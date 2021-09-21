 Skip to content
(The Sun)   "Honey, I need to tell you before we get married. I've slept with a few more people than you" (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
63
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick math, about two people a day over twenty years.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this related to the Johnson and Johnson and Johnson and Johnson link?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can her partner even buy a strap-on that size?
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16K is impressive
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prostitutes are like bar stools. If you think one of them exists only for you, prepare to be disappointed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said every GF to me ever.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may be naive but sure sounds like the makings of a politician or FOX pundit.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont think I've met that many people 🤔
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My morbid curiosity took over.  So According to the link below, the cost of a prostitute in the US is $200-300.  So $200 x 16K = $3.2 million.  If it wasn't for the drugs, pimps, trafficking, kidnappings, etc., this wouldn't seem like a bad gig.

https://vividmaps.com/the-price-of-se​x​-around-the-world-2019/
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh..that's a dude.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Employee of the month again?!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She's handled more meat than a retired butcher.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does she seem very tall?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good for her?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Riche: Is it just me or does she seem very tall?


If you lie vertical for most of the day, gravity doesn't affect you as much.
 
deanis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

argylez: 16K is impressive


Lets just say 1 person per day....it would take 43 years. Holy shiat.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
20 years = about 7,305 days
16,000 partners = 2.19 people a day, every day, for 20 years.

potierrh: My morbid curiosity took over.  So According to the link below, the cost of a prostitute in the US is $200-300.  So $200 x 16K = $3.2 million.  If it wasn't for the drugs, pimps, trafficking, kidnappings, etc., this wouldn't seem like a bad gig.

https://vividmaps.com/the-price-of-sex​-around-the-world-2019/


Sounds great, until you realize that's $160K a year, that her pimp would likely keep 50-80%, or even more, and that she's still stuck shouldering the costs of whatever she needs to keep herself safe.

And that's after banging 2-3 guys a day, EVERY DAY FOR 20 YEARS.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL @ all the tiny dicked dudes who don't know how vaginas work.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 20 years = about 7,305 days
16,000 partners = 2.19 people a day, every day, for 20 years.

potierrh: My morbid curiosity took over.  So According to the link below, the cost of a prostitute in the US is $200-300.  So $200 x 16K = $3.2 million.  If it wasn't for the drugs, pimps, trafficking, kidnappings, etc., this wouldn't seem like a bad gig.

https://vividmaps.com/the-price-of-sex​-around-the-world-2019/

Sounds great, until you realize that's $160K a year, that her pimp would likely keep 50-80%, or even more, and that she's still stuck shouldering the costs of whatever she needs to keep herself safe.

And that's after banging 2-3 guys a day, EVERY DAY FOR 20 YEARS.


Who the fark said she had a pimp? It's not 1970.
 
wademh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
what time for sleeping?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So that averages HOW many per day?

Eh, fark it. Seems fine.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Who the fark said she had a pimp? It's not 1970.


...and this is where we discover that the person to whom I replied had talked about "a prostitute in the US."
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: FormlessOne: 20 years = about 7,305 days
16,000 partners = 2.19 people a day, every day, for 20 years.

potierrh: My morbid curiosity took over.  So According to the link below, the cost of a prostitute in the US is $200-300.  So $200 x 16K = $3.2 million.  If it wasn't for the drugs, pimps, trafficking, kidnappings, etc., this wouldn't seem like a bad gig.

https://vividmaps.com/the-price-of-sex​-around-the-world-2019/

Sounds great, until you realize that's $160K a year, that her pimp would likely keep 50-80%, or even more, and that she's still stuck shouldering the costs of whatever she needs to keep herself safe.

And that's after banging 2-3 guys a day, EVERY DAY FOR 20 YEARS.

Who the fark said she had a pimp? It's not 1970.


Pimps are still common where I live. Usually they get the name sex trafficker these days.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: LOL @ all the tiny dicked dudes who don't know how vaginas work.


Well I see that I am not needed here. Well I probably wouldn't have called them out on the size of their dicks but they definitely don't know how a vagina works.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Kitty2.0: FormlessOne: 20 years = about 7,305 days
16,000 partners = 2.19 people a day, every day, for 20 years.

potierrh: My morbid curiosity took over.  So According to the link below, the cost of a prostitute in the US is $200-300.  So $200 x 16K = $3.2 million.  If it wasn't for the drugs, pimps, trafficking, kidnappings, etc., this wouldn't seem like a bad gig.

https://vividmaps.com/the-price-of-sex​-around-the-world-2019/

Sounds great, until you realize that's $160K a year, that her pimp would likely keep 50-80%, or even more, and that she's still stuck shouldering the costs of whatever she needs to keep herself safe.

And that's after banging 2-3 guys a day, EVERY DAY FOR 20 YEARS.

Who the fark said she had a pimp? It's not 1970.

Pimps are still common where I live. Usually they get the name sex trafficker these days.


And even more so in the U.S., where exploitation of sex workers remains both rampant & largely ignored.
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: LOL @ all the tiny dicked dudes who don't know how vaginas work.


