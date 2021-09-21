 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   ISIS roadside bombs the Taliban in what's being described as "not our problem anymore"   (stripes.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Afghanistan, Taliban, Taliban fighters, Kabul, ISIS militants, country's new Taliban rulers, International Security Assistance Force, Pakistan  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Taliban is too busy kicking little girls out of schools to deal with these trifles. Couldn't Uncle Sam please come back again?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cousin has twin four-year-old boys who've never been to day care or been socialized in any meaningful way.

Their entire lives are a recreation of the alley fight in "They Live" -- UNTIL an outside child is brought into the mix, at which time the twins unite as one to torture the interloper until he inevitably leaves in tears, and then balance is restored and the endless screaming internecine struggle recommences.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything that we left behind that was even remotely functional will be blown up in about 6 months.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Taliban are going to have the same problem we did telling the good guys from the bad guys when everyone looks the same.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.


Cool story, Trumpy.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when they thought they were getting comfortable with 7th century living, here comes ISIS to take them back to the 4th.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You break it, you bought it.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let em kill each other... Then let the women and children inherit the country.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately I'm falling into the camp of "not our problem, let them kill and maim each other" these days.

We have the Christian Taliban to deal with right now
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: The Taliban are going to have the same problem we did telling the good guys from the bad guys when everyone looks the same.


Thatsracist.jpg
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IS-K is comprised of exTaliban commanders (and their underlings) who either think the current Taliban leadership is too progressive or were punished by the Taliban for some offense such as violence against civilians, bribery etc.


Only smart move is to stay out of the fight and let China, Pakistan, and Russia deal with the new civil war in Afghanistan
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to the international standard policy of "you break it, you buy it" being applied to the conquerors of the Afghanistan state.

Whatcha doin, Taliban? Fix it! Europe is counting on you!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have been out of there 20 minutes after we hickory smoked UBL.

Fu*k those people, they invited all this on themselves for harboring terrorists and letting them plan 9/11 in their country.
Our cultures are not compatible.

And if they want to fu*k around again then we have plenty of find out left.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 led to the creation of ISIS (possibly involving some guy named Barrack Hussein Obama with a time machine; I'm not 100% clear on this aspect of it). 2003 was 18 years ago. Child support is typically an 18-year commitment. Subby's "not our problem anymore" math checks out.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The region has been fighting since the dawn of antiquity. It's not going to stop , and no amount of defense spending is going to change that.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The region has been fighting since the dawn of antiquity. It's not going to stop , and no amount of defense spending is going to change that.


Try telling that to a defense contractor. They know it already and don't care.
 
Premier Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can only pray for the poor Savages,
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

Cool story, Trumpy.


Um, that is, in fact, what happened.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pa​c​ific/us-military-says-10-civilians-kil​led-kabul-drone-strike-last-month-2021​-09-17/

Biden doesn't walk on farking water.  Neither does our military.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.


If you kill all the people that is one way of solving the problem. It's not the best plan but given that it's Afghanistan it might just be a good Plan B to have ready.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heliodorus: IS-K is comprised of exTaliban commanders (and their underlings) who either think the current Taliban leadership is too progressive or were punished by the Taliban for some offense such as violence against civilians, bribery etc.


True, but ISIS-K started as an offshoot of arab afghans who were astroturfed from the original caliphate ti champion Sunni Islam and were to be developed into a counter to Iran. Then they recruited those guys who thought the Taliban was too soft. 

The US worked with the Taliban by way of air support to knock them in the dirt, but now they're making their moves again.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: Let em kill each other... Then let the women and children inherit the country.


Let's let the women and children do that themselves if they want to and stay home.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: dothemath: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

Cool story, Trumpy.

Um, that is, in fact, what happened.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pac​ific/us-military-says-10-civilians-kil​led-kabul-drone-strike-last-month-2021​-09-17/

Biden doesn't walk on farking water.  Neither does our military.


Cool.
You worship a child molester.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Geotpf: dothemath: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

Cool story, Trumpy.

Um, that is, in fact, what happened.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pac​ific/us-military-says-10-civilians-kil​led-kabul-drone-strike-last-month-2021​-09-17/

Biden doesn't walk on farking water.  Neither does our military.

Cool.
You worship a child molester.


Pointing out the military screwed up and killed seven children and zero terrorists does not mean I like Trump in any way, shape, or form.  Stop being stupid.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's China's turn to stick their dicks in the meat grinder. Let them have fun with the shiatshow.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. Wonder if Pakistan  is going to back the Taliban like they did against Panjshir.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we send arms to the skirts?  Maybe through Osama bin Laden's sister?  I'm sure nothing bad will come of it and the future will be happy, happy fun times with many peace.

2035:  Ivanka Trump, President, claims the soldiers who were sent back to Afghanistan this year and recently killed by an IED frying pan were 'losers' and 'morons' who didn't have the common sense to buy Ivanka brand combat boots.  "Their deaths are just to make me look bad," she claimed.   "Those IEDs were sent over by Sleepy Joe Biden for a war we had nothing to do with and my daddy solved completely.  Fake news!"

In a related story, Trump Mining has announced a massive deposit of "sparklies" in central Afghanistan.   "They'll revolutionize the shoes business" claims Jared Jr.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them kill, maim, oppress, and torture themselves in to whatever theocratic shiathole they want.

