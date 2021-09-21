 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Headline: Here's why it's so hard to find that guy who probably killed the pretty white girl. Article: He's hiding   (cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police in Florida will resume their search Tuesday for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, who has been missing for almost a week.


He ain't D.B. Cooper. I say he's daid, by his own doing.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it too much to hope that maybe he's missing because he offed himself in the middle of a giant swamp and got ate by gators?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Laundrie has not been charged and is not suspected of a crime at this point, authorities said. He had refused to speak with police, leaving authorities stumped and powerless in their investigation.

Dear Police,

Allow me to assist; HE DID IT! HE DID IT! THIS IS THE GUY YOU ARE LOOKING FOR!

That should clear things up a bit.  Good luck, we're all counting on you.

Sincerely,
Devolving J. Spud
Armchair Detective
Credentials available on request
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How is this guy not constantly being referred to as 'Florida Man'
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So they are looking where the people trying to hide him told them he went?

My guess is, he's somewhere.......not there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How hard is it to find a private pilot to fly you from Florida to the Caribbean? Depending on how much cash that guy had access to it could be a while before he gets deported as a vagrant.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lure him out with an avacado toast.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My money's on he took a boat to cuba.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well...at least they seem to actually be looking for him. As opposed to what happens when the missing girl is any other color.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's obviously not that bright. They will find him.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Media loves a missing white girl. Surprised Nancy Grace isn't out there with a megaphone screaming about this guy.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope he's seen the British PSA on how not to be seen:
How Not To Be Seen Monty Python's Flying Circus
Youtube C-M2hs3sXGo
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Before deciding the level of outrage needed,

Is this a rape-and-murder thing?
An accidental fall he doesn't want to deal with?
Aneurysm?
Fight that got out of hand?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police have released this artist's sketch of what the suspect might currently look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If he and his parents are "smart," they snuck him out of the country and rehomed him in a place that's known for rejecting extradition requests.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Media loves a missing white girl. Surprised Nancy Grace isn't out there with a megaphone screaming about this guy.


It's all FOX has been talking about for better than a week. They absolutely Live for missing white girl stories. Really sets off the rest of their coverage of immigrants and scary black criminals.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know who else liked to kill pretty white girls?

That's right, OJ Simpson.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's no where near that reserve. He just wants the police to think he's there and conspired with his parents to do it. Mesnwhile, he's actually at a titty bar in Fort Lauderdale, ostensibly for the all-you-can-eat chicken wings, plotting his next move.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: My money's on he took a boat to cuba.


I know in the past that Cuba has booted back US fugitives.

He's probably dead. But then I thought the same of Eric Robert Rudolph.
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Before deciding the level of outrage needed,

Is this a rape-and-murder thing?
An accidental fall he doesn't want to deal with?
Aneurysm?
Fight that got out of hand?


All snark aside in this thread, yeah...that's the issue. We just do not know.

That said, his behavior is totes sus!
 
whosits_112
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You know who else liked to kill pretty white girls?

That's right, OJ Simpson.


OJ Simpson is back to doing what he loves most.

Killing people.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's like one of those supernatural anthology stories where a couple wishes to be the most famous people on the internet without specifying how.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Laundrie has not been charged and is not suspected of a crime at this point, authorities said. He had refused to speak with police, leaving authorities stumped and powerless in their investigation."

Crazy how they never pull that "the only charge was resisting arrest" shiat when they're under the microscope.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whosits_112: The Googles Do Nothing: You know who else liked to kill pretty white girls?

That's right, OJ Simpson.

OJ Simpson is back to doing what he loves most.

Killing people.


You keep that foolishness up and Dan Ohlmeyer isn't gonna let you on NBC.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If he and his parents are "smart," they snuck him out of the country and rehomed him in a place that's known for rejecting extradition requests.


If they were smart they wouldn't have raised a murderer.  The fact that they are covering for him the way they are speaks volumes to their parenting abilities.  I hope those arseholes see some prison time as well at this point.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kinda hoping he's dead.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Lure him out with an avacado toast.


You're thinking of California Man.

Gas station fried chicken and Bush Light is better bait for Florida Man.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess its always sad when a hot white girl gets killed but she kinda looks like she was into d-bags.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You know who else liked to kill pretty white girls?

That's right, OJ Simpson.


Settle down there, Norm.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: I guess its always sad when a hot white girl gets killed but she kinda looks like she was into d-bags.


Lets also not forget where her hot to crazy scale ranking was. Seems like she was a tad on the unhinged side as well. Honestly to me it looks like she flew into another of her fits and started slapping and hitting him and he finally said ya know enough of this shiat and it went too far.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If he and his parents are "smart," they snuck him out of the country and rehomed him in a place that's known for rejecting extradition requests.


