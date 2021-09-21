 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Looking for New England's fall foliage? Look no further   (forbes.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry it's all over up here already so don't bother coming. Moose out front should have told ya.

Consider New Jersey.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Its 98 here today in south texas.
So if dead, sun burned leaves are a color, we have it too.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yup, can't wait for the Leafs to turn blue & stink on ice like they've done since 1968.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [y.yarn.co image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


dammit I came here just to post that. I guess there is no exscaping Lisa, our little libarian.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Coldcut - Autumn Leaves (No Flames Version)
Youtube 4qoTzDPDvE8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04_​emd​FyfyY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-j​K46​PEwcs

https://www.discogs.com/fr/artist/414​0​78-Janis-Alexander
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Things White People Do" for $1,000
 
kabloink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This man has seen some leaves in his time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flucto: Sorry it's all over up here already so don't bother coming. Moose out front should have told ya.

Consider New Jersey.


Seconded. The leaves are all gone and there are giant flocks of man-eating turkeys looking for naive out-of-towners. Maybe try Tennessee or something.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fall is the best time of the year.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For all its many faults, Missouri can have some spectacular Autumnal displays.
 
