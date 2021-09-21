 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 15 Madison)   They used dogs. They used bribery. They used intimidation. They used finks. They used search & seizure. They used fingerprints. They used Raoul Mitgong, but he didn't help much. They used techniques of criminology. And what the hell: they caught him   (nbc15.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Criminal law, Jeffrey Johnson, Arrest, Resisting arrest, Jason Stone, Legal terms, block of Williamson St., 33-year-old  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 1:01 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, the ghost of Harlan Ellison is looking for you. It wants royalties.

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Subby, the ghost of Harlan Ellison is looking for you. It wants royalties.

Also:
[Fark user image image 440x256]


I can sell hugs???!!!

Brb, gotta go find my crayons and cardboard.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A man reportedly offering free hugs outside a restaurant near downtown Madison was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to fight anyone who would refuse.

I like this guy.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
TFH is two examples of "the power of having nothing".
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

noitsnot: TFH is two examples of "the power of having nothing".


*TFA
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a good use of police resources and taxpayer money. I suppose the pigs will set up some speedtraps to pay for this little misadventure. Because solving real crime doesn't bring in any revenue.
 
gbv23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Madison Trifecta completed

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll take "Alcohol and/o other illicit substances were involved" for $1000, Alex
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: What a good use of police resources and taxpayer money. I suppose the pigs will set up some speedtraps to pay for this little misadventure. Because solving real crime doesn't bring in any revenue.


How was "stopping a physically combative trespasser harassing folks outside a restaurant" not a good use of police resources and taxpayer money?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

noitsnot: noitsnot: TFH is two examples of "the power of having nothing".

*TFA


As the second guy bailed out of jail for the ninth time, they made him "super honest pinky swear" he won't skip bail again. So problem solved.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Can't offer free hugs without pants on. Sorry, buddy." That's what the cops told me last time. Now I'm banned from the old folks home.
 
detonator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you let any random person give you a free hug, you deserve getting your pocket picked, you chump.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Secret Troll Alt: What a good use of police resources and taxpayer money. I suppose the pigs will set up some speedtraps to pay for this little misadventure. Because solving real crime doesn't bring in any revenue.

How was "stopping a physically combative trespasser harassing folks outside a restaurant" not a good use of police resources and taxpayer money?


I'm assuming that because the person wasn't choked to death, suffocated with an officers knee, tased, and shot three times that it was a white person.
 
Pew
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So they caught Johnson at the Willy St Fair. Makes sense.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

detonator: If you let any random person give you a free hug, you deserve getting your pocket picked, you chump.


What if I pick their pocket?
 
detonator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: detonator: If you let any random person give you a free hug, you deserve getting your pocket picked, you chump.

What if I pick their pocket?


You might hit the jackpot of everybody else's booty .... Figuratively speaking
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.