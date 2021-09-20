 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Some guy resigns over North Carolina liquor shortages   (wbtv.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, North Carolina, chairman of N.C. ABC Commission, Supply chain management, new contract, state ABC commission, supply issues, county ABC boards, answer questions  
•       •       •

878 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 6:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now how is he going to drink his pain away?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Carolina liquor is disgusting and tastes like vinegar.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, people can't go buy their poison, boo-hoo.
 
LoneDoggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can confirm this has been crazy.  Walking into a store with 2/3 of the shelves empty, one bottle per product limits etc.  And whoever you are QUIT BUYING MY WOODFORD!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find having a state directly involved with the distribution of liquor quite funny.  Of course, I live in a non-socialist state (California).
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resign?

That's a hangin
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Drew was in that there Kentucky. Guess that Fark money got him further east
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Grandpa and Cletus need to fire up the still agin...
 
jclaggett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I find having a state directly involved with the distribution of liquor quite funny.  Of course, I live in a non-socialist state (California).


So here in Florida we have ABC as well.

But it's a private business that's actually ABC Fine Wine and Spirits. ABC I believe stands for "Always Be Celebrating."

Now, like a lot of states we do have the farked up 3 Party System that hurts smaller breweries and distilleries.

And it was only back around like 2015 or so that the laws changed to allow you to purchase hard spirits directly from the distillery. 2 bottles per calendar year per ID.

Meanwhile, buy all you want at the wineries.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They should build a moonshine pipeline to West Virginia
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
States that run their own liquor stores have a nice racket.
 
tuxq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When we run out of booze in NC, shiat might actually hit the fan. Luckily we have a bunch of local breweries, so...maybe someone should check in on them, too.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First name last last name first?
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess we know where the jazz hand capital of the nation is now.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is a damn shame because North Carolina really needs something to wash away the taste of that foul crap they call BBQ sauce.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been in an nc abc shop, nothing but booze in there, you have to go to the supermarket to find beer, wine, and mixers. Prices weren't too bad but the idea of having all booze controlled by the state was weird. Oregon does the same thing, been 20 years since I was there...

Home distiller.net has all sorts of fun ideas...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Alcohol gives me heart palpitations now so I'm getting a kick...

/getting old sucks
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: I've been in an nc abc shop, nothing but booze in there, you have to go to the supermarket to find beer, wine, and mixers. Prices weren't too bad but the idea of having all booze controlled by the state was weird. Oregon does the same thing, been 20 years since I was there...

Home distiller.net has all sorts of fun ideas...


(CSB)

I went to high school with a kid who had a still in his backyard. In semi-rural-suburban Ohio.

Was the first alcoholic drink I ever had, on my HS graduation night. One of his buddies asked me to hold his plastic-boot cup full of mystery potion while he went piss. I took a swig and it burned all the way down to my stomach. When he got back is when he told me it was mostly moonshine with a bit of coke.

/good times
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is important to me. Leaving for a fishing trip to Hatteras Island next Friday and this news keeps popping up. Word is if you want liquor on Hatteras Island you need to bring your own. Not a problem so long as I know if in advance. There's only one liquor store for about 75 miles on the island.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kellum said she's had a tough time getting a range of products. The problem started at the beginning of the summer and has gotten steadily worse.

What has to suck for the Charlotte area bars is there is probably plenty of liquor a couple miles away across the state line, but probably illegal to procure it that way.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The chairman of N.C. ABC Commission, Zander Guy, resigned on Friday.

Zander Guy? Did he have to have his name legally changed to that after losing a bet?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: North Carolina liquor is disgusting and tastes like vinegar.


East side or west side? Or, just drive up to Virginia or down to SC.

/used to live in Raleigh
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For all the "muh freedoms" crowd we have, they seem fine with letting the government tightly control the sale of hard liquor.

/not selling on Sundays is farking uncivilized
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First, check the blood lines of the ABC Chairman and the President of the contracting company.  They may converge not very far back.  Second, fire any spokesman for a government agency who refuses on-the-record interviews.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Torchsong: This is a damn shame because North Carolina really needs something to wash away the taste of that foul crap they call BBQ sauce.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 850x460]


Yep, I reguarly head down to Southern Spriits (just over the line in SC south of CLT).
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I find having a state directly involved with the distribution of liquor quite funny.  Of course, I live in a non-socialist state (California).


I don't know how California managed to avoid this particular type of dystopian stupidity, having fallen into so many others, but thank God for it. It's actually gotten a bit better. I remember back in the day that grocers had to have separate liquor sections with a separate cash register and you frequently had to hunt down some dweeb to ring it up. Now you can just pay for it with the rest of your stuff.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: For all the "muh freedoms" crowd we have, they seem fine with letting the government tightly control the sale of hard liquor.


What do you base that contention on? Putting the state in charge of distribution and sale of any consumer good is a recipe for scarcity, graft, lack of competition, high prices, inefficiency, etc. None of that is conducive to "freedoms".
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.