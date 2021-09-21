 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   It sure doesn't take much to total a police cruiser these days   (klkntv.com) divider line
34
    More: Awkward, Acceleration, 61-year-old man, police cruiser, cruiser head, 61-year-old male driver, officer, SUV, West Dawes  
•       •       •

1146 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 4:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The charges are currently pending, and damage estimates are unknown at the time but the cruiser was totaled in the collision with the SUV.

This doesn't even make any logical sense. If the damage estimates are unknown, how can the cruiser be considered "totaled" regardless of how relatively undamaged it might look in the photo?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: The charges are currently pending, and damage estimates are unknown at the time but the cruiser was totaled in the collision with the SUV.

This doesn't even make any logical sense. If the damage estimates are unknown, how can the cruiser be considered "totaled" regardless of how relatively undamaged it might look in the photo?


I had to wait 3 weeks in a motel on my own money until they finally found an adjuster to come out and claim that my accordion* was totaled.

* formerly Nissan Versa
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bent frame.
If it is racked, you can't have it back.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen newer cars declared total on some really minor damage.

One the other hand it could be that if the cops don't claim enough damage, they might not get an extra felony to book the other driver on.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Crown Victoria.

:(
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they destroyed the blinker fluid reservoir. There's no recovery after that.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the air bags go off (as it appears to be the case here), that's frequently an automatic total.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: I've seen newer cars declared total on some really minor damage.

One the other hand it could be that if the cops don't claim enough damage, they might not get an extra felony to book the other driver on.


My truck is developing rust on my rocker panels. I decided to get quotes.

I was getting a lot of "go fark yourself" quotes. If the frame is still good, i imagine some body shops have bigger paychecks to collect. Unless someone is doing them a favor. Tax payer car!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Bent frame.
If it is racked, you can't have it back.


Difficulty: unibody vehicle with no frame.

Bent frames are very easy to fix. It's unibody vehicles that take a hit that would be an easy fix in a Crown Vic and instead you get a check in the mail.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's been true for a couple of decades, subby. Used to be they could hammer a dent out of a steel bumper and call it good. Now the entire back half of the car has to be replaced at a cost of $5000, ergo, it's "totaled."

Also, if the frame is bent, damage could appear to be minor, yet the car could be undriveable, so, you know, try not to act like this is an Evil Cop Thing. It could be either an Evil Insurance Thing or an actual broken car thing.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was never that hard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: I've seen newer cars declared total on some really minor damage.


Electronics and other fancy things will do that. Take a light hit on the front of a vehicle with xenon headlights and maybe radar cruise control. That's a few grand for the headlights, the radar sensors in the grill are crunched to add more, and if two airbags (or more!) pop you are easily past $10,000 to repair.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-cult​u​re/a12240997/this-corvette-was-totaled​-thanks-to-one-microscopic-crack/
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police budget ain't gonna deplete itself.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the pics it looks like the headlight/turn signal assembly is broken. Those are like $20k so that'll do it.

/kidding
//mostly
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Bent frame.
If it is racked, you can't have it back.


Kinda.

Older Explorers used to have a frame. They are now unibody construction so the cost to repair will exceed the value of the vehicle. However if the municipality is self insured they will probably remove the police equipment and auction the vehicle off to offset the cost of a new truck.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The charges are currently pending, and damage estimates are unknown at the time but the cruiser was totaled in the collision with the SUV.

This doesn't even make any logical sense. If the damage estimates are unknown, how can the cruiser be considered "totaled" regardless of how relatively undamaged it might look in the photo?


Both of our cars were totalled last summer. In both instances the insurance company had already made a determination by the time the tow truck showed up, just based on the description of the damage.

Front-end damage + airbags deployed = probably more expensive to repair than to pay out the depreciated value.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-cult​u​re/a12240997/this-corvette-was-totaled​-thanks-to-one-microscopic-crack/


I was just thinking about this specific article. You saved me from having to use the Googles!
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-cult​u​re/a12240997/this-corvette-was-totaled​-thanks-to-one-microscopic-crack/


First thing I thought of and now I don't even have to look for it.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it's over 3 years old and the airbags are deployed in general it's a total loss. Airbags and seatbelts cost more to replace than engines and transmissions.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This totalled my 2012 Mazda 3
Clipped a jersey wall. Cracked the alloy wheel.

Apparently that's 8k+ in damages.

/miss my Speed3.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-cult​u​re/a12240997/this-corvette-was-totaled​-thanks-to-one-microscopic-crack/


I remember reading about that.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geotpf: If the air bags go off (as it appears to be the case here), that's frequently an automatic total.


Yeah, a single airbag replacement can cost up to $5K and they said in the story more than one fired. If the passenger bag goes off (or a door bag) they are frequently designed without a "door" that can easily be replaced, so you're already looking at replacing the entire dash assembly.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ford. Sigh!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Geotpf: If the air bags go off (as it appears to be the case here), that's frequently an automatic total.

Yeah, a single airbag replacement can cost up to $5K and they said in the story more than one fired. If the passenger bag goes off (or a door bag) they are frequently designed without a "door" that can easily be replaced, so you're already looking at replacing the entire dash assembly.


Some vehicles have knee airbags, too. Then, if rotation of the vehicle is enough for the sensors, side impact curtains deploy to prevent head injuries or flailing limb injuries.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't sell it to another law enforcement officer for 200$ at police auction unless it's totalled. Wink wink nudge nudge...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: It was never that hard

[Fark user image image 444x250]


Um...phrasing?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it was a Lincoln police cruiser, and Lincoln is ranked pretty poorly for reliability.

// what do you mean, not that kind of Lincoln?
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once the vehicle was disabled, officers contacted the 61-year-old male driver and took him into custody.

They didn't shoot him?   Kneel on his throat for 15 minutes?
Suspect sounds white.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My BMW M Coupe was totaled. While it was parked! Was parked on the side of the road in an industrial area, and it got hit by a truck loaded with steel pipe. I was almost crying. The M Coupe is as rare as hen's teeth.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: My BMW M Coupe was totaled. While it was parked! Was parked on the side of the road in an industrial area, and it got hit by a truck loaded with steel pipe. I was almost crying. The M Coupe is as rare as hen's teeth.


That's really tragic. Saddest story I've ever heard.

I'm crying for you as I look at my empty wallet, latest job application rejection and food stamps card.

Just weeping openly...for you. Really.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: My BMW M Coupe was totaled. While it was parked! Was parked on the side of the road in an industrial area, and it got hit by a truck loaded with steel pipe. I was almost crying. The M Coupe is as rare as hen's teeth.


You're a BMW owner, so by default I don't feel bad for you
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe the estimate was done by the same people who estimate the value of confiscated drugs.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I drive a Honda 67 motorbike. I can fix everything on it with my hands or a screwdriver and standard wrench.

You couldn't total that thing if you beat it with a sledgehammer. It'd need a bit of body work if I wanted to be picky. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.