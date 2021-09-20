 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   The media's obsession with white girl Gabrielle Petito's disappearance looks to some Native Americans like racism, in much the same way that some of the demonstrators gathered in Charlottesville back in '17 looked to outside observers like Nazis   (npr.org) divider line
78
78 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this right here is the story.
But it won't go farther than NPR
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since folks would rather complain than actually do anything:

https://womensmediacenter.com/news-fe​a​tures/the-urgent-crisis-of-missing-bla​ck-women-and-girls

https://mmiwresources.carrd.co

https://www.hrc.org/resources/fatal-v​i​olence-against-the-transgender-and-gen​der-non-conforming-community-in-2021

https://ncadv.org/resources

Get to work.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Since folks would rather complain than actually do anything:

https://womensmediacenter.com/news-fea​tures/the-urgent-crisis-of-missing-bla​ck-women-and-girls

https://mmiwresources.carrd.co

https://www.hrc.org/resources/fatal-vi​olence-against-the-transgender-and-gen​der-non-conforming-community-in-2021

https://ncadv.org/resources

Get to work.


Yeah, but they weren't on the Insta and the Tube trying to make a buck off us.  Not as interesting!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if the media is almost totally white and need more people of color in its ranks.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, this case is interesting outside of race because of how the suspect suddenly showed up at his parents house w/o the GF and unwilling to say what da fark happened. Also because farkers get do puns about laundry in the comments and headlines.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it help that I have totally ignored the Gabrielle Petito story?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's plenty of missing and murdered white people who don't make national news.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing White Girl. Gets the hands wringing every time.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We decided a long time ago Native Americans dont matter. There are so many newer groups to not give a shiat about now.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: Does it help that I have totally ignored the Gabrielle Petito story?


So that's why you're here, informing us?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just the cute missing white girl angle. The story is also catchy because influencers, and van lifers in particular, tend to portray themselves in a falsely positive way, and she went from posting photos of her supposedly glorious life to apparently being murdered in like two days.
 
Lofasz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it means that missing women no matter the color needs an almost Amber alert-like attention given to them. 21% of cases in Wyoming?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously don't give a fark about this missing white girl, and I wish I could stop hearing about her.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: I seriously don't give a fark about this missing white girl, and I wish I could stop hearing about her.


Yet here you are.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I get the issue brought up but damn, she is petty cute.

Well, was.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

El_Dan: she went from posting photos of her supposedly glorious life to apparently being murdered in like two days.


Hey guys!  #muderedlife  Like and subscribe!
 
Dryad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As a nation we don't even put enough effort into indigenous and PoC disappearances to keep a count of how many women disappear each year.
We don't know exactly how much more effort is put into pretty white girls because we don't even COUNT the nonwhite ones.
-
So tell me again how its no big deal that each pretty blonde white girl gets more column inches of press than literally every indigenous and black female, in the nations entire history, combined.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: I seriously don't give a fark about this missing white girl, and I wish I could stop hearing about her.


Negative farks counts as farks.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tell it to the media. They act like we want/need this info. Unless you are family or friend, how truly concerned are we about any missing person regardless of race, creed or color.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Tell it to the media. They act like we want/need this info. Unless you are family or friend, how truly concerned are we about any missing person regardless of race, creed or color.


Right?  Now if it's a missing puppy, on the other hand...
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lofasz: I think it means that missing women no matter the color needs an almost Amber alert-like attention given to them. 21% of cases in Wyoming?


Because nobody turns off the Amber alerts on their phones?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
White women only care about white women and drive the clicks.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kbronsito: In fairness, this case is interesting outside of race because of how the suspect suddenly showed up at his parents house w/o the GF and unwilling to say what da fark happened. Also because farkers get do puns about laundry in the comments and headlines.


The funny thing is that the reason it's intriguing, is because it resembles a Netflix crime drama which are 99.9% about attractive white girls in trouble.
 
StubhyGraham [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been thinking about this case way longer than I should've on account of my MAGA mom being all about it. It's been quite a long time since our last missing white girl story, but it's kind of pulled my mom out of the crazy conspiracy political news world and into this case.

She hasn't brought up Hunter Biden, the Clintons, vaccine mandates, etc, but rather what likely happened to this girl and her beliefs of the boyfriend. In a sense, it's been... I hesitate to say a nice break since the girl died, but it's made the weekly phone call that much more bearable since she's focused on something that's relatively harmless for herself and those around her.

