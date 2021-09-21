 Skip to content
(Medpage Today)   Doctor Who Told Patients Face Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Then Loses License. I can't believe Doctor Who would ever do something like that   (medpagetoday.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A start and hopefully more state boards take notice and begin to revoke licenses of quacks and grifters.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's obviously one of the non canon movie doctors.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's The Doctor, not Doctor Who.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, from "don't blink" to "don't breathe", smh.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better late than never?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the Valeyard in this case.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

variety.comView Full Size

Who?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, if all it takes to trap carbon dioxide is waving some fabric through the air, you need to turn this into an industrial operation and sell CO2 at a much lower price than all those companies using energy-intensive methods using ammonia or fractional distillation. YOU'LL MAKE A BUNDLE.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: It's obviously one of the non canon movie doctors.


Paul McGann is canon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steven LaTulippe

That's French for Steve The Tulippe.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Obviously the Valeyard in this case.


OMG SPOILERS
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are you my mummy?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how, at the start of Covid, a portion of our population conveniently forgot that a sizeable amount of blue-collar labourers work 12 hour shifts wearing N95 masks with zero negative health consequences.

I've worn a N95 mask that was so dirty that my lungs hurt from sucking in air though the filter. It took more than a week of continuous use before the mask got that difficult to breathe through.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call the guy that graduated medical school with a 2.0 gpa?

Doctor
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like you get bad cops sometimes, you get bad doctors too. And lawyers. And teachers. And nurses. And train conductors. And electricians. etc.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: It's The Doctor, not Doctor Who.


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he did.  The government is trying to suppress the truth because if you die from C02 poisoning, they can call it covid related and use those numbers to make covid look worse, so they can sell more masks.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Depends on the size of the mask pores vs the size of the [methane molecule | free floating virus particle | aerosol moisture droplet the virus travels in]

HIV is a tiny virus. But it doesn't float free. Its transmission vehicle is blood and jizz. Similarly, sars-cov-2 is a tiny virus. But it too doesn't float free. It travels in aerosolized drops of water and mucus. Mask works pretty well against those on account they're pretty big.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: bostonguy: It's The Doctor, not Doctor Who.

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x478]


Yeah, but those were all bad incarnations.

/ is he serious?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: I love how, at the start of Covid, a portion of our population conveniently forgot that a sizeable amount of blue-collar labourers work 12 hour shifts wearing N95 masks with zero negative health consequences.

I've worn a N95 mask that was so dirty that my lungs hurt from sucking in air though the filter. It took more than a week of continuous use before the mask got that difficult to breathe through.



Lots of people will conveniently forget anything if it threatens their existential prejudices or social membership.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 470x470]


Depends on the fabric...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 470x470]


As we all know, Fart Particles™ are much larger than any virus, yet pants are powerless to stop them, ispo facto masks cannot possibly stop the virus. I knew that BS in fartology would come in handy some day.

/Heavy on the BS
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JungleBoogie: Nick Nostril: [Fark user image image 235x235]
Depends on the size of the mask pores vs the size of the [methane molecule | free floating virus particle | aerosol moisture droplet the virus travels in]

HIV is a tiny virus. But it doesn't float free. Its transmission vehicle is blood and jizz. Similarly, sars-cov-2 is a tiny virus. But it too doesn't float free. It travels in aerosolized drops of water and mucus. Mask works pretty well against those on account they're pretty big.


Fart particles are appx. 0.4nm in diameter. Covid is 60-140nm in diameter.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine spending all the time, money and effort to get a medical degree, just to lose it because you prioritize politics over medical care
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not enough. He needs to go to jail for reckless endangerment.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 - inhale normally
2 - exhale into a bag
3 - compare the volume of air in the bag with the amount of space in your mask.
4 - hit yourself in the head with a brick.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so he changes is business card from "MD" to "Homeopath" and his office to a "Wellness Center".
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JungleBoogie: Depends on the size of the mask pores vs the size of the [methane molecule | free floating virus particle | aerosol moisture droplet the virus travels in]

HIV is a tiny virus. But it doesn't float free. Its transmission vehicle is blood and jizz. Similarly, sars-cov-2 is a tiny virus. But it too doesn't float free. It travels in aerosolized drops of water and mucus. Mask works pretty well against those on account they're pretty big.


