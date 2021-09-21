 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   I'm a shark / I'm a shaaaark / Accept me as your new lord and savior / I'm a shaaaark (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Jesus, Mote Marine Laboratory, Shark, Population density, form of a smoothhound shark, first documented case of shark parthenogenesis  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soon:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cheeses Shark Superstar
 
keygrip
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmmm, he bears a striking resemblance to the guy that cleans the tank.....
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or the Italians just got sloppy and don't want to admit it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All female tank, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Jurassic Shark
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Parthenogenesis. That's where your kid is conceived in the Parthenon, right?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our virgin shark overlords.

/"Virgin Shark Overlord" is the name of my Veruca Salt reggae cover band.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cool!  Let's throw the money changers into the tank!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh.  Sharks.......

/ When you're a Jet, you're a Jet all the way / From your first cigarette to your last dying day
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"We're gonna need a bigger cross."

illustratedfiction.comView Full Size
 
