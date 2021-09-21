 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   3-year-old hurt in fall from third-floor window in West Seattle. On the bright side, the fact that he was a bouncing baby boy meant he only suffered a fractured femur, but on the other hand it took all day to chase him down   (kiro7.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Missing: Barrel of Shaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaving Creeeeeeeeeam
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clapton's not going to bother writing a song about that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ease up on the Michael Jackson cosplay juuust a bit, okay?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
stupid parent.  this kid is dooooooooooooooomed
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1 less monkey jumping on the bed.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: Clapton's not going to bother writing a song about that.


Beat me to it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The child was found in a puddle of bathwater...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Third Story Fall is the name of my 3 Doors Down/Third Eye Blind/311/Thrice Mashup band.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Roxbury neighborhood, two blocks from the unfortunately named neighborhood of White Center. I used to live two blocks from that apartment building. A fair portion of the nightly gunfire came from there. That was nearly thirty years ago, but that neighborhood hasn't gotten much better.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Clapton Inspired Day Care Services?  How may I direct your call please?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like he lost his tempered
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There will be tears in Heaven in his fathers arms
 
