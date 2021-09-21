 Skip to content
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   "Atlanta Gas Light releasing gas at site of Dunwoody apartment explosion" - Confusing headline aside, you should probably think about getting some therapy   (cbs46.com) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Atlanta has a gaslighting company?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents of the apartment complex say they complained several times to management over the last few months about the smell of gas.

I'm trying to not victim blame here, but did no one call either the fire department or the gas company themselves?

If I go to my building management and complain about gas, and they don't seem to react or call the gas company themselves, 911 is probably my next call. Because, for a multi-family structure in DeKalb County, that probably means at least two engine companies, a Battalion Chief, and *they* will call the gas company, and then the Salvation Army and/or Red Cross when they say "everybody out. Right. Now."

Because guess what? If the gas company finds the leak(s) are not on their side of the meter(s), they'll shut off the gas and tell the management they have to fix it and get it tested before they turn it on. If the leak(s) are in the meters or the service lines, they'll shut off the gas and then get it fixed.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From TFA, residents complained to the landlord about gas odor and nothing got done.   Yeah, they could call 911, but this mess is entirely on the property owners.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Atlanta Gas Light will be releasing air and natural gas this morning at the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex..."

...and blaming it on the dog.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you need a gas release expert consultant, I am immediately available

/everyone always stays over 6 feet away from me too, Bonus!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Couldn't they afford an ampersand?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Couldn't they afford an ampersand?


The company was created in 1855 to install gas street lighting.  It's quite olde-timey.
 
nucal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should have called this guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Atlanta Gas Light? I always liked their "So Into Boom" song...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There was no explosion. You're just imagining it.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This gaslighting conversation is having the gradual effect of making me anxious, confused, and less able to trust my own memory and perception. I'll go ahead and stick around to see what happens.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: This gaslighting conversation is having the gradual effect of making me anxious, confused, and less able to trust my own memory and perception. I'll go ahead and stick around to see what happens.


How many physicists does it take to change a lightbulb?

/None, but the lightbulb really has to want to change
//Subby
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBFGeek: Zero Point Scalar Field: This gaslighting conversation is having the gradual effect of making me anxious, confused, and less able to trust my own memory and perception. I'll go ahead and stick around to see what happens.

How many physicists does it take to change a lightbulb?

/None, but the lightbulb really has to want to change
//Subby


Psychologists, maybe?

For physicists: two - one to hold the bulb, one to rotate the inertial reference frame.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I hear gas light I think flare stack. Disappointed
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: Atlanta has a gaslighting company?
[Fark user image 183x275]


Yes. Her name is Marjorie Taylor Greene but she actually lives north of Atlanta. She just lurks in Atlanta.
 
