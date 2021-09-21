 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   France may lose another military contract, this time to Russian soldiers on vacation   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Private military company, Mercenary, Africa, Niger, Central African Republic, Mali, Military, Sahara  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wagner Group needs to be hunted down by the civilized nations of the world.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mercenaries only seem to come in two flavors.  Russians and Americans who were forced out of the military for being racist mother farkers.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Wagner Group needs to be hunted down by the civilized nations of the world.


Agreed, but France complaining about the sub deal is BS. We had a thread about this. Basically, France couldn't meet standards using Australian labor (a really big part of the contract). Then they used French labor. Cost went insane and the completion of the contract would be approximately two weeks and two decades from now.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will the Russians be deploying the "little green men" again?
 
