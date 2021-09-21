 Skip to content
(Air Force Magazine)   Space Force shows off their new dress uniforms which in no way whatsoever were inspired by Battlestar Galactica   (airforcemag.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When are we disbanding this stupid f*cking thing?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do they have Seth MacFarlane modelling the uniform?
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me know when they start cutting the corners off of all of their documents.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Space Force

God they really need to change the f*cking name.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fu*ck is this sartorial fascination with uniforms in the service branch? How about showing us the
undercover Space Force uniform? Ya know, the Seal Team 6 version with all their dip and velcro and all the gear bull*shiat?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Random thought.

Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right? Like, even in Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

But then I remember that all the major sci-fi shows from ST to B5 use navy ranks, military unit names, and terminology. Why navy?

/ "Who knows where thoughts come from? They just appear."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Random thought.

Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right? Like, even in Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

But then I remember that all the major sci-fi shows from ST to B5 use navy ranks, military unit names, and terminology. Why navy?

/ "Who knows where thoughts come from? They just appear."


Navy is weird for space... but they think of it like a Fleet... Giant airships as Battleships and Destroyers... All of the modern ones are like Star Trek anyway, all digital and computers...

If you go back to the 50's it was a coal and oil Navy.... Dirty, nasty, hot... fix things by slamming them with a wrench... whereas the fly boys were getting jets and getting all super fancy.

I think it's all about the timing... Navy, to me would be a logical choice for a Star Fleet kinda thing simply because all them boys is super big on the math these days.

Air Force can just sit in their air conditioned trailers and play Xbox.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind the Space_Force class having a constructor function, but I feel like it should probably take a few arguments.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Random thought.

Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right? Like, even in Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

But then I remember that all the major sci-fi shows from ST to B5 use navy ranks, military unit names, and terminology. Why navy?

/ "Who knows where thoughts come from? They just appear."


The simple answer to your question is that the air force deals primarily with fighters and bombers.  The Navy primarily deals with ships of all sizes (fun unconfirmed facts: the Navy has more fighters than the air force, and the army has more boats than the navy).  The logistics and functional requirements for ships is very different than those for planes alone, so the navy already has the organizational structure better for dealing with a space fleet.  As to the space force, more than a few years premature I believe.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you go back to the 50's it was a coal and oil Navy.... Dirty, nasty, hot... fix things by slamming them with a wrench... whereas the fly boys were getting jets and getting all super fancy.

I think it's all about the timing... Navy, to me would be a logical choice for a Star Fleet kinda thing simply because all them boys is super big on the math these days.

Air Force can just sit in their air conditioned trailers and play Xbox.


That does make since. I watched the B5 episode GROPOS last night, and all the stereotypes were there. The ("navy") command staff called the visiting soldiers "jarheads." The soldiers called the pilots "fly boys." And so on.

And about the '50s oil and coal navy, that does make sense when it comes to Star Trek. I could see someone in the engine room in a '50s ship saying, "I'm giving it all she's got!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: NewportBarGuy: If you go back to the 50's it was a coal and oil Navy.... Dirty, nasty, hot... fix things by slamming them with a wrench... whereas the fly boys were getting jets and getting all super fancy.

I think it's all about the timing... Navy, to me would be a logical choice for a Star Fleet kinda thing simply because all them boys is super big on the math these days.

Air Force can just sit in their air conditioned trailers and play Xbox.

That does make since. I watched the B5 episode GROPOS last night, and all the stereotypes were there. The ("navy") command staff called the visiting soldiers "jarheads." The soldiers called the pilots "fly boys." And so on.

And about the '50s oil and coal navy, that does make sense when it comes to Star Trek. I could see someone in the engine room in a '50s ship saying, "I'm giving it all she's got!"


I could be talking out of my ass... to be honest... It's just how I rationalized it to myself when I had the same thought watching Star Trek many years ago while totally stoned.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those fit like government issue pants.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right?


Yes. There was United States Space Command. It already existed. "Space Force" was created because an 8-year-old child wanted it.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: bostonguy: Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right?

Yes. There was United States Space Command. It already existed. "Space Force" was created because an 8-year-old child wanted it.


8 year old me loves the idea of the space force.  Adult me wants to know what purpose it serves and why I should pay for it.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um.
Okay alien space ships are not dark blue inside.
 
teh great bozack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: When are we disbanding this stupid f*cking thing?


Why do you hate veterans?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: bostonguy: Random thought.

Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right? Like, even in Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

But then I remember that all the major sci-fi shows from ST to B5 use navy ranks, military unit names, and terminology. Why navy?

/ "Who knows where thoughts come from? They just appear."

The simple answer to your question is that the air force deals primarily with fighters and bombers.  The Navy primarily deals with ships of all sizes (fun unconfirmed facts: the Navy has more fighters than the air force, and the army has more boats than the navy).  The logistics and functional requirements for ships is very different than those for planes alone, so the navy already has the organizational structure better for dealing with a space fleet.  As to the space force, more than a few years premature I believe.


I always figured that it made sense to go with the Air Force model at least up to geosynchronous orbit, (possibly as far as the moon), but use a naval model for larger spacecraft operating much further away with high communications latency, (such as in missions to other planets.)

However, the later category does not exist and isn't close to existing, so having a separate Space Force still feels redundant.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Random thought.

Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right? Like, even in Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

But then I remember that all the major sci-fi shows from ST to B5 use navy ranks, military unit names, and terminology. Why navy?

/ "Who knows where thoughts come from? They just appear."


Space Force is still under the Air Force.   "Raising an Army" is a constitutionally enumerated power of congress.  The President, no matter how dumb or orange, can't do it all by himself.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joining Space Force seems like an easy way to get a college education until the bugs bomb Buenos Aires.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for my Daedalus Class Starship.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else had black and gray uniforms?

/these look terrible
//should have hired Hugo Boss
///say what you will about them, at least it was an ethos stylish
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who says the US military is nothing but a bloated boondoggle and epic waste of resources?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wars of the future will not be fought on the battlefield or at sea. They will be fought in space, or possibly on top of a very tall mountain. In either case, most of the actual fighting will be done by small robots. And as you go forth today, remember always your duty is clear:  to build and maintain those robots.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: Joining Space Force seems like an easy way to get a college education until the bugs bomb Buenos Aires.


Service Guarantees Citizenship.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MZach42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Those fit like government issue pants.


It's like they thought both models would have a front-butt, but they didn't.  The whole thing is weird.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

potierrh: bostonguy: Random thought.

Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right? Like, even in Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

But then I remember that all the major sci-fi shows from ST to B5 use navy ranks, military unit names, and terminology. Why navy?

/ "Who knows where thoughts come from? They just appear."

The simple answer to your question is that the air force deals primarily with fighters and bombers.  The Navy primarily deals with ships of all sizes (fun unconfirmed facts: the Navy has more fighters than the air force, and the army has more boats than the navy).  The logistics and functional requirements for ships is very different than those for planes alone, so the navy already has the organizational structure better for dealing with a space fleet.  As to the space force, more than a few years premature I believe.


The Expanse, the Earth and Mars fleets are literally referred to as Navy(United Nations Navy and Mars Congressional Republic Navy).
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for the enlisted men/women...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.


You can back up the video to hear about the astronaut.

This thread needs more space alien women hollering:
Farscape Opening. Season 1
Youtube xd9WsdwKyDc
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These had more flair
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Random thought.

Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right? Like, even in Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

But then I remember that all the major sci-fi shows from ST to B5 use navy ranks, military unit names, and terminology. Why navy?

/ "Who knows where thoughts come from? They just appear."



Because classic sci-fi was written in an era before the Air Force was established.  Even after we had a named service, they drew on naval fiction like the Horatio Hornblower stories for inspiration.  And that's just stuck in the genre, both the writers and the audience, and I don't know if it's ever going away.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Random thought.

Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right? Like, even in Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

But then I remember that all the major sci-fi shows from ST to B5 use navy ranks, military unit names, and terminology. Why navy?


For one, Star Trek was the first in the genre and was modeled after Horatio Hornblower (Royal Navy).
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Greetings, fellow seeker! Welcome to the L Ron Hubbard Museum and Personality Evaluation Center."
 
ippolit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

teh great bozack: Amateurs.  

[Fark user image image 286x569]


Zap is missing his Space Pants.
Mafia Meeting - SNL
Youtube MwpmqMnngRk
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The space force is the beginning of a terrible thing.  A group whose mandate is to take tax dollars and turn them into rocket fuel and burn it in the sky.  It's an unstoppable pollution and global warming machine funded by all of us whether we want to or not.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: bostonguy: Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right?

Yes. There was United States Space Command. It already existed. "Space Force" was created because an 8-year-old child wanted it.



It's more of a problem with what the air force sees as its core mission - air superiority and strategic bombing.  The same way you see the USAF downplaying and diverting funds from its close air support mission and continually trying to cut the A-10 to fund more F35s, they have been diverting funds from their space superiority mission.  Their solution is to put anti sat missiles on f35's and call it a day.

So they lost the mission to a new branch.  Space Force is probably one of the best things Trump did, it just needs a new name.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
airforcemag.comView Full Size

This guy easily had over 16 years in... now look at him.
"Clozapine take me away!"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Random thought.

Before Space Force, space flight was under the Air Force, right? Like, even in Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

But then I remember that all the major sci-fi shows from ST to B5 use navy ranks, military unit names, and terminology. Why navy?


They call them spaceships, not spaceplanes.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for Space Force to get big enough to have their own college with a football team... the Space Cadets.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know subby

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I just don't see the resemblance
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than Starship Troopers I suppose
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Those fit like government issue pants.


No kidding. Should have gone with the spandex leotard.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping they would be like the uniforms from Moon Zero Two.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the BDU/dailies will be completely black, maybe with very small white dots scattered here and there so they blend into their environment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking abolish this dumb shiat already.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: bostonguy: Farscape, I remember that the guy was an Air Force scientist or something.

You can back up the video to hear about the astronaut.

This thread needs more space alien women hollering:
[YouTube video: Farscape Opening. Season 1]


Virginia Hey and Claudia Black.
Eau de fu*king my indeed.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... god DAMN is this country embarrassing...
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody else's dress uniforms are modifications of what 'fancy' dress was at the time of the branch's inception (except, you know: Navy enlisted.  That was just a clean and prettied-up version of what they wore normally).

What fevered opium dream is this shiat based on? It should be clean cargo shorts and a Hawaiian shirt, unbuttoned, with an over-sized t shirt under it.  Pair of black socks and a shiatty pair of sandals.  Out the door you go.
 
