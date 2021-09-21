 Skip to content
(AP News)   McDonald's to begin to get rid of plastic in toys, instead it will give your children Ron Jeremy themed cardboard cut outs if this picture is accurate   (apnews.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
it's a crying McShame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally the cheeseburgers will be more immortal than the toys.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now the weird section of PornHUB is going to get even weirder, isn't it?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, the world is saved.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So kids will get crappy paper toys like the ones in Cracker Jack these days, instead of cool ones.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Yay, the world is saved.


Only if these companies start funding massive clean up efforts in the ocean.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it suck its own milkshake?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Yay, the world is saved.


The real reason is probably "even though our plastic toys are cheap, paper/cardboard ones are even cheaper!"
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry if I am mistaken, but I don't think the kind of people who eat McDonald's food are the same as the kind of people who give a flying fark about the environment.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: duckpoopy: Yay, the world is saved.

The real reason is probably "even though our plastic toys are cheap, paper/cardboard ones are even cheaper!"


And they can parade their initiative around and get some good press off it too
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have my Batman returns happy meal toys and they are awesome.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Yay, the world is saved.


No, but it's a little step in the right direction.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: HailRobonia: duckpoopy: Yay, the world is saved.

The real reason is probably "even though our plastic toys are cheap, paper/cardboard ones are even cheaper!"

And they can parade their initiative around and get some good press off it too


Years ago we took our nephews out to a drive-in and stopped at a Wendy's on the way. We noticed that Wendy's fries were from unpeeled potatoes. I said something about the potato skins being healthier (yeah, I know, it's fries) and my young nephew (probably 8 at the time) said "someone at the company probably said they could save a lot of money by not peeling the potatoes and can also claim it's more natural"

That kid has a bright future.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I still have my Batman returns happy meal toys and they are awesome.


I saved my Ronald McDonald watch from 1984 that everyone 12 to 22 wore ironically for about a week and then promptly forgot about.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first happy meal toy was a sponge shaped like Grimace.

It was also my first lesson in disappointment.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean to tell me, that after throwing away hundreds of pounds of McDonalds toys, that some collector will now pay a fortune for them?!?!

AAAAAGGGGHHHHH!!!!!
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I still have my Batman returns happy meal toys and they are awesome.


I was a little disappointed with the batmobile. In the movie the side came off or something so it could fit down a tight alley. But the Mac version the front of the car stays the same width when it dettached from the rest of the car, preventing me from recreating the scene.

/the full sized batmobile toy from the first movie was awesome.
//it shot rockets from the headlights when you pulled the gearshifter.
///at least my nose isn't gushing blood.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: duckpoopy: Yay, the world is saved.

The real reason is probably "even though our plastic toys are cheap, paper/cardboard ones are even cheaper!"


Yep, I think it's less "save the planet" and more "how can we save more money on these crappy toys".
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleep lack: Sorry if I am mistaken, but I don't think the kind of people who eat McDonald's food are the same as the kind of people who give a flying fark about the environment.


I eat there occasionally, and I give a fark about the environment.  My intestines are another matter.  Fark them.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So kids will get crappy paper toys like the ones in Cracker Jack these days, instead of cool ones.


There hasn't been a cool happy meal toy since 1990 when the TaleSpin toys were in.  I did actually manage to collect the whole set.  Wonder whatever happened to those, they'd make fun desk trinkets now.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: pastramithemosterotic: So kids will get crappy paper toys like the ones in Cracker Jack these days, instead of cool ones.

There hasn't been a cool happy meal toy since 1990 when the TaleSpin toys were in.  I did actually manage to collect the whole set.  Wonder whatever happened to those, they'd make fun desk trinkets now.


Check the ocean.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jail Bolsonaro cuts down the rain forest.

Wood isn't necessarily better, it could be as bad as plastic.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: sleep lack: Sorry if I am mistaken, but I don't think the kind of people who eat McDonald's food are the same as the kind of people who give a flying fark about the environment.

I eat there occasionally, and I give a fark about the environment.  My intestines are another matter.  Fark them.


Typical Farker. I bet your liver is orange or blue.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
soon...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [Fark user image image 397x297]


You bet I knew how to shake the " new box" and get the prize in the first bowl.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember when McDonald's gave out cool shiat
media-amazon.comView Full Size

/still have 2, I think
// get off my lawn
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: duckpoopy: Yay, the world is saved.

The real reason is probably "even though our plastic toys are cheap, paper/cardboard ones are even cheaper!"


Think about the market in happy meal toys.
Once they start doing paper toys, the market in the old plastic toys is gonna explode.
Like an artist dying.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
McDonalds toys today are crap. I just buy the hamburgers and fries separately for the kiddos.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: My first happy meal toy was a sponge shaped like Grimace.

It was also my first lesson in disappointment.


Surprise, it was a contraceptive sponge!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
McDonald's in 2021: Happy meal

Fark user imageView Full Size


McDonald's in 2025: Crappy meal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: McDonalds toys today are crap. I just buy the hamburgers and fries separately for the kiddos.


The Happy Meal is the only way to get apples instead of fries. They won't do it otherwise.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I remember when McDonald's gave out cool shiat
[media-amazon.com image 466x260]
/still have 2, I think
// get off my lawn


I remember having those growing up!

Wonder if my mom still had them in her attic
 
browntimmy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So kids will get crappy paper toys like the ones in Cracker Jack these days, instead of cool ones.


Kids will never get to experience the joy of a shiatty plastic ninja turtle that gets tossed in a toy bin after 5 minutes and then in the trash in the following spring cleaning.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

browntimmy: pastramithemosterotic: So kids will get crappy paper toys like the ones in Cracker Jack these days, instead of cool ones.

Kids will never get to experience the joy of a shiatty plastic ninja turtle that gets tossed in a toy bin after 5 minutes and then in the trash in the following spring cleaning.


Any toys we didn't want were sacrificed to the Gods using a hammer and/or fireworks

Plastic Mulan got strapped to a large bottle rocket, I remember
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Putting the melamine back into the burgers where it belongs
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
gyorg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honestly I appreciate this.  It always makes me go "WTF" when I get styrofoam cups from sonic.  Like, "didn't we all decide that was farking terrible for the environment 20 years ago?  Do you not know paper exists?"  As someone who's kids bring home random trash ass fast food toys every time they're out with their mother or grandparents, I'm happy to hear some of them will decompose.
 
Likwit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The burger has like 10x the carbon footprint of the toy, but we're going after the toy?

Seems about right.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gyorg: Honestly I appreciate this.  It always makes me go "WTF" when I get styrofoam cups from sonic.  Like, "didn't we all decide that was farking terrible for the environment 20 years ago?  Do you not know paper exists?"  As someone who's kids bring home random trash ass fast food toys every time they're out with their mother or grandparents, I'm happy to hear some of them will decompose.


McDonald's still uses plastic and styrofoam for large cups.  Same with pretty much every gas station ever.
 
