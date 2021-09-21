 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1942, the B-29 Superfortress took flight. As the largest bomber used in the war by any nation, it reflected the USA's 'I like Big Bombers and I Can Not Lie' ethos
    Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, B-29 Superfortress, U.S. B-29 Superfortress, United States, Pacific Ocean, B-29s, Enola Gay, continental United States  
posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 9:21 PM



TeddyRooseveltsMustache
1 hour ago  
It takes a plane with a big ol' booty to get bombing at maximum efficiency.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo
1 hour ago  
Aaand just like Boeing, it took forever to get the bugs out. Once it worked, yay America.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battl​e​_of_Kansas
 
JungleBoogie
1 hour ago  
Another pretty good writeup on the B-29s from PBS's "American Experience".
 
Arkanaut
1 hour ago  
Fun fact, the US spent more money getting the B-29 working than on the Manhattan Project itself.
 
Hyjamon
1 hour ago  
CGI Animated Shorts : "Fortress/Крепость" - by Dima Fedotof | TheCGBros
Youtube pyMNIFZTQkg
 
Snooza
1 hour ago  
Came here looking for a pic of a big ass plane, left disappointed.
 
Hyjamon
1 hour ago  
CGI 3D Animated Shorts : "LAST DAY OF WAR" - by Dima Fedotov | TheCGBros
Youtube IjJmTeBSEzU
 
chicagogasman
1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Fun fact, the US spent more money getting the B-29 working than on the Manhattan Project itself.


i never knew that.. Off to a new Rabbit Hole I go! Thank you man.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
1 hour ago  
My grandmother used to work at the Martin Plant in Omaha that made Enola Gay and Bockscar along with the other Tinian B-29s.

Some of the planes that were completed were towed to a VERY high security section of the plant behind a long row of curtains to be further modified for atomic weapons. If you were caught even trying to peek around the curtains, it was curtains for you.

One wise guy at lunch commented that he thinks those planes were being specialized for use as "Flying Cadillacs for the Army brass". Before lunch break was over, some guys in suits walked up to the guy, showed badges, and escorted him out of the plant, never to be seen again. It was unwritten Martin policy that there are NO planes being diverted to NO special section where there are NO curtains.
 
waffledonkey
1 hour ago  
Flight testing of the original XB-29 got very expensive for Boeing's primary pilot Eddie Allen.
https://www.boeing.com/news/frontiers​/​archive/2004/april/i_history.html
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
Oh nothing...just a B-29 with his dad B-36

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ B-36s are even bigger than B-52s. Only 4 are known to exist out of 380 built.
 
jtown
54 minutes ago  
I've flown in a B-29.  Best.  Flight.  Evar.
 
rnatalie
52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Oh nothing...just a B-29 with his dad B-36

[Fark user image 425x212]

/ B-36s are even bigger than B-52s. Only 4 are known to exist out of 380 built.


Six turnin' and four burnin'.    Ain't nothing like it.
 
Brandi Morgan
51 minutes ago  
It sill amazes me how many different types of aircraft we managed to design, test, build and deploy during WWII
 
Arkanaut
50 minutes ago  

chicagogasman: Arkanaut: Fun fact, the US spent more money getting the B-29 working than on the Manhattan Project itself.

i never knew that.. Off to a new Rabbit Hole I go! Thank you man.


kozlo's link seems like a good source.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
49 minutes ago  

rnatalie: iheartscotch: Oh nothing...just a B-29 with his dad B-36

[Fark user image 425x212]

/ B-36s are even bigger than B-52s. Only 4 are known to exist out of 380 built.

Six turnin' and four burnin'.    Ain't nothing like it.


And thank god for that, actually. The pusher type engines easily overheated and were the root cause of most B-36 accidents. The one lost in British Columbia (which was one of the first "Broken Arrow" incidents) and the one off San Diego are the most infamous.
 
Omnivorous
46 minutes ago  
The development of the B-29, with a pressurized cabin, was insanely expensive.  But it was designed to fly above effective range of anti-aircraft guns of the time (and most fighter aircraft too).

The advent of cabin pressurization may be one of the most under-rated developments of World War II.   It made it possible to develop pressurized passenger planes to fly above 10,000 in the post-war era, then eventually the jet aircraft that makes modern air transportation possible.

