(ABC News)   Systems go offline as Iowa farm cooperative is hit by ransomware. Farmers are rushing to apply patch 3.10 to their iCorn   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
22
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is CornHub okay?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well John Deere,
You're on your own.

Fix it now. It's entirely up to you.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
9to5mac.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russian, Chinese or North Korean hackers this time?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Same folks who attacked Colonial Pipeline according to TFA.

Attacking infrastructure pays.

I wonder if the farmers will pay off the terrorists like Colonial did?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ransomware or no ransomware, surely they had a plan for when the computers went down. Right? Right...?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Same folks who attacked Colonial Pipeline according to TFA.

Attacking infrastructure pays.

I wonder if the farmers will pay off the terrorists like Colonial did?


the threat is interesting...a terabyte of data will be released.

Trying to think how damaging that can be to know Tom's Farm bought X amount of Y feed.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

allears: Ransomware or no ransomware, surely they had a plan for when the computers went down. Right? Right...?


It sounds like they did.  They're taking in and sending out shipments still.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the day our government makes it a crime to pay these ahats off is the day all this shiata stops.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: thealgorerhythm: Same folks who attacked Colonial Pipeline according to TFA.

Attacking infrastructure pays.

I wonder if the farmers will pay off the terrorists like Colonial did?

the threat is interesting...a terabyte of data will be released.

Trying to think how damaging that can be to know Tom's Farm bought X amount of Y feed.


I'll come clean - I had not expected feed corn embezzlement to be a thing you could blackmail someone with.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: thealgorerhythm: Same folks who attacked Colonial Pipeline according to TFA.

Attacking infrastructure pays.

I wonder if the farmers will pay off the terrorists like Colonial did?

the threat is interesting...a terabyte of data will be released.

Trying to think how damaging that can be to know Tom's Farm bought X amount of Y feed.


The truth is out there...

pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

allears: Ransomware or no ransomware, surely they had a plan for when the computers went down. Right? Right...?


Generally they don't.  Computers are so embedded into everything we do these days that no one plans for what will happen if they aren't available.

And when we say things like "hey, what happens if this system has an extended outage?", people look at me like I'm the Venusian in the one Twilight Zone episode.  The thought that a system could go down and stay down for days, even weeks just doesn't seem plausible to them.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Makes you wish for the days with guys with shovels.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My iCorn overheated and turned into popcorn.

What's worse is that it was in my corn hole at the time.
 
tuxq
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Are you telling me some hippie co-op doesn't understand the responsibility of information security? Patch management? Risk management? JITA? MFA?! ffs.
 
patrick767
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Same folks who attacked Colonial Pipeline according to TFA.

Attacking infrastructure pays.

I wonder if the farmers will pay off the terrorists like Colonial did?


Please... they'll just put their hand out and cry about blood and scarecrows and that sweet sweet taxpayer money will rain down on them to pay it...

/ don'tcha dare call it welfare
 
Thrag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh no! Did the hackers access their kernel?
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

patrick767: [Fark user image image 374x385]


Paige yes!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tuxq: Are you telling me some hippie co-op doesn't understand the responsibility of information security? Patch management? Risk management? JITA? MFA?! ffs.


Upon hearing the word "hippie" most people immediately think of members of a rural Iowa agricultural association.
 