\ I kid, I kid
 
log_jammin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Totally believable and not at all completely made up.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Apparently she made $1000 for 30 minutes work
https://www.google.com/amp/s/meaww.co​m​/amp/who-is-tiktok-viral-star-ashley-c​lark-huffman-trashley-anonymous-real-n​ame-sex-worker-abused-why
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

log_jammin: Totally believable and not at all completely made up.


It's the Sun. As with Metro and the Mirror, it's safe to assume that EVERYTHING is either partially or wholly manufactured, if not just disingenuously exaggerated, when their shash hits Fark.

Still fun to debate, though, as long as it's not taken seriously.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To the folks upthread:

Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wademh: Kitty2.0: LOL @ all the tiny dicked dudes who don't know how vaginas work.

[c.tenor.com image 498x498]

\ I kid, I kid


😅🤣😂🤩
 
Sasquach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 20 years = about 7,305 days
16,000 partners = 2.19 people a day, every day, for 20 years.

potierrh: My morbid curiosity took over.  So According to the link below, the cost of a prostitute in the US is $200-300.  So $200 x 16K = $3.2 million.  If it wasn't for the drugs, pimps, trafficking, kidnappings, etc., this wouldn't seem like a bad gig.

https://vividmaps.com/the-price-of-sex​-around-the-world-2019/

Sounds great, until you realize that's $160K a year, that her pimp would likely keep 50-80%, or even more, and that she's still stuck shouldering the costs of whatever she needs to keep herself safe.

And that's after banging 2-3 guys a day, EVERY DAY FOR 20 YEARS.


Also assuming 0 repeat customers.
 
Slypork
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

argylez: 16K is impressive


Big deal. I've got a 401k.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: FleshFlapps: Kitty2.0: FormlessOne: 20 years = about 7,305 days
16,000 partners = 2.19 people a day, every day, for 20 years.

potierrh: My morbid curiosity took over.  So According to the link below, the cost of a prostitute in the US is $200-300.  So $200 x 16K = $3.2 million.  If it wasn't for the drugs, pimps, trafficking, kidnappings, etc., this wouldn't seem like a bad gig.

https://vividmaps.com/the-price-of-sex​-around-the-world-2019/

Sounds great, until you realize that's $160K a year, that her pimp would likely keep 50-80%, or even more, and that she's still stuck shouldering the costs of whatever she needs to keep herself safe.

And that's after banging 2-3 guys a day, EVERY DAY FOR 20 YEARS.

Who the fark said she had a pimp? It's not 1970.

Pimps are still common where I live. Usually they get the name sex trafficker these days.

And even more so in the U.S., where exploitation of sex workers remains both rampant & largely ignored.


It's not ignored, it's incredibly difficult to curtail.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: FormlessOne: FleshFlapps: Kitty2.0: FormlessOne: 20 years = about 7,305 days
16,000 partners = 2.19 people a day, every day, for 20 years.

potierrh: My morbid curiosity took over.  So According to the link below, the cost of a prostitute in the US is $200-300.  So $200 x 16K = $3.2 million.  If it wasn't for the drugs, pimps, trafficking, kidnappings, etc., this wouldn't seem like a bad gig.

https://vividmaps.com/the-price-of-sex​-around-the-world-2019/

Sounds great, until you realize that's $160K a year, that her pimp would likely keep 50-80%, or even more, and that she's still stuck shouldering the costs of whatever she needs to keep herself safe.

And that's after banging 2-3 guys a day, EVERY DAY FOR 20 YEARS.

Who the fark said she had a pimp? It's not 1970.

Pimps are still common where I live. Usually they get the name sex trafficker these days.

And even more so in the U.S., where exploitation of sex workers remains both rampant & largely ignored.

It's not ignored, it's incredibly difficult to curtail.


No argument there. Humanity sucks.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If your 'number' is in the five digit range, you have a significant problem.  Seriously.  Even if you're a sex worker, that's too much.  Maybe relax a bit, take the weekends off, take a vacation once in a while.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More honest than a chiropractor, more moral than profiting from sweat shops, or running a restaurant on the backs of your underpaid employees.  We celebrate rolling up our sleeves and working hard.  Be consistent.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 20 years = about 7,305 days
16,000 partners = 2.19 people a day, every day, for 20 years.

potierrh: My morbid curiosity took over.  So According to the link below, the cost of a prostitute in the US is $200-300.  So $200 x 16K = $3.2 million.  If it wasn't for the drugs, pimps, trafficking, kidnappings, etc., this wouldn't seem like a bad gig.

https://vividmaps.com/the-price-of-sex​-around-the-world-2019/

Sounds great, until you realize that's $160K a year, that her pimp would likely keep 50-80%, or even more, and that she's still stuck shouldering the costs of whatever she needs to keep herself safe.

And that's after banging 2-3 guys a day, EVERY DAY FOR 20 YEARS.


On top of that - sex work isn't an industry where 20 years experience results in the ability to command higher pay. Quite the opposite.
 
