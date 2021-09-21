 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1792, the Monarchy was abolished in France, leading to a glorious future where all men are equal and no one has to--oh, crap, break time's over, I gotta get back to work so my boss doesn't get mad   (history.com) divider line
    Vintage, Louis XVI of France, King Louis XVI, food shortages, French Revolution, King Louis, Revolutionary France, French throne, economic crises  
Dodo David
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1792, the Monarchy was abolished in France,

thus proving that the French were wiser than the English.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The kings of France came back though. 3 Kings and 2 Emperors followed the French Revolution.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


M'AAAHHHH THE FRENCH!
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Heaven forbid you have to actually do real work for the paycheck your boss signs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fun Fact: the French could have a king or emperor tomorrow. They've got 3 families to choose from. The Bonapartes (descended from his brother), the Bourbon and the Oréans.
 
maxheck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And Americans still ridicule the French for 35 hour work weeks, one month vacation a year, parental leave, covered health care, generous (probably TOO generous) pensions.

Not to say the Europe doesn't fark over anyone young looking to work, Germany has a guild-type system, France has a system that pretty much guarantees no one can be fired. Italy has both plus a bunch of messed up stuff besides.

In the US, we go more for the Company Town model. You are bound to the company by health care and retirement, and there is zero slack if you're between jobs.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The British a little more than 100 years prior to that put their monarchs in a box and outside of a few rogues they've done their job of being the face of the empire, marry their kids for political purposes (unil 1914 anyway) and a convenient way for the government to deflect hostility.  They also could have told the French that putting a hardline military commander in charge would be nice until succession became an issue.
 
maxheck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Maybe I'd rather have less of my money going to carrier groups in the Pacific and tax breaks for Elon Musk and more going towards benefits for me and those like me.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Define "real work."
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Heaven forbid that I actually get enough of a paycheck to live correctly and support my family. While being forced to work 6 days a week and the occasional 7 day week.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I would choose Bourbon.

Oh, wait. You are not talking about the liquor, are you.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Not sure day 2 through 10,000 of the revolution turned out all that great for a lot of the French. classic example of meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
maxheck:  Maybe I'd rather have less of my money going to carrier groups in the Pacific

So, how long have you been against national defense?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

In America you can't get a job because no one actually reads resumes. It's all automated now, so if your application/resume/cover letter doesn't match the *exact* wording in the job description, you get immediately disqualified.

Ie if a posting says you must have 10 years of relevant work experience and you write you have a "decade", your application is automatically skipped over because you don't specifically have "10 years".
 
Dodo David
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Uh, you are supposed to earn a higher wage before you start a family.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse:In America you can't get a job because no one actually reads resumes.

Plenty of jobs in America do not require resumes.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

On Fark? Real work?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they get off the month of August.  How many vacation days did you get last year?
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yeah...don't do creampies when you are making minimum wage.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Somehow...some way....

An NFL players needs to score a TD, say that line, and then walk back to his sideline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark handle checks out.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

For as difficult as the tests are in Germany their program offers very good careers.

Not many other work cultures embrace the idea of working your way up from the warehouse.
 
