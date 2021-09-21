 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Shooting of gas station worker by anti-masker shocks the United States. Wait, make that "shocks Germany," we'd need a stack of bodies and a Satanic nun dancing on a pile of dead babies dressed up as Marilyn Monroe to move the outrage needle here   (aljazeera.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... it was bound to come to this
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the babies dressed as Marilyn Monroe?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: Why are the babies dressed as Marilyn Monroe?


Why not?
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, that's just Tuesday here.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Firm Tautology: Subby, that's just Tuesday here.


For a little less than 3 hours... then it's Wednesday here.

<cue Addams family theme song>
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isolated incident which is extremely rare in Germany proves that gun control doesn't work anywhere.  I am very smart.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get the Satanic Nun for you by Friday, but all those baby-sized Marilyn Monroe costumes are gonna take some time.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Querdenkers... omg they have cross-cultural QAnon branches everywhere....
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He hates these babies!"
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vacation Bible School: Why are the babies dressed as Marilyn Monroe?


Came here to say this.

Is it like some kind of Voltron?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Fark is not your personal erotica site.


I feel like being denied my personal erotica site is my fetish.  So now it is my personal denial erotica site.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting of gas station worker by anti-masker shocks the United States.


Yeah...like Americans would be shocked by a shooting that involved only 1 person.  Well shocked that the shooting death of just one person make the news maybe.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, y'know, some well-meaning advice from a foreigner...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: Why are the babies dressed as Marilyn Monroe?


That's what I came by to find out about. It would make more sense if the nun was dressed as Marilyn Monroe, though...
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I asked a Safeway employee why the don't enforce their mask rule. I was told it was because corporate is afraid they'll get shot.
 
ajf442
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think Marilyn Manson might be more appropriate 😀
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That meter has been broken for a looooooong time.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Keyser_Soze_Death: Fark is not your personal erotica site.

I feel like being denied my personal erotica site is my fetish.  So now it is my personal denial erotica site.


Yo dawg, I heard you like edging, so I cur off your edging site partway through.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But the coronavirus measures were causing him stress.

The [Won't tempt the filter gods] Virus is bad. The America virus is worse.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least Al Jazeera's bot written articles are readable.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In ex-concentration camp Germany, gas worker kills YOU!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This shows you that anti-maskers have really been convinced that their comfort matters more than other people's lives.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That meter has been broken for a looooooong time.

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]


What the heck is broke in your brain that this is an appropriate response?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheReject: foo monkey: That meter has been broken for a looooooong time.

[cdn.cnn.com image 850x478]

What the heck is broke in your brain that this is an appropriate response?


The headline, which directly references a pile of dead babies?  I opted for a grid of dead babies.  A pile of dead babies seemed over-the-top.
 
