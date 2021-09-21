 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is World Gratitude Day, so let's all find someone to thank in this thread   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
24
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thank the people at Krusteaze for making a delicious gluten and dairy free coffee cake.  Sure, they're exploiting a stupid name, and foisting it off as being from social underdog "just like them", but I have to pick my battles.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My personal mantra:

Gratitude + Forgiveness = Happiness
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is there anyone in this thread yet I should thank? Not subby, who needs a few more English classes before submitting headlines.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't thank me just throw money.
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Is there anyone in this thread yet I should thank? Not subby, who needs a few more English classes before submitting headlines.


Thank you for running the Cafe Threads on TFD...I visit them occasionally when I am randomly gifted TF.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Go thank yourself ya thanking thank
 
mikalmd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm thankful it was not a very long article ..
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No need to thank me.  I do what I do for the love of the sport.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, thank God.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama

/oblig
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks for the great music!

Beastie Boys - Gratitude (Official Music Video)
Youtube ZdJ5e70Q8mw
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank you for keeping your commentary to yourself
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks to all the educators out there. Can you imagine what the pandemic would be like if the general population was *even dumber*?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank you for the music, the songs I'm singing.
 
gregario
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Last night I way lying in bed thinking there was no point and imagining a pretty decisive way to kill myself, so I've got that going for me, which is nice.

/yeah, whatever
 
Chuck87
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would like to say thank you to the anonymous users who have bought me a month of TotalFark in the past.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thanks America for not re-electing Donald Trump.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thanks to Dr. Dan Siegel for teaching me about mindsight and awareness.
 
uberalice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thanks for the mammeries.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farker Soze: Don't thank me just throw money.


Which pole you working? Only got so many dollar bills, yo
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So Thanksgiving isn't enough; we have to give thanks twice a year now?

Fine. I am grateful for the people who separate baby chickens by gender, they do important work.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You're all a bunch of thankers.

/or something like that
 
get real
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The dog ate my homework, thank you
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you get me started I'll probably be worse than any Oscar acceptance speech you've ever heard.
I just want to thank everyone who has given me a nudge, push or shove into the person I have become today. Starting from my mom all the way down to some random stranger who smiled at me and made me feel the value of a random smile.
 
