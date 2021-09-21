 Skip to content
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Popeye's is open Sunday.  Anyone tried the Taco Bell one yet?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had their food before. It's crap. The only reason anyone would be obsessed with buying it, is because they think it allows them cover for being an unapologetic bigot.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I've had their food before. It's crap. The only reason anyone would be obsessed with buying it, is because they think it allows them cover for being an unapologetic bigot.


Youve really blown the lid off this one.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I've had their food before. It's crap. The only reason anyone would be obsessed with buying it, is because they think it allows them cover for being an unapologetic bigot.


It's just slightly better than other fast food options.  Their grilled nuggets are pretty good and I haven't found a fast food version similar.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like their spicy chicken deluxe sandwich.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I used to be a firefighter my crew would love going to chikfila because they gave us a 50% discount. I thought that was still paying 100% too much for their garbage.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chick-Fil-A was one of the decent fast food options at the Tampa airport.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Daniel Greenberg assures us that the sacrilegious sandwiches are 'bought the Saturday before and kept warm overnight with a professional chef putting some finishing touches on them Sunday before they go out.'"

That phrasing about the chef putting some "finishing touches" on the sandwiches...  Yeah, I'm not really comfortable with that.  I'm going to need some more information.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will about corporate level anti-gay stuff but I know for a fact theres at least three lesbians working at the one by me near downtown Houston.
And their employees are by far the friendliest in fast food.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Daniel Greenberg assures us that the sacrilegious sandwiches are 'bought the Saturday before and kept warm overnight with a professional chef putting some finishing touches on them Sunday before they go out.'"

That phrasing about the chef putting some "finishing touches" on the sandwiches...  Yeah, I'm not really comfortable with that.  I'm going to need some more information.


The secret ingredient is...bodily fluids
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Daniel Greenberg assures us that the sacrilegious sandwiches are 'bought the Saturday before and kept warm overnight with a professional chef putting some finishing touches on them Sunday before they go out.'"

That phrasing about the chef putting some "finishing touches" on the sandwiches...  Yeah, I'm not really comfortable with that.  I'm going to need some more information.


I was more worried about "kept warm overnight".

Not exactly a standard food preservation option.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our you can just buy one on Sat and toss in the fridge until the next day.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popeyes is the far superior restaurant chain.

Why would I eat at a place like Chick-fil-A? They donate money to fund programs that hurt kids and adults alike just for not toeing the line of some ancient bronze age mythology
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Daniel Greenberg assures us that the sacrilegious sandwiches are 'bought the Saturday before and kept warm overnight with a professional chef putting some finishing