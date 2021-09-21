 Skip to content
 
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for September 21 is 'flehmen' as in: "No matter what the veterinarian said, my cat did not seem to enjoy the new 'Flehmen Hot Friskies' snacks"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent.fdet2-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size

Frowns on subby's shenanigans
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just occurred to me that I have never seen a Burmese cat do the flehmen thing and we've had lots of them for decades.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a good word.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's an old Jewish guy named Mort.
Mort Flehmen.  He does not like hot friskies.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I believe animals to it to take in the pheromones of fellow animals, like in their piss.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's what a lesbian says when she walks into a sausage party: "Fleh - men."

/fleh
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I first read that as fleshmen.
 
drtgb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My kid was sick the other day. She was coughing up a bunch of flehmen.
 
idsfa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: [Fark user image 425x477]


Liet and the Atreides, duh
 