So it'd have to be one of those really moist farts?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 470x470]


if you were a senior in high school when you took algebra 1 and you only passed earth science by riding the curve do you honestly think i pay any attention to what you say?
 
muphasta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I love how, at the start of Covid, a portion of our population conveniently forgot that a sizeable amount of blue-collar labourers work 12 hour shifts wearing N95 masks with zero negative health consequences.

I've worn a N95 mask that was so dirty that my lungs hurt from sucking in air though the filter. It took more than a week of continuous use before the mask got that difficult to breathe through.

Many years ago we had a pipe burst on a lower floor of the building I work in. Repairs made the air very dirty and we were required to wear an N95 mask for 9 hours a day.

At the beginning of the day we got a brand new white mask. At the end of the day the dirty brown/gray mask was put into the trash.

We had no problems wearing those masks to help prevent who knows what from entering our lungs. Many of those same people are still working in this building, and many of them are anti-masskholes. I forgot all about that time period until I read your message, that was after all 18 years ago!
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 235x235]
Depends on the size of the mask pores vs the size of the [methane molecule | free floating virus particle | aerosol moisture droplet the virus travels in]

HIV is a tiny virus. But it doesn't float free. Its transmission vehicle is blood and jizz. Similarly, sars-cov-2 is a tiny virus. But it too doesn't float free. It travels in aerosolized drops of water and mucus. Mask works pretty well against those on account they're pretty big.

Rather than free-floating methane molecules I believe it's actually aerosolized fecal particles...

/aerosolized fecal particles is the name of my Brian Eno cover band
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
why all italics
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Something has to be done about the universal use and misuse of the title 'Doctor'. To the best of my knowledge, "Doctor" is an academic qualification/title awarded to those who complete a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy in .......), including defending a thesis in the presence of a group of their peers in their chosen field. Either "Doctor" should be reserved for the exclusive use by Medical Doctors or Medical Doctors have to come up with a different title (such as "Physician") to legitimize the use of a title. Chiropractors are not the only offenders but, taken as a group, they seem to be the worst offenders in misusing the title "Doctor". I've worked in a scientific research facility where I would question the qualifications/credentials of some of the individuals who are conducting "research" there. This is especially true of some individuals who claim to have graduated from a college or university in a foreign country. They should be vetted very thoroughly by the appropriate professional association before being allowed to use the title "Doctor".
 
evilbryan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bostonguy: UNC_Samurai: bostonguy: It's The Doctor, not Doctor Who.

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x478]

Yeah, but those were all bad incarnations.

/ is he serious?


Tom Baker was a bad Incarnation the Doctor?  What?

I'm not saying every episode was genius, but you might as well say Shatner's Kirk was a bad example of a Star Trek protagonist.

As for the Doctor or Doctor Who, I think they are both fine.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EdAmesAndMrs.: Something has to be done about the universal use and misuse of the title 'Doctor'. To the best of my knowledge, "Doctor" is an academic qualification/title awarded to those who complete a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy in .......), including defending a thesis in the presence of a group of their peers in their chosen field. Either "Doctor" should be reserved for the exclusive use by Medical Doctors or Medical Doctors have to come up with a different title (such as "Physician") to legitimize the use of a title. Chiropractors are not the only offenders but, taken as a group, they seem to be the worst offenders in misusing the title "Doctor". I've worked in a scientific research facility where I would question the qualifications/credentials of some of the individuals who are conducting "research" there. This is especially true of some individuals who claim to have graduated from a college or university in a foreign country. They should be vetted very thoroughly by the appropriate professional association before being allowed to use the title "Doctor".


Doctor comes from the latin word for teacher. 

everyone is using it wrong.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Joe USer: It's obviously one of the non canon movie doctors.

Paul McGann is canon.


Peter Cushing is not.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Doctor Who?

I don't know.

THIRD BASE!
 
PunGent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
GOOD.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkmedown: bostonguy: Joe USer: It's obviously one of the non canon movie doctors.

Paul McGann is canon.

Peter Cushing is not.


Beat me to it.
 