There aren't many countries that will reject an extradition request for a guy who allegedly murdered his girlfriend.  They may withhold extradition until the US gives assurances that it will not seek the death penalty, but even without an extradition treaty, once that issue is settled, he's probably getting sent back.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It's like one of those supernatural anthology stories where a couple wishes to be the most famous people on the internet without specifying how.


they wished on the monkey's hand.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 288x429]


I had that really deep voice penetrate me just now.
 
Snort
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is marginally better than an article that rehashes some random reddit thread.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Next time, maybe keep better tabs on the:

Last person to see her alive
The guy you have a recent video of slapping her around
The guy who ain't talkin'
The guy whose family is actively running interference for him
Etc.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guy who probably killed a woman acting like a coward.
Quelle surprise.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA: Laundrie has not been charged and is not suspected of a crime at this point, authorities said. He had refused to speak with police, leaving authorities stumped and powerless in their investigation.

Folks, the lesson here is: Never talk to the police! It leaves them stumped and powerless, and you get away with it!!
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pounddawg: He's obviously not that bright. They will find him.


This is why I think he is already dead.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: "Laundrie has not been charged and is not suspected of a crime at this point, authorities said. He had refused to speak with police, leaving authorities stumped and powerless in their investigation."

Crazy how they never pull that "the only charge was resisting arrest" shiat when they're under the microscope.


he's not around to attempt an arrest.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: FleshFlapps: Lure him out with an avacado toast.

You're thinking of California Man.

Gas station fried chicken and Bush Light is better bait for Florida Man.


Leave out the chicken, some light bush will lure me out quite effectively.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Netrngr: dothemath: I guess its always sad when a hot white girl gets killed but she kinda looks like she was into d-bags.

Lets also not forget where her hot to crazy scale ranking was. Seems like she was a tad on the unhinged side as well. Honestly to me it looks like she flew into another of her fits and started slapping and hitting him and he finally said ya know enough of this shiat and it went too far.


So...she was asking for it?
 
wademh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have they tried
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: I guess its always sad when a hot white girl gets killed but she kinda looks like she was into d-bags.


Yeah.  She deserved it then, right?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It's like one of those supernatural anthology stories where a couple wishes to be the most famous people on the internet without specifying how.


Don't make a wish on the monkey's White Claw.

Fark user imageView Full Size

#vanlife

Fark user imageView Full Size

#tryingtoohard
 
Sentient
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: He's no where near that reserve. He just wants the police to think he's there and conspired with his parents to do it. Mesnwhile, he's actually at a titty bar in Fort Lauderdale, ostensibly for the all-you-can-eat chicken wings, plotting his next move.


Yep. He shows up at home, alone, driving the murder-van. No one says a word, all is quiet, and when the cops show up the entire family hires parasites & goes into lockdown. Then he disappears, and the parents are suddenly all helpful, HEY HE TOOK HIS CAMP GEAR AND WENT THERE, RIGHT THERE, HE'S CAMPING OVER THERE

sure jan.jpg
 
Serious Black
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Serious Black: If he and his parents are "smart," they snuck him out of the country and rehomed him in a place that's known for rejecting extradition requests.

If they were smart they wouldn't have raised a murderer. The fact that they are covering for him the way they are speaks volumes to their parenting abilities.  I hope those arseholes see some prison time as well at this point.


Covering for him and helping him flee? Yeah, they screwed the pooch there.

Raising him to be a murderer? I can't wholly agree. Parents do not have complete control over who their child becomes as they grow up. Some kids reveal themselves as psychopaths as early as the age of 2, and we have limited ability to tame such kids' aggressive and violent instincts. You might be able to stop them from becoming serial killers, but you'll never be able to stop them from harming others.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: FleshFlapps: Lure him out with an avacado toast.

You're thinking of California Man.

Gas station fried chicken and Bush Light is better bait for Florida Man.


Social media addicted vanlife hippie bs chronicling every second of their life? Seems California man to me.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: LeftisRightisWrong: Media loves a missing white girl. Surprised Nancy Grace isn't out there with a megaphone screaming about this guy.

It's all FOX has been talking about for better than a week. They absolutely Live for missing white girl stories. Really sets off the rest of their coverage of immigrants and scary black criminals.


Fox seems to be transitioning in to full on tabloid mode lately. Probably has something to do with their viewers throwing temper tantrums any time Fox even hints at reality.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Laundrie's family told police Friday night they have not seen the 23-year-old since Tuesday. His family told police he left home with his backpack and told them he was going to the Carlton Reserve.
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.