The transcontinental railroad made it possible to traverse the country in five days.  The 747 made it possible to go around the world in 48 hours.
 
RandyJohnson
45 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: It sill amazes me how many different types of aircraft we managed to design, test, build and deploy during WWII


I am sure design was rushed and testing was nonexistent. Yes the results were amazing.
 
kozlo
43 minutes ago  
Brandi Morgan:

You should see the ones that didn't make it to the front line. It's how Curtiss ended up busting as a company shortly after the war.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
41 minutes ago  
Yes I had it. I know not the same plane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vitamin_R
34 minutes ago  

kozlo: Aaand just like Boeing, it took forever to get the bugs out. Once it worked, yay America.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle​_of_Kansas


My grandfather was a B-17 pilot and did his 50 flying out of Italy. He never had anything good to say about the B-29, as it had a poor reputation initially. After his combat tour he was a B-17 instructor at Lockbourne AAF. He was quite relieved when WWII ended and the threat of B-29 transition school was ended.
 
Nosatril
28 minutes ago  
The computerized firing system was a marvel for its day.
https://www.popularmechanics.com/mili​t​ary/weapons/a18343/the-cannons-on-the-​b-29-bomber-were-a-mid-century-enginee​ring-masterpiece/
 
Sexy Jesus
25 minutes ago  
I had an observation done from a B29 as a skylight in my poolhouse. Still had the card attached that reflected all of the optical deviances in it.  Somebody once told me how much just the dome cost and it blew my mind.
 
indy_kid
22 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: It takes a plane with a big ol' booty to get bombing at maximum efficiency.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


Folks today don't realize just how small those bombers were.

A B-17 and B-24 flew into Lexington KY around 2004-2005. I, my Mom, and my nephew went out to see them. They did a start-up of the -17, but folks couldn't go inside. We did get to climb through the -24, and when standing in the bomb bay, I could reach out and touch both sides of the fuselage.

The cool thing about the walk-through was the elderly woman immediately behind me. She had helped build the B-24s, and it was her first time back inside one since the war.

Hard to imagine 10 guys in one of those, and 6 were pretty much useless. Very few confirmed kills by waist, ball turret, or tail gunners, but without them, it would create a spot an enemy pilot could exploit to bring the plane down.
 
Turbo Cojones
15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Oh nothing...just a B-29 with his dad B-36

[Fark user image 425x212]

/ B-36s are even bigger than B-52s. Only 4 are known to exist out of 380 built.


6 turning, 4 burning.  You get it?

If you want a sad, find the story of the B29 Kee Bird.

Don't cheat and fast forward!
 
GrizzledVeteran
11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I got to see and crawl through "Fifi" in 2017--"awesome" is an overused word, but that's what I was.

I didn't pay to go on a flight, and perhaps on my deathbed I'll be regretting that---we'll see.
 
mrparks
11 minutes ago  
Pretty good day to go (re)watch Grave Of The Fireflies.

It was B-29s that dropped all those incendiary bombs.
 
dbrunker
8 minutes ago  
Here's a size comparison between a B-29 and a B-52

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a B-52 in combat during the Gulf War

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh of course.  NOW I notice the word "the" before the word "war" in the headline.  Ah well, enjoy the pictures.
 
UNC_Samurai
6 minutes ago  

kozlo: Brandi Morgan:

You should see the ones that didn't make it to the front line. It's how Curtiss ended up busting as a company shortly after the war.

[Fark user image image 425x234]

[Fark user image image 425x277]


airandspace.si.eduView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
5 minutes ago  

rnatalie: iheartscotch: Oh nothing...just a B-29 with his dad B-36

[Fark user image 425x212]

/ B-36s are even bigger than B-52s. Only 4 are known to exist out of 380 built.

Six turnin' and four burnin'.    Ain't nothing like it.


Two turnin', two burnin', two smoking, two choking, and two more unaccounted for?

The pusher props created more problems than they solved, since the engines ran hot as a result.  Not that a 28 cylinder engine would be easy to cool to begin with, since that was four rows of cylinders, not the usual two.  The more rows, the more the rear cylinders run hot because their cooling air gets more preheated.

And 56 spark plugs per engine, that had to be changed before every flight, since misfires could result in engine fires for some reason.

It's no wonder that jet engines were adopted pretty much as soon as they were the least bit viable.
 
Hyjamon
3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