I don't know if this is just her or if it could be applied to the whole Q crowd, but I'd love to see an experiment where some hardcore MAGAs are given news that scratches their itch of conspiracies, but isn't involved with politics to see if we can't draw some of these people out of the political process.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Does it help that I have totally ignored the Gabrielle Petito story?


Until now you mean?
 
woodjf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ok but when can we care about missing murdered men? fark off and either care about all of them or none and don't tell me who to care about.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the photogenic young white woman with a carefree social media presence

Whatever. Some of us know the difference between an "articulate person" and an "idiot who never shuts the fark up".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It certainly does bring to mind memories of the Natalee Holloway circus.
 
pdieten
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Tell it to the media. They act like we want/need this info. Unless you are family or friend, how truly concerned are we about any missing person regardless of race, creed or color.


They write what people read. It's being covered because people are interested in the story.

If you would like people to stop being who they are, and start taking an interest in things other than what interests them now, you're free to start convincing them of that. Good luck
 
Wolf892
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The fact is people only care about what's "novel"

Wealthy people are literally 1% of the population, so they're novel.
Attractive people are getting rarer and rarer as the obesity epidemic increases, so they're novel.

We don't care about what happens so often it barely counts as news anymore.

Black gangs shooting each other up in Detroit and Chicago every weekend? Ho Hum....
Indigenous women going missing or turning up dead every month... Oh well....

But let's say you have a smoking hot black woman go missing, she'll get the coverage, same as an attractive white girl.

Let's say an aboriginal girl's body washes up on shore in BC with her eyes replaced with gold orbs, she'll get coverage...

Or a Black Billionaire's plane goes down in the Andy's, coverage.

It's not about race, it's about what's novel and exciting to our sense of human interest.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

El_Dan: It's not just the cute missing white girl angle. The story is also catchy because influencers, and van lifers in particular, tend to portray themselves in a falsely positive way, and she went from posting photos of her supposedly glorious life to apparently being murdered in like two days.


I paid zero attention to this story until today.  I actually was curious why exactly why this case was of more interest nationally than other missing persons cases than the obvious white pretty girl angle - which is a factor but is an oversimplification.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/20/st​y​le/gabby-petito-case-tiktok-social-med​ia.html
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [Fark user image 300x250]


Came for this, spent time actually looking for it elsewhere, leaving satisfied.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's almost as if the media is almost totally white and need more people of color in its ranks.


Newsreaders don't decide what to read.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: It certainly does bring to mind memories of the Natalee Holloway circus.


I had assumed that she just got loaded on pills and drowned, but I guess that dude murdered her.  I had that one wrong.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: kbronsito: In fairness, this case is interesting outside of race because of how the suspect suddenly showed up at his parents house w/o the GF and unwilling to say what da fark happened. Also because farkers get do puns about laundry in the comments and headlines.

The funny thing is that the reason it's intriguing, is because it resembles a Netflix crime drama which are 99.9% about attractive white girls in trouble.


Nah, Lifetime, not Netflix.  They recently had "Cheerleader week" where they aired a different dead cheerleader movie every night for a week.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

El_Dan: It's not just the cute missing white girl angle. The story is also catchy because influencers, and van lifers in particular, tend to portray themselves in a falsely positive way, and she went from posting photos of her supposedly glorious life to apparently being murdered in like two days.


That is probably it, useless people on social media pushing and boosting the story.

What's kinda freaky is reading about serial killers, and how many of them have unidentified victims.  Even in the age of social security numbers, missing people and unidentified remains happen way too frequently.
 
guinsu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wonder no more. It is part of a long pattern of racist reporting.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wolf892: The fact is people only care about what's "novel"

Wealthy people are literally 1% of the population, so they're novel.
Attractive people are getting rarer and rarer as the obesity epidemic increases, so they're novel.

We don't care about what happens so often it barely counts as news anymore.

Black gangs shooting each other up in Detroit and Chicago every weekend? Ho Hum....
Indigenous women going missing or turning up dead every month... Oh well....

But let's say you have a smoking hot black woman go missing, she'll get the coverage, same as an attractive white girl.

Let's say an aboriginal girl's body washes up on shore in BC with her eyes replaced with gold orbs, she'll get coverage...

