blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"police say they have solved a burglary case at a kindergarten after a storytelling gadget the suspect had swiped revealed his location"
In German this is a single word.  It is 29 letters long, has 12 syllables and is impossible to pronounce.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Germans have many handy inventions for breaking the human spirit but "kindergarten" is the Prime Directive.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. Could have been a REAL fairy-tale ending, which may include arson, immolation, being devoured by animals, ripping yourself in half, summary execution, and many more.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Could have been worse. Could have been a REAL fairy-tale ending, which may include arson, immolation, being devoured by animals, ripping yourself in half, summary execution, and many more.


...and appropriately enough all from German fairytales.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There was no fairytale ending for the suspect, however.

I have read Grimm's Fairytales... He's lucky he didn't have a villain's fairytale ending.

/usually pretty gruesome.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"When the man tried to download new stories onto the device a month later it sent his home location to the manufacturers, who informed police."

I'm guessing this is just how it works and not some lo-jack feature.  So corporate spying dressed up as a feel good story? Wtf does a story book need to know the user's home address?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Of course a smart storyteller solved the case. Do you think a stupid one would figure it out?

/ DNRTFA
 
