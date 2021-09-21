 Skip to content
 
(KMOV St. Louis)   Yo Dawg, I herd you like vigils for shooting victims, so I put shooting victims in your vigil   (kmov.com)
11
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chief Hayden is asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers.

It's a gang shooting, Chief. Snitches get shot.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know what would reduce shootings?  Full on military enforced maritial law lockdowns during a pandemic.

Problem solved.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Raiding a funeral? Sounds like the work of Serenity Now
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like Westboro Babtist Cult.
 
Birnone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Apparently, it was a dark SUV, and the occupants of the SUV were firing shots into the crowd," said Police Chief John Hayden. "There were children with them as well, but we understand none of the children were injured."

I hope they are apprehended. Anyone who would do a drive by with children in their vehicle is too dangerous to be allowed on the street.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Chief Hayden is asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers.

It's a gang shooting, Chief. Snitches get shot.


We know it's not a RWNJ?

/DNRTFA
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Birnone: Anyone who would do a drive by with children in their vehicle is too dangerous to be allowed on the street.


The children were the ones shooting.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chicago didn't send the memo to St. Louis yet about grouping up around in a vigil. I'm 43 and I have known that since I was 16. If you want to pay respect, put your flowers or whatever there the next morning.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Boojum2k: Chief Hayden is asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers.

It's a gang shooting, Chief. Snitches get shot.

We know it's not a RWNJ?

/DNRTFA


Hasn't been one yet. Every shooting at every late night vigil has been a gang shooting. Also the reason there was a late night vigil to begin with.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Birnone: Anyone who would do a drive by with children in their vehicle is too dangerous to be allowed on the street.

The children were the ones shooting.


Pretty much. The average killers here are 16. The older guys send the younger ones off on hit, because they will get less time.
/e.g The 21 year old who handed the gun off to the 13y/o kid in Chicago who ended up getting offed by the cops.
\Over 18 with a illegal gun you're getting a 8 piece spicy in prison. Under 18, that's a 3 piece mild in juvie
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Chicago didn't send the memo to St. Louis yet about grouping up around in a vigil. I'm 43 and I have known that since I was 16. If you want to pay respect, put your flowers or whatever there the next morning.


Or, we live in a society, and the shooters are in the wrong.  Did the shooters know we are all in this together, and that we live in a society?  Maybe their parents didn't teach them, and the schools didn't get the memo?  We need to make sure EVERYBODY knows that we are all in this together.  Maybe get tictoc influencers to get people to stop shooting up the place?  Take out ads on nascar?  Onlyfans?
 
