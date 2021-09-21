 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Cigna: "Sorry, the hospital wasn't able to save your premature daughter. However, we accidently paid the bill, so you owe us $257,000. Please pay promptly"   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Hospital, Intensive care medicine, Patient, Neonatal intensive care unit, Health insurance, Brittany Giroux Lane, flurry of small medical bills, Neonatal intensive-care unit  
293 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 1:25 PM



dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like they don't GAF how bad this kind of thing makes them look to the public, because it makes them look like kings to Wall Street.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guessing most of the bill is for care of the now dead baby. Cigna need to bill the dead baby estate before probate closed. The US really does have a horrible health care system. Republicans love it and don't ever want patients to have uniform pricing and coverage.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The US health "care" system is working as intended.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: It's like they don't GAF how bad this kind of thing makes them look to the public, because it makes them look like kings to Wall Street.


They don't care how they look to the public, what's the point in that?  You're employer is going to provide the cheapest option they can find that covers their employees, I mean *maybe* the marketplace buyer cares, most they are most likely on the lower end of the income scale and therefore looking to get whatever they feel comfortable with that is also in their budget.   So why would they care about public perception?  As long as they line the pockets of the right people, they aren't going away.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn, did I have a stroke writing that last post?   Everyone ignore the spelling and grammar on that.   I'll punish myself appropriately.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." - H. L. Mencken

You don't see stories like this in more civilized countries with universal health coverage.  See also: the entire plot of Breaking Bad.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

"Did you see a sign out in front of my hose that says 'DEAD BABY STORAGE' ??"
 
browntimmy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ahem, "Greatest country in the world."

If you just keep saying it, it has to be true.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I owe you $257, that's my problem. If I owe you $257,000, that's your problem.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dionysusaur: It's like they don't GAF how bad this kind of thing makes them look to the public, because it makes them look like kings to Wall Street.


Captive audience. Waddaya gonna do? Pay 5 times the montly for Cobra? Convince your boss/hr to find another insurer when they already have the lowest premium they felt comfortable buying just for you and your problem?

The only more sleazy organization that already has you by the balls and no amount of pushback will happen would be the cops and the rejects in the U.S. Senate humping their red baseball hats.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Best care system in the world, according to the people who own it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: You don't see stories like this in more civilized countries with universal health coverage.


Id rather be up to my neck in dead babies than be like those commies.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The health care insurance companies have been bleeding American families dry for decades now.  the only thing that can stop them is a federal mandate, functionally painful fines and meaningful oversight.  of course we won't get that so just we have to keep paying a pound of flesh to get a mole removed.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is what you get when you allow ideological capitalists to turn a profession into a business.
 
