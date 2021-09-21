 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   El suelo es lava   (apnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 1:08 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The ground is wash"???

WTF?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mother Nature just blasted in her pantsuit.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Upgrade your swimming pool to a hot tub for free with this one weird trick!
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "The ground is wash"???

WTF?


Those people called the Romans they go the house???
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The truth is that it's a tragedy to see people losing their properties,"

Putting your property on an active volcano and seeing it destroyed is not a tragedy. It's equal to building your sandcastle on the beach where the tides will wipe it away. I EXPECT the sandcastle to be washed away, just like I EXPECT property on a active volcano to be destroyed.

Not a tragedy, just a predictable act of nature.  Personally, I enjoy seeing the lava flow into someone's swimming pool...that they installed ON AN ACTIVE VOLCANO!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
no es bueno.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.