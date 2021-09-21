 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   Some people will go to extremes just to rickroll friends and family   (irishpost.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Wiz Khalifa, Frank Sinatra, Spirit in the Sky, classical works, popular funeral songs, traditional hymns, Charlie Puth, Robbie Williams  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least they are not practically naked like these busty women!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'm just going to hire an organist to play "Pop goes the Weasel" faster and faster.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Country Roads made it I see. Both my maternal grandparents had this song in their memorial DVD.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm going to hire the singer of Baby Shark to customize the lyrics for my funeral:

I am dead
DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO
I am dead
DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO DOO
...

and so on.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB:
When Avengers: Infinity War came out, a day or so after it was released in theaters I DL'd a really crappy bootleg copy, with no intention of watching it but I figured I'd toss it on my Plex server in case one of my buddies was willing to suffer through the poor audio and video. But just before I uploaded the file to my NAS I had second thoughts, and instead I DL'd Rick Astley's Never Going to Give You Up music video, titled it as Avengers Infinity Way, and uploaded it to my Plex server.

About 30 minutes to an hour later I get a text from my buddy: "You farkin' bastard." I knew what he was referring to. We chatted and he was sitting in bed when he saw it, he thought it was probably a bootleg, got all excited, then... Rickrolled!

I was like, "Yeah, but you don't really want to watch a bootleg do you?" and actually - he totally did. So I went back to my computer, deleted the rickrolls from my servers, then uploaded the real bootleg file. A couple minutes later, "You did it again, you farkin' bastard."

Turns out, he thought it would be funny to rickroll his wife. He turned to her in bed, and was like, "Hey look! Bio did something funny with Infinity War," and then showed her.... only to have a bootleg IW play. She was completely unimpressed and like, "OK, it's a shiatty bootleg. And?" So I embarrassed him with the wife.

I lol'd and was like, "Sorry, but that's pretty funny man! Well I hope you enjoy the bootleg" and then RE-replaced the file with the rickroll one again while still texting him.

A couple minutes later, another text along the lines of, "YOU ABSOLUTE MOTHERFARKING BASTARD. Three times, three farking times now you got me. If I wasn't so proud of you I'd be furious."
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: At least they are not practically naked like these busty women!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: At least they are not practically naked like these busty women!


I knew exactly what game you were playing when I saw your link, but I clicked it anyway.

Rickrolled!
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (Stylophone cover)
Youtube NFIl-r9CIqo
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Open with the Barber Adagio for Strings.

Then Sturgill Simpson's cover of "The Promise" by When in Rome.

Close with a rousing all-sing of Monty Python's "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life".
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Never gonna dig
Never gonna dig
dig you up
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Processional:
Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground
Hymn After the Eulogy
Long Ago and Far Away [performed by Stephane Grappelli]
                               or
Danny Boy  [by Finbar Wright or Frank Patterson]
Reading:
The visit to the graveyard from Three Men in a Boat**
Recessional
Happy Meeting in Glory


**from Three Men in a Boat (not forgetting the dog)

One golden morning of a sunny day, I leant against the low stone wall that guarded a little village church, and I smoked, and drank in deep, calm gladness from the sweet, restful scene-the grey old church with its clustering ivy and its quaint carved wooden porch, the white lane winding down the hill between tall rows of elms, the thatched-roof cottages peeping above their trim-kept hedges, the silver river in the hollow, the wooded hills beyond!

It was a lovely landscape.  It was idyllic, poetical, and it inspired me.  I felt good and noble.  I felt I didn't want to be sinful and wicked any more.  I would come and live here, and never do any more wrong, and lead a blameless, beautiful life, and have silver hair when I got old, and all that sort of thing.

In that moment I forgave all my friends and relations for their wickedness and cussedness, and I blessed them.  They did not know that I blessed them.  They went their abandoned way all unconscious of what I, far away in that peaceful village, was doing for them; but I did it, and I wished that I could let them know that I had done it, because I wanted to make them happy.  I was going on thinking away all these grand, tender thoughts, when my reverie was broken in upon by a shrill piping voice crying out:

"All right, sur, I'm a-coming, I'm a-coming.  It's all right, sur; don't you be in a hurry."

I looked up, and saw an old bald-headed man hobbling across the churchyard towards me, carrying a huge bunch of keys in his hand that shook and jingled at every step.

I motioned him away with silent dignity, but he still advanced, screeching out the while:
"I'm a-coming, sur, I'm a-coming.  I'm a little lame.  I ain't as spry as I used to be.  This way, sur."

"Go away, you miserable old man," I said.

"I've come as soon as I could, sur," he replied.  "My missis never see you till just this minute.  You follow me, sur."

"Go away," I repeated; "leave me before I get over the wall, and slay you."

He seemed surprised.

"Don't you want to see the tombs?" he said.

"No," I answered, "I don't.  I want to stop here, leaning up against this gritty old wall.  Go away, and don't disturb me.  I am chock full of beautiful and noble thoughts, and I want to stop like it, because it feels nice and good.  Don't you come fooling about, making me mad, chivying away all my better feelings with this silly tombstone nonsense of yours.  Go away, and get somebody to bury you cheap, and I'll pay half the expense."

He was bewildered for a moment.  He rubbed his eyes, and looked hard at me.  I seemed human enough on the outside: he couldn't make it out.

He said:
"Yuise a stranger in these parts?  You don't live here?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"No," I said, "I don't.  You wouldn't if I did."

"Well then," he said, "you want to see the tombs-graves-folks been buried, you know-coffins!"

"You are an untruther," I replied, getting roused; "I do not want to see tombs-not your tombs.  Why should I?  We have graves of our own, our family has.  Why my uncle Podger has a tomb in Kensal Green Cemetery, that is the pride of all that country-side; and my grandfather's vault at Bow is capable of accommodating eight visitors, while my great-aunt Susan has a brick grave in Finchley Churchyard, with a headstone with a coffee-pot sort of thing in bas-relief upon it, and a six-inch best white stone coping all the way round, that cost pounds.  When I want graves, it is to those places that I go and revel.  I do not want other folk's.  When you yourself are buried, I will come and see yours.  That is all I can do for you."

He burst into tears.  He said that one of the tombs had a bit of stone upon the top of it that had been said by some to be probably part of the remains of the figure of a man, and that another had some words, carved upon it, that nobody had ever been able to decipher.

I still remained obdurate, and, in broken-hearted tones, he said:

"Well, won't you come and see the memorial window?"

I would not even see that, so he fired his last shot.  He drew near, and whispered hoarsely:

"I've got a couple of skulls down in the crypt," he said; "come and see those.  Oh, do come and see the skulls!  You are a young man out for a holiday, and you want to enjoy yourself.  Come and see the skulls!"

Then I turned and fled, and as I sped I heard him calling to me: "Oh, come and see the skulls; come back and see the skulls!"
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was Creep by Radiohead chosen by someone who didn't want to be at the funeral?

But I'm a creep
I'm a weirdo
What the hell am I doin' here?
I don't belong here
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pls hire this guy for mine:

manualist plays dragonforce - through the fire and flames - on his hands!
Youtube p5kZUwlGCZ0
 
