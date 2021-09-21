 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   No, the funeral home is not drumming up business   (wbtv.com) divider line
37
    More: Followup, Advertising, Vaccination, David Oakley's digital billboard message, owner of BooneOakley advertising agency, Chris Dobbins, StarMED Healthcare, little bit, business owner  
•       •       •

1468 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You expected anti-vaxxers to get sarcasm and ridicule?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That this has to be explained is a true measure of the average intelligence.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.


Fails? The advert was covered by news organizations around the world. Millions of people have seen it. Big global corporations pay millions of dollars to get that many eyeballs on their ads.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you didn't understand this was a tongue-in-cheek joke about what will happen to you if you don't get vaccinated against COVID, you're a dumbass.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you take life advice from a funeral home billboard, you might be their next customer.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.


Are you kidding? With the attention he is getting from this, he'll probably be able to franchise out.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.


Depends on your POV. This is actually a win. It made it to Fark and you commented on it. Getting eyeballs moving is half of the battle.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no shiat.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GranoblasticMan: If you take life advice from a funeral home billboard, you might be their next customer.


In fairness, isn't the same equally true for the reverse unless they happen to close before your death?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.

Fails? The advert was covered by news organizations around the world. Millions of people have seen it. Big global corporations pay millions of dollars to get that many eyeballs on their ads.


When I die, I'm going to the Wilmore Funeral Home!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You expected anti-vaxxers to get sarcasm and ridicule?


No, he expects them to be contrarian assholes and get vaccinated despite the billboard.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, people are still dying to get in there
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how many people on Fark do not understand what sarcasm is, this doesn't come as a big surprise.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My college roommate's dad was a funeral home guy, and seemingly had no sense of humor.  However their telephone number (xxx) xxx-DEAD.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have been "Don't want to get vaccinated? Your next-of-kin may need our number".
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: You expected anti-vaxxers to get sarcasm and ridicule?


No. But I expect them to get COVID.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Considering how many people on Fark do not understand what sarcasm is, this doesn't come as a big surprise.


I'm starting to think that Fark is about 97% bots at this point.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.


I don't know , I've heard people were dying to go there ..
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: You expected anti-vaxxers to get sarcasm and ridicule?


Yeah, that part.

FTFA:

While Wilmore Funeral Home does not exist, WilmoreFuneralHome.com is very much a real website.

The site features the same black background with white lettering.
The website's message reads, 'Get vaccinated now. If not, see you soon.'.

They should have just done that last part. Doesn't require putting 2 and 2 together.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not very original....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: edmo: You expected anti-vaxxers to get sarcasm and ridicule?

No. But I expect them to get COVID.


Mr. Bond.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice to see Larry working again.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.


I dunno, either they accept reverse physiology, or they keep being plague rats out of stubbornness.

Not like direct goddamn scientific evidence has made a dent in their thick farking skulls. >.>
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If you didn't understand this was a tongue-in-cheek joke about what will happen to you if you don't get vaccinated against COVID, you're a dumbass.


THIS.

I mean, seriously, who would have thought it was an anti-vaccine message to begin with?!
Are people in Charlotte really that dumb?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Serious Black: If you didn't understand this was a tongue-in-cheek joke about what will happen to you if you don't get vaccinated against COVID, you're a dumbass.


If you take it seriously, either you're an anti-vaxxer who just had their mind changed or you're a vaccinated but slightly clueless person.  Net win.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: My college roommate's dad was a funeral home guy, and seemingly had no sense of humor.  However their telephone number (xxx) xxx-DEAD.


A phone number that ends in DEAD? How do you dial hexadecimal? 🤔
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: My college roommate's dad was a funeral home guy, and seemingly had no sense of humor.  However their telephone number (xxx) xxx-DEAD.


Funeral industry people are hilarious - behind closed doors.   I've seen things, man.

But the moment a non-industry person might be around they turn all sombre.  And you can usually spot them by their fashion choices as well - everything about them says, "grim and serious with a bit of sympathy".
 
Serious Black
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Serious Black: If you didn't understand this was a tongue-in-cheek joke about what will happen to you if you don't get vaccinated against COVID, you're a dumbass.

THIS.

I mean, seriously, who would have thought it was an anti-vaccine message to begin with?!
Are people in Charlotte really that dumb?


I wouldn't be surprised if these dumbasses think serial killers go into the mortuary business so they can profit off the back end. They've accused doctors and nurses of worse than that in the past two years.
 
drtgb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It looks to me that it went viral... the good kind like on the internet, not the bad COVID kind of viral.

But then, the bad COVID kind of viral is also good for their business! It's a win-win for them.
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember, after my grandmother's funeral, me and my cousins were getting ready to go out drinking and the lady at the funeral home told us, "Y'all be careful tonight. I don't want to see you back here real soon."
 
CoonAce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.


9/10

Made of wood.  Real strong.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.


1) Wilmore Funeral Home doesn't exist.
2) If it did, it would be an advertising triumph
3) And it's a triumph anyway
 
jdlenke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.

Depends on your POV. This is actually a win. It made it to Fark and you commented on it. Getting eyeballs moving is half of the battle.


It was on the imgur yesterday
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: kdawg7736: Add this to greatest advertising fails ever.

1) Wilmore Funeral Home doesn't exist.
2) If it did, it would be an advertising triumph
3) And it's a triumph anyway


I'd say fail because its on a moving object. If you're in motion going past it, and do a double take, fair chance you won't see the follow up line. Also cruel to people who've lost loved ones. Many of which are not anti vax. Upsetting someone while they are driving is a bad idea. Funny as a meme. Reality, not so much for me anyway.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: My college roommate's dad was a funeral home guy, and seemingly had no sense of humor.  However their telephone number (xxx) xxx-DEAD.


Note to self: register (xxx) LOL-UDED in case I ever want to start a funeral home targeting GenZ.

/who will soon be paying for all your boomer funerals
 
Jz4p
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Ker_Thwap: My college roommate's dad was a funeral home guy, and seemingly had no sense of humor.  However their telephone number (xxx) xxx-DEAD.

A phone number that ends in DEAD? How do you dial hexadecimal? 🤔


3323.

/Sorry, I mean 867-5309
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.