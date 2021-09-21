 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Oklahoma man sentenced to a dozen years for illegally castrating another man and storing his two veg in the freezer, possibly to eat later. That sound you just heard was every human with testes within earshot just crossing their legs and wincing   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
25
25 Comments
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to prosecutors, Allen performed a castration on a volunteer at the cabin, then stored the removed body parts in a freezer. The person told police that Allen later joked about eating the body parts.

It seems a little bit to me like there are some significant details missing from this story.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a side of ranch, that could be quite delicious.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOUob​u​GaY7U

/oblig
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That sound you just heard was every human with testes within earshot just crossing their legs and wincing

Not necessarily the ones with *someone else's* testes
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Aw, nuts.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: With a side of ranch, that could be quite delicious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chimpanzees will literally claw each other's balls off.

Not excusing the behavior - just saying I see where it comes from.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another Sooner fan run amok?
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A bit late for a Talk like a Pirate Day entry: "Arrrghhhh, he's driving me nuts"
 
Sauntering downward [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So if I go down to the local Graze-n-Go for a meat and two veg, what meat should I choose to best complement the two veg?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, the article doesn't say the person who had their testes removed was a man. Since they volunteered, there a good chance they weren't.

I can't imagine anyone's first choice for an orchiectomy is in a cabin with some dude who wants to eat them though.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Twelve years?! That's only six years per ball! The horror!
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He took the beans but not the frank?
 
fat boy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eating Swollen Balls

Oops, that thread was last week
 
Reaperman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
6 years per nut.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"illegally castrating"

There's legal castration?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"illegally performing a surgery at a cabin in the woods."

This is easily the most terrifying setup to a horror film that I've ever heard happen IRL.  Pretty much anything that happens "at a cabin in the woods," is going to be in the running, but illegal surgery just puts it over the top.
 
freetomato
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow.  I actually know someone in Poteau.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Until women were allowed to sing in the catholic church, little boys with strong high voices, and very poor parents, were taken to town, met a church official and given to the church with some compensation. The kid, now dedicated to singing, then gets to sit in a chair with a big hole in the middle.  A little knife technique -- and he becomes a castrato.  The last castato "retired" in 1913, although some say the papal choir had one until 1959.
 
radiovox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mmmm....man fries and gravy
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: "illegally castrating"

There's legal castration?


It's called an orchiectomy when it's performed on a human as a medical procedure. Double-orchiectomy if it's both testes.

It can be necessary for things like testicular cancer or maybe if a testicle dies due to prolonged torsion.

It's also common for transwomen to have the procedure in order to no longer need to take drugs that suppress the production of testosterone or the body's response to it.
 
freetomato
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

deadsanta: "illegally performing a surgery at a cabin in the woods."

This is easily the most terrifying setup to a horror film that I've ever heard happen IRL.  Pretty much anything that happens "at a cabin in the woods," is going to be in the running, but illegal surgery just puts it over the top.


Imagine these guys in the lead role.

That is a ROUGH 53.
 
