(Click Orlando)   Something to lift your spirits: four teenage boys help get an elderly woman home after her scooter breaks down in a rainstorm   (clickorlando.com) divider line
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More of this, please. Just... more of this.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice of them to get her home first before then dumping her out and stealing the scooter.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She was promptly beaten to death before they robbed her house for electronics to trade for meth.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What 4 helpful young men might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

olrasputin: What 4 helpful young men might look like:

[Fark user image 850x478]


"What are you nice boys doing with my penis statue?"
 
CaptainScrewy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: More of this, please. Just... more of this.


And use the Florida tag. It's the right thing to do.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These cougars just keep getting older and older.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I've gotta get me a scooter"
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder if they were able to put in neutral first, otherwise they probably ruined the motor.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Minor correction - that's an electric wheelchair. Scooters only have two wheels.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whatcha got there, the 4 volt? Heh, I did you a favor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If there is anything teenage boys have, its an overabundance of energy. Good on them for putting it to good use instead of hooliganism.
 
