(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Fixx, Divinyls, The Jazz Butcher, and Flash And The Pan. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #256. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
84
    KUCI, University of California, Irvine  
•       •       •

posted to Main » and Discussion » on 21 Sep 2021 at 12:30 PM



84 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

for those (like myself) who may be on the western side of the pond and are just waking up, richard h kirk (cabaret voltaire) died (no cause of death has been given at this time).

yes, we will of course be doing an in memoriam segment for him.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, during the show discussion thread's after-party last week, the yacht rock genre came up.

so, this bone is for y'all (NSFW language)...


Yacht Rock 1 HD
Youtube YNTARSM-Fjc


/also, there's a whole series.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good mornevening,

It's always sad when an artist passes away, especially when it happens too soon.

I'll take that yacht thing as a background for some food making. I hope it won't hurt.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lioness7:

I'll take that yacht thing as a background for some food making. I hope it won't hurt.

EJECT. EJECT.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?


Bucket hats are in.

Pista got his already 'cause they drop off yacht mail first.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Good mornevening,

It's always sad when an artist passes away, especially when it happens too soon.

I'll take that yacht thing as a background for some food making. I hope it won't hurt.


Maybe make some boat drinks instead.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?


YACHT - Utopia/Dystopia (The Earth Is On Fire)
Youtube Bcm8tkZDxXM
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: Pista: Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?

Bucket hats are in.

Pista got his already 'cause they drop off yacht mail first.[Fark user image 425x546]


LOLOLOLOL
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the gif to enhatten yourselves, friends, pets, etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Pista: Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bcm8tkZD​xXM]


Midnight Juggernauts - Dystopia (song)
Youtube iMdclXHgd3M
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we getting yachty yet?

Daryl Hall & John Oates - Kiss On My List (Official Video)
Youtube lsHld-iArOc
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: Here's the gif to enhatten yourselves, friends, pets, etc.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


ANDizzleWI, Mad Enhattener.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Pista: Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bcm8tkZD​xXM]


Austra | Utopia | First Play Live
Youtube hmoz9j7WGKY
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Lioness7:

I'll take that yacht thing as a background for some food making. I hope it won't hurt.

EJECT. EJECT.


Too late. But at least I know why I am not a yacht person. Nor a yacht rock person.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

for those (like myself) who may be on the western side of the pond and are just waking up, richard h kirk (cabaret voltaire) died (no cause of death has been given at this time).

yes, we will of course be doing an in memoriam segment for him.


This is awful.
Only 65
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: LewDux: Pista: Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bcm8tkZD​xXM]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hmoz9j7W​GKY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Great song. Drummer is awesome. Not really yachty tho... or am I missing something?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: LewDux: LewDux: Pista: Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bcm8tkZD​xXM]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hmoz9j7W​GKY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Great song. Drummer is awesome. Not really yachty tho... or am I missing something?


It's utopia dystopia dystopia utopia thing
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: NeoMoxie: LewDux: LewDux: Pista: Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bcm8tkZD​xXM]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/hmoz9j7W​GKY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Great song. Drummer is awesome. Not really yachty tho... or am I missing something?

It's utopia dystopia dystopia utopia thing


even post-caffeine i'm having a hard time linking that to yacht rock 😅😂🤣
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street (Official Video)
Youtube Fo6aKnRnBxM
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

for those (like myself) who may be on the western side of the pond and are just waking up, richard h kirk (cabaret voltaire) died (no cause of death has been given at this time).

yes, we will of course be doing an in memoriam segment for him.


Well shiat, that sucks. On a positive note: yesterday was the 45th anniversary of the forming of Siouxsie & the Banshees.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sailing by Christopher Cross in 1980
Youtube VMkIuKXwmlU


/present.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

even post-caffeine i'm having a hard time linking that to yacht rock 😅😂🤣

Yeah, it's kinda meh. Sounded better in days past. Right now - new music please, dj awesomesauce!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Fo6aKnRn​BxM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


This is probably the only song of the genre that I actually liked...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Michael McDonald & Moloko - I Keep Forgetting This Familiar Feeling (Dimkal Mashup)
Youtube CcWIXcVUrPs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFt​bSy​dasFY
 
Uranus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
for once at home on time....
Dobriy den !

Молчат Дома (Molchat Doma) - Судно (Sudno)
Youtube HR5zpFs7YpY
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dr. Hook - Sexy Eyes • TopPop
Youtube zOrZ-nCp-_U


my contribution to the war effort
 
Uranus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

for those (like myself) who may be on the western side of the pond and are just waking up, richard h kirk (cabaret voltaire) died (no cause of death has been given at this time).

yes, we will of course be doing an in memoriam segment for him.


wow....intimations of mortality...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
..new hotness - Yacht Dub
Pulshar - Keep My Boat Clean
Youtube 4aVZ68Hqxio
jUaXbh19L0 10vM7s9UXW0
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VMkIuKXw​mlU]


ok, just because of that, one more:

Christopher Cross - Arthur's Theme
Youtube qqGWOxu_H4I
 
frankb00th
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Charlotte Street (Remastered)
Youtube oDqptQThi3E
little gem about love that goes nowhere but stays with you forever
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For reasons I don't care enough about to investigate, YouTube isn't letting me post links. For my contribution, I'd just like to say you'd have to search far and wide throughout the world of music to find a better description of this crowd than:

Everybody here is outtasight
They don't bark and they don't bite
They keep things loose, they keep things light


/also, dancing in the moonlight is a gothy activity
//perfect aesthetics
///no need for sunblock
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: For reasons I don't care enough about to investigate, YouTube isn't letting me post links. For my contribution, I'd just like to say you'd have to search far and wide throughout the world of music to find a better description of this crowd than:

Everybody here is outtasight
They don't bark and they don't bite
They keep things loose, they keep things light



it's because we're awesome and we have excellent taste.

/except for you violator freaks.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can't wait for here... we... go..., to be honest.
And I do hope I won't hear any yacht rock, even at a birthday party.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone stop her speaking please.
She's over running
 
frankb00th
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eek A Mouse - Assassinator
Youtube RWfaelJkdbw
pure magic from 82
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Phew
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: Someone stop her speaking please.
She's over running


sssshhhhhhhh keep this on the downlow, but when is Lioness7's bday? asking for a friend.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
frankb00th
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LewDux: ..new hotness - Yacht Dub
[YouTube video: Pulshar - Keep My Boat Clean]jUaXbh19L0 10vM7s9UXW0


Juicy
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: Someone stop her speaking please.
She's over running


She did it for me, I was taking a shower and she wanted to make sure I didn't miss the beginning of the show
 
frankb00th
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: LewDux: Pista: Hello all.

Someone mention yachts?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bcm8tkZD​xXM]

[YouTube video: Austra | Utopia | First Play Live]


That song is magic. Love Austra.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image image 380x234]


Where is that? I wanna ride it!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

for those (like myself) who may be on the western side of the pond and are just waking up, richard h kirk (cabaret voltaire) died (no cause of death has been given at this time).

yes, we will of course be doing an in memoriam segment for him.

This is awful.
Only 65


Awful news
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image image 380x234]

Where is that? I wanna ride it!


I have no idea. I did check cos I want to have a go too
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.