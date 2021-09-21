 Skip to content
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does your state begin with a MI, WI, AL, MI, TE, GE, or anything similar?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously wth, this should not be a problem in an advanced country.  Ever.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whirlpool of suck.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Seriously wth, this should not be a problem in an advanced country.  Ever.


To be honest, we also managed to surpass Detroit in # of murders per capita at least two years running, so we have that going for us, which is nice.

/Lives in the country and has clean well water.
//Does regular blood lead testing because of gunsmithing and competitive target shooting events.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: A whirlpool of suck.


The irony (leady?) here being that Whirlpool basically bankrolls Benton Harbor, and recently dumped millions into a new water treatment plant for the city.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Does your state begin with a MI, WI, AL, MI, TE, GE, or anything similar?


GE? Germany?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Seriously wth, this should not be a problem in an advanced country.  Ever.


It's adorable that you think the United States is an advanced country.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure some very "smart" asshole will come in here and tell us all that there's no racism here and we're the real racists for making everything racist.

No need to "debate" this asshole or respond to them. It won't do any good.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just make their own water?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: vudukungfu: Does your state begin with a MI, WI, AL, MI, TE, GE, or anything similar?

GE? Germany?


Presumably Dupont doesn't have an obvious two letter abbreviation (although they should easily put DE on Vudukungfu's list).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best chance today to mention The Oblongs.

lh3.ggpht.comView Full Size

No black people that I recall. Just spunky, funky white freaks.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0219446/​
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believe it or don't, I have one of Oblong's books before the cartoon, while the characters were being developed, espcially Helga and the Debbies.

Angus Oblong is the cartoonist's name. He is not making any of this up and neither am I.

I think the family's original name was Mac O' Bong. That I am making up.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: whidbey: Seriously wth, this should not be a problem in an advanced country.  Ever.

It's adorable that you think the United States is an advanced country.


It kind of is.   Do you just argue anything because a liberal says so?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: vudukungfu: Does your state begin with a MI, WI, AL, MI, TE, GE, or anything similar?

GE? Germany?


They bring good things to life?

/you know who else Germany brought to life?!
//wait that was australia
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: TE


what do tight ends have to do with this?

/no butthole jokes in the thread. thanks.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no racism here and you're the real racists for making everything racist.
 
crankycaecus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I live there, and there is a lot of subtle, and not so subtle racism. My gut reaction though is the Benton Harbor has been dying for a long time and as the tax base dwindles so does the infrastructure. To contrast, Saint Joseph has been growing, and uses that money to do the things it's supposed to. Like provide clean water. It's a sad situation though.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why to bury the lead, subby.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I will always remember barbacking at a beach bar as a kid and having a guy from Michigan, not two minutes after telling me how racist and backwards he thought we all were "down here", complained that we all talked like people who annoyed him.  He might not have received the best service afterwards.

And yes, he represented the entire population of Michigan and no data you present will convince me otherwise.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No one thinks Afhganistan will change, why do they think America will?

Because we're better?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: vudukungfu: Does your state begin with a MI, WI, AL, MI, TE, GE, or anything similar?

GE? Germany?


MI twice?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Walker: vudukungfu: Does your state begin with a MI, WI, AL, MI, TE, GE, or anything similar?

GE? Germany?

MI twice?


The water problems gives it twice the derp.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That these are still regarded as "Black towns" is the most disturbing part.
 
