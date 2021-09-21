 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Japan does it again, continues making a night at the aquarium sexy. "One of the brand-new additions for this year is a peeping room"   (soranews24.com) divider line
13
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We bet you've never read the words "sexy" and "fish" in the same phrase before.

I bet the article writer has never read the words "tentacle" and "porn" in the same phrase before.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who is using that one on the right with the goddamn spines?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: We bet you've never read the words "sexy" and "fish" in the same phrase before.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please, Fark, no! I just ate a whole plate of dingamagoo!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Please, Fark, no! I just ate a whole plate of dingamagoo!


What you do after the dingama gives you a facial is up to you two.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gen-chan's "Mixed chirashi rice bowl and karaage with lots of sex" (1,280 yen)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"While the signs are a bit cryptic about exactly what kind of sight will greet you in such a place, given the event's overall theme, it's not hard to guess."

Unfortunately It's just a room full of those nasty marshmallow peeps.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another new feature of the exhibit is a collection of eight anatomical models of marine creatures' sex organs sculpted by aquarium staff along with explanations about why they have those particular characteristics.

Someone was caught bringing their Bad Dragon collection to work and needed a cover story.
 
flondrix
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [cdn.shopify.com image 850x692]


Aaaand we're done here.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, Barry Whitefish!
"Oh yeah, swim so good...."
"Darlin', I can't get enough of your fins, baby...."
 
