(Salt Lake Tribune) The proper way to poop in the woods.
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article doesn't mention it but some wag bags not only have the bacteria killing crystals (probably lye or something) but they have the absorbent mixed in.

For back country car or boat camping, I prefer the Cleanwaste WAG bags and portable toilet.  The toilet isn't require but it is packable, light and clean.  Again - for *car* and *boat* camping.  You can still carry the WAG bags in the backpack for pack-out areas if you wish.  Each WAG bag has a waste bag with the gel/bacteria powder already in it  This bag is probably about 3/4 the size of a tall kitchen bag so you can fold it over.  There is also a heavy mil zip-top bag that will contain everything after you are done.  Everything in the kit is (quickly) bio-degradable.

If you want to make your own bio-bags you can use various bio-degradable bags and go to a tractor or ranch supply store and get the powder they use for horse stalls and the like - it's pretty much the same thing that is in the WAG bag (sans bacteria crystals) and is cheap.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So tell me, rabbit. Do you ever have problems with shiat sticking to your fur?"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That paywall want's me to pay $150.00 for a one year subscription? LOL
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The author of that article really knows his shiat.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Huh, I've been bringing a demo Home Depot toilet with me for all my hikes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's more interesting in video form.

Big Wall Climbing: How NOT to Poop on El Capitan
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone tell the bears to stop pooping on the trails, then. I did a 26km hike on Sunday and saw three piles of bear poop... one was quite fresh and apparently it was a good blueberry crop in the area.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On the Origin of Feces and Means of Natural Disposal, or the Preservation of


Favoured Places in the Struggle for Pooping
 
wademh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UberDave: The article doesn't mention it but some wag bags not only have the bacteria killing crystals (probably lye or something) but they have the absorbent mixed in.

For back country car or boat camping, I prefer the Cleanwaste WAG bags and portable toilet.  The toilet isn't require but it is packable, light and clean.  Again - for *car* and *boat* camping.  You can still carry the WAG bags in the backpack for pack-out areas if you wish.  Each WAG bag has a waste bag with the gel/bacteria powder already in it  This bag is probably about 3/4 the size of a tall kitchen bag so you can fold it over.  There is also a heavy mil zip-top bag that will contain everything after you are done.  Everything in the kit is (quickly) bio-degradable.

If you want to make your own bio-bags you can use various bio-degradable bags and go to a tractor or ranch supply store and get the powder they use for horse stalls and the like - it's pretty much the same thing that is in the WAG bag (sans bacteria crystals) and is cheap.


Can you get the powder that also has Ivermectin?
 
