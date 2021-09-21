 Skip to content
(NPR)   Man who filmed Rodney King beating dies because he avoided getting shot   (npr.org) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*bows head in respect*

I hope the teenage girl who shot the footage of George Floyd's murder is okay.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel bad for laughing at this headline. Forgive me Lord.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
subby's headline is completely mean, disrespectful, and downright wrong.

and absolutely perfect. bravo

/*sniff* i love FARK
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Too  bad we never got to see the whole video. Narratives are narratives. Comply.
 
hershy799
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If this isn't a strong contender for HOTY, subby will have been robbed.

/Bravo, subby
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
King sued Los Angeles over the beating and was awarded $3.8 million in 1994, but he told The Associated Press in 2012 that he lost most of that money to bad investments. King drowned in his backyard swimming pool on June 17, 2012, at age 47.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Meanwhile...

[Fark user image 425x405]


Allah has a sick sense of humor.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't copyright the footage and charge CNN $$$ every time they played it.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God damn it that video should have been an open and shut case.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Meanwhile...

[Fark user image 425x405]


Give Death time to remember him. He'll come back for him soon.
 
NEDM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

macadamnut: King sued Los Angeles over the beating and was awarded $3.8 million in 1994, but he told The Associated Press in 2012 that he lost most of that money to bad investments. King drowned in his backyard swimming pool on June 17, 2012, at age 47.

[Fark user image 330x440]


Supposedly his wife at the time pushed him to buy a house outright before he did anything else, so that if he lapsed back to his old demons he wouldn't be sleeping on the street.  It put him ahead of most people with similar windfalls, honestly.

/at least that's what I heard from my watch partner
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A year later, Holliday's out-of-focus footage - about 9 minutes worth - was a key piece of evidence at the four officers' criminal trial for assault and excessive use of force."


They start off by calling the video "grainy," later "out of focus". The guy is dead. There's no need to be all critical of his filming, jerks. It's not like he recorded the beating vertically.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: God damn it that video should have been an open and shut case.


It was. Even with the poor video quality, King was clearly black.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Death finally took a Holiday?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

poconojoe: subby's headline is completely mean, disrespectful, and downright wrong.

and absolutely perfect. bravo

/*sniff* i love FARK


Yeah but I'm totally tired of the SAD tag for anti-vaxxers.

Let's require them to all be tagged with the DUMBASS moniker please.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Too  bad we never got to see the whole video. Narratives are narratives. Comply.


Especially if you're black, comply. Even if they tell you to stop resisting while they have you handcuffed face down with their knee onb the center of your final column and you're not moving, comply. Even if you don't have a gun and they shoot you to death comply.

If you're white, comply if you feel like it.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Too  bad we never got to see the whole video. Narratives are narratives. Comply.


On the full video you see Rodney was resisting for the first minute, thereby justifying the beating he continued to receive after he was so thrashed he couldn't move anymore.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ less than a minute ago  

macadamnut: whidbey: God damn it that video should have been an open and shut case.

It was. Even with the poor video quality, King was clearly black.


It was 1991, it wasn't grainy back then.
 