Or a Black Billionaire's plane goes down in the Andy's, coverage.

It's not about race, it's about what's novel and exciting to our sense of human interest.


Yeah sure, the FBI ALWAYS sends 15 agents to search the house of the parents of a missing ____(fill in the blank with the woman of color of your choice).
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The common thread in the "pretty white girl missing," cases (besides literally what I put in quotes) are families willing to play to the press and communities that care.

I've done a little reading into the epidemic of missing Native girls and the common thread there is that no one gives a fark. The communities they live in don't care at all. They do these rallies to raise awareness in reservation towns and its like 10 women. No one shows up.

If you can't get your own neighbors to care about your missing daughter, how are you going to get the larger society.

And that's before you even get to the racial angle.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Does it help that I have totally ignored the Gabrielle Petito story?


Just like her boyfriend.

You're now a person of interest.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

guestguy: barefoot2008: Tell it to the media. They act like we want/need this info. Unless you are family or friend, how truly concerned are we about any missing person regardless of race, creed or color.

Right?  Now if it's a missing puppy, on the other hand...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's obviously a gross imbalance of coverage when it's an onlyfans-level white girl, but I think the circumstances around it like this clown thinking he could just go home and pretend like nothing happened is what propelled this story.

Also, that the entire thing save for the murder was all documented publicly. It's an easy layup for media companies.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, I promise you that if my white ass goes missing, unless it goes missing with millions in stolen bearer bonds, you will not see me in the news.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wolf892: The fact is people only care about what's "novel"

Wealthy people are literally 1% of the population, so they're novel.
Attractive people are getting rarer and rarer as the obesity epidemic increases, so they're novel.

We don't care about what happens so often it barely counts as news anymore.

Black gangs shooting each other up in Detroit and Chicago every weekend? Ho Hum....
Indigenous women going missing or turning up dead every month... Oh well....

But let's say you have a smoking hot black woman go missing, she'll get the coverage, same as an attractive white girl.

Let's say an aboriginal girl's body washes up on shore in BC with her eyes replaced with gold orbs, she'll get coverage...

Or a Black Billionaire's plane goes down in the Andy's, coverage.

It's not about race, it's about what's novel and exciting to our sense of human interest.


Nobody covered the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash so your argument is invalid!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: xxBirdMadGirlxx: It certainly does bring to mind memories of the Natalee Holloway circus.

I had assumed that she just got loaded on pills and drowned, but I guess that dude murdered her.  I had that one wrong.


I always suspected it was less of a she loaded herself with pills scenario and more he served her a couple Roofie Coladas.

I feel for her family but I can't deny I was grateful when her name stopped leading newscasts.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: The fact is people only care about what's "novel"

Wealthy people are literally 1% of the population, so they're novel.
Attractive people are getting rarer and rarer as the obesity epidemic increases, so they're novel.

We don't care about what happens so often it barely counts as news anymore.

Black gangs shooting each other up in Detroit and Chicago every weekend? Ho Hum....
Indigenous women going missing or turning up dead every month... Oh well....

But let's say you have a smoking hot black woman go missing, she'll get the coverage, same as an attractive white girl.

Let's say an aboriginal girl's body washes up on shore in BC with her eyes replaced with gold orbs, she'll get coverage...

Or a Black Billionaire's plane goes down in the Andy's, coverage.

It's not about race, it's about what's novel and exciting to our sense of human interest.

Yeah sure, the FBI ALWAYS sends 15 agents to search the house of the parents of a missing ____(fill in the blank with the woman of color of your choice).


For the hot ones they do... It's not societies fault that hot POC don't go missing as often.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Judging from these comments, the Laundrie was whites, amirite?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a strange coincidence -- it looks a lot like racism to my pale white ass as well.  It's not that she doesn't deserve the attention.  It's just a reminder that only cute white women are deemed worthy of this level of media hand-wringing.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pdieten: barefoot2008: Tell it to the media. They act like we want/need this info. Unless you are family or friend, how truly concerned are we about any missing person regardless of race, creed or color.

They write what people read. It's being covered because people are interested in the story.

If you would like people to stop being who they are, and start taking an interest in things other than what interests them now, you're free to start convincing them of that. Good luck


My point was only that the media reports like all us white folk are sitting around gnashing our teeth because one of our tribe is missing. I read the headlines and get the details in fark.
 
