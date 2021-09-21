 Skip to content
(Page Six)   I can feel it, coming in the chair tonight
24
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is sad. I wonder what the mentioned "improper technique" was. (Not a drummer.)
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For those of you who think they are past their prime.  Think again.

I was there and the pit was absolutely brutal.

I lost both my walker and a cataract.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope the chair doesn't have slats.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can feel it, coming in the chair tonight

ewww
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bostonguy: That is sad. I wonder what the mentioned "improper technique" was. (Not a drummer.)


posture
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bummer. I never managed to see them live when in their prime.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow. Even when you do it mostly right, the lifestyle kills you.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I did that once or twice as a desperate, horny teen.

/Wait, what are we talking about?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope he is not in a land of confusion.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
good on him for still doing it. touring is tough, even on young people. cant imagine being my parents doing it.

i guess he wants to build up a war chest and make sure he leaves his kids a nice bit, coz you know they're making 7figs on this tour.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: I hope the chair doesn't have slats.


Needs help soonish?
 
RainDawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Improper technique seems a bit harsh. YOU try singing and playing the drums at the same time.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bostonguy: That is sad. I wonder what the mentioned "improper technique" was. (Not a drummer.)


Look at side-by-side shots of him and Chester Thompson.

Chester is sitting upright, with the small of his back tucked in and his shoulders back.  His drums are positioned around him so he doesn't have to lean forward to hit them.

Phil is sitting slightly slumped over, with the small of his back protruding.  Then he has to crane his neck back in order to reach the microphone.  When he hits the crash cymbals hard, he leans forward.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Bummer. I never managed to see them live when in their prime.


Same here, and now I'm regretting it.  Our daughter was born right when they were touring in 2007; in the earlier years Genesis didn't tour close by and I didn't have the means to travel for a show.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I did that once or twice as a desperate, horny teen.

/Wait, what are we talking about?


dude i do it all the time at my home office desk in my fapchair, there's no shame there.

phone in left hand, washcloth draped over left thigh, Swiss Navy Silicone lube  on station... lets get that german soldier marchin.

TMI right? Right.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Phil Collins currently looks like a Futurama head in a jar that was rejected by the jar.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's gotta be a better way to say that.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: I can feel it, coming in the chair tonight

ewww


We used to have a green rocking chair in our house that I liked to sit in as a kid and rock back and forth.  One day my dad told me that was the chair I was conceived in.

I never sat in the chair again.
 
lurkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There's gotta be a better way to say that.


The Lamb Lies Down On...Broyhill?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Improper technique seems a bit harsh. YOU try singing and playing the drums at the same time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He should scale back the live performances and do more stu-stu-studio work.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RainDawg: Improper technique seems a bit harsh. YOU try singing and playing the drums at the same time.


And to top it off doing it with your eyes closed
Rare Earth Get Ready 1973
Youtube 3rsMB5cxPc8
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Until very recently I thought the lyric was "Well, if you told me you were driving...I would not lend a hand..."

I thought, "Man, Phil is a dick to go on road trips with."
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Saw them live once. Had kind of shiatty seats way up on one side and about 5 minutes before intermission ended a guy sitting next to us puked all his drugs, booze, and guts all over the floor. GF and I booed out of there and started walking around. Found ourselves behind the stage and somehow nobody fscked with us so we saw the rest of the show looking down at the band, dead center about 10 feet above and 20 feet from Chester and Phil's drum kits

It was farking amaze balls
 