Not my country, not my problem. My own country is farked up with its own special brand of lunatic theocrats who want to oppress, torture, maim, and kill everyone not aligned with their pathetically narrow and illiterate views.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-oh Tallyban - looks like they're sending in the crack Tuk Tuk brigade
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Geotpf: dothemath: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

Cool story, Trumpy.

Um, that is, in fact, what happened.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pac​ific/us-military-says-10-civilians-kil​led-kabul-drone-strike-last-month-2021​-09-17/

Biden doesn't walk on farking water.  Neither does our military.

Cool.
You worship a child molester.


What the fark drugs are you on jesus
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: dothemath: Geotpf: dothemath: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

Cool story, Trumpy.

Um, that is, in fact, what happened.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pac​ific/us-military-says-10-civilians-kil​led-kabul-drone-strike-last-month-2021​-09-17/

Biden doesn't walk on farking water.  Neither does our military.

Cool.
You worship a child molester.

Pointing out the military screwed up and killed seven children and zero terrorists does not mean I like Trump in any way, shape, or form.  Stop being stupid.


Of course, lol.

Youre a Certified FARK Independent©.
Claims to not support Trump but never says anything negative about republicans and criticizes Biden in every thread.

You may want to examine your beliefs if youre too embarrassed to even admit to them on an anonymous news site.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

Cool story, Trumpy.


So what you're saying is that it never happened, or are you saying that you don't care that we straight out murdered a family, bragged about it, and then had to eat our words?
 
hangloose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

Cool story, Trumpy.


So you're okay with killing innocent people? That's pretty low
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: dothemath: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

Cool story, Trumpy.

So what you're saying is that it never happened, or are you saying that you don't care that we straight out murdered a family, bragged about it, and then had to eat our words?


Im saying it is hilarious listening to you Trump lackeys cry your little eyes out over things like dead Afghans and making France mad.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

If you kill all the people that is one way of solving the problem. It's not the best plan but given that it's Afghanistan it might just be a good Plan B to have ready.


I was told by many a lib that when we kill innocent people, we create a new generation of terrorists.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: 2035: Ivanka Trump, President


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I knew it!
 
danvon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: It's China's turn to stick their dicks in the meat grinder. Let them have fun with the shiatshow.


My guess is China will be a bit different. They'll go in, buy land rights from the Taliban, strip mine all the minerals they want, make a few trillion, and leave the religious nuts to do what they want.

The Chinese don't seem suffer from the illusion that a culture that rejects all aspects of modern civilization (except for weapons) needs to be dragged into the 21st century.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [c.tenor.com image 320x132]


This is the narrative we are supposed to buy into, but already smells like bullshiat to me.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MordenkainensFaithful Hound
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im saying it is hilarious listening to you Trump lackeys cry your little eyes out over things like dead Afghans and making France mad.


That's ghoulish. Jesus Christ what is wrong with you
 
houstondragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: The Taliban is too busy kicking little girls out of schools to deal with these trifles. Couldn't Uncle Sam please come back again?


Won't anyone think of those poor innocent oil fields and war profiteers?!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Geotpf: dothemath: Geotpf: dothemath: gar1013: Maybe we could send in a drone strike to kill an innocent family of 10, including seven kids, that was actually on our side.

Cool story, Trumpy.

Um, that is, in fact, what happened.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pac​ific/us-military-says-10-civilians-kil​led-kabul-drone-strike-last-month-2021​-09-17/

Biden doesn't walk on farking water.  Neither does our military.

Cool.
You worship a child molester.

Pointing out the military screwed up and killed seven children and zero terrorists does not mean I like Trump in any way, shape, or form.  Stop being stupid.

Of course, lol.

Youre a Certified FARK Independent©.
Claims to not support Trump but never says anything negative about republicans and criticizes Biden in every thread.

You may want to examine your beliefs if youre too embarrassed to even admit to them on an anonymous news site.


LOL.  Most people think I'm too pro-Biden and too pro-all Democrats here; the exact opposite of what you are saying.

IE, I was both for Biden in the primaries (as well as predicting he would win the nomination (which is different than being for him)) and my position on Manchin is "he's better than a Republican which is what you'd get if you got rid of him in WV and the 50 Republicans in the Senate are much worse than him", which really pisses some people off here.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MordenkainensFaithful Hound: dothemath: Im saying it is hilarious listening to you Trump lackeys cry your little eyes out over things like dead Afghans and making France mad.

That's ghoulish. Jesus Christ what is wrong with you


I have a few theories.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

danvon: RaptorLC: It's China's turn to stick their dicks in the meat grinder. Let them have fun with the shiatshow.

My guess is China will be a bit different. They'll go in, buy land rights from the Taliban, strip mine all the minerals they want, make a few trillion, and leave the religious nuts to do what they want.

The Chinese don't seem suffer from the illusion that a culture that rejects all aspects of modern civilization (except for weapons) needs to be dragged into the 21st century.


I'm sure the Taliban will mostly be happy to take the money and let them. The IS nutjobs might decide to have some input in the situation though, in their usual explosive fashion.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More Jihady than thou.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Harry Freakstorm: 2035: Ivanka Trump, President

[Fark user image image 498x204]


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: The Taliban is too busy kicking little girls out of schools to deal with these trifles. Couldn't Uncle Sam please come back again?


Well I guess. The redshirts need some experience before they're killed in this week's episode.
 
