- it didn't make sense.

The whole thing is a gutting, frustrating experience. His family may never know. My heart breaks for them. His friends, we will never know.

To his credit, his father has pushed this thing hard. I'm glad he has.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been a few articles in the past day or so saying that around 51% of missing white women are reported on in the news, while it's closer to 30% for indigenous women.  (for Wyoming, where the recently reported white woman went missing):

https://newsone.com/4213834/gabby-pet​i​to-indigenous-girls-missing-wyoming/
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: There have been a few articles in the past day or so saying that around 51% of missing white women are reported on in the news, while it's closer to 30% for indigenous women.  (for Wyoming, where the recently reported white woman went missing):

https://newsone.com/4213834/gabby-peti​to-indigenous-girls-missing-wyoming/


It's much harder to quantify, but what a newsroom would class as "attractive" is also a prime metric.

A classically attractive indigenous woman (against the typical Western judgment) would rank higher than an overweight classically "unattractive" white woman.

It's far, far more farked and twisted than just standard racism.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goes right along with if it bleeds, it leads.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She also deleted a post today where she thought Manchin and Sinema were Reps instead of Senators and could get primaried in 2022.  She isn't really bright because even the dumbest farkers know they are Senators.  And she doesn't like to pay taxes.
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, imagine what she could do if only someone would give Joy Reid a show on a 24 hour cable news channel.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would suggest Joy Reid devote a portion of the show that bares her name to support missing persons cases that aren't getting national coverage.  Maybe 2 segments per show? With a half a million people going missing every year in the US, that should only take 250,000 shows for everyone to get equal coverage?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do missing MEN get the same treatment, either? No. We're all victims here, every last one of us.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see we have a number of farkers that are offended because they are unwilling to accept systemic racism in America.

This is my shocked face.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Its not thats shes white as it is shes somewhat attractive.

If she was obese with chin hair nobody would care.


STOP TELLING EVERYONE THAT I'M MISSING!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never see any news stories about crimes committed against POC.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's right here, but still my least favorite anchor on MSNBC.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ky'Mia Bishop-Parks
 
jim32rr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad Bowl Hoo: I never see any news stories about crimes committed against POC.


https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/g​r​andfather-accused-beating-12-year-old-​grandson-death-with-sledgehammer/UYZQH​ZNVZ5BWFN4MW64TLWW3CI/
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Does Joy still hate the gays or is she sticking to the "i Wuz HakKed" excuse even though it was her blog post?


Does any of that make her wrong, here? Because this really just looks like an ad-hominem deflection. And I'm saying this as a gay man. I've never seen you show up in queer threads defending the queer community before, so it seems strange for you to be this outspoken in this thread about it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There isn't any good reason this is nationwide news. It makes me wonder what we are being distracted from.
 
Whorley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's true that missing whites get more media attention in the US than missing persons of other races, but it makes sense that they would. The majority of Americans are white, and people naturally care more about people of their own race, for the same reason they care more about a family member than a stranger. It's completely normal.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tasharie Givantt
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So there is a missing black woman who has 980,000 followers on Instagram? Where? Who? Name her. It's her notoriety that makes the story newsworthy.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Do missing MEN get the same treatment, either?


That Brian Laundrie guy is missing and he seems to get about the same media coverage as Gabby Petito has been getting.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jazelle Carreker
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I see we have a number of farkers that are offended because they are unwilling to accept systemic racism in America.

This is my shocked face.


Joy Reid has a national show that she could spotlight missing people. Pretty sure farkers don't have shows in Prime Time, unless that idiot Cuomo kid posts here. But  he is probably covering up for his brother's sexual harrasment/assault
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Robert Paulson
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Its not thats shes white as it is shes somewhat attractive.

If she was obese with chin hair nobody would care.


It's not that she's attractive. It's that she has 980,000 followers on Instagram.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Elisia Giles
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd go with Jesus Skeet but I maybe don't understand the rules of the game.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
John Meaders Jr.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cayla Hicks
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mario Patton-Moore
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: So there is a missing black woman who has 980,000 followers on Instagram? Where? Who? Name her. It's her notoriety that makes the story newsworthy.


Look ^^ another one.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jjorsett: Do missing MEN get the same treatment, either?

That Brian Laundrie guy is missing and he seems to get about the same media coverage as Gabby Petito has been getting.


Who?
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I see we have a number of farkers that are offended because they are unwilling to accept systemic racism in America.

This is my shocked face.


lots of blacks don't believe in systemic racism garbage thank you very much.  It's a white person thing.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sommer Fairrow
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I see we have a number of farkers that are offended because they are unwilling to accept systemic racism in America.

This is my shocked face.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: king of vegas: I see we have a number of farkers that are offended because they are unwilling to accept systemic racism in America.

This is my shocked face.

lots of blacks don't believe in systemic racism garbage thank you very much.  It's a white person thing.


Says the white shiatbag.
 
suid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jjorsett: Do missing MEN get the same treatment, either?

That Brian Laundrie guy is missing and he seems to get about the same media coverage as Gabby Petito has been getting.


But only because the working theory is that he had "something" to do with Petito's disappearance.  If he had just vanished in the badlands, you may have just heard a passing mention and then everyone would just move on.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Ky'Mia Bishop-Parks


These are all kids missing in the Detroit area...
 
covfefe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: king of vegas: I see we have a number of farkers that are offended because they are unwilling to accept systemic racism in America.

This is my shocked face.

lots of blacks don't believe in systemic racism garbage thank you very much.  It's a white person thing.


Thus be why I Farketh.
 
munko
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
it goes beyond race.  if it was an ugly white BBW Juggalo groupie  it would also be not news.
 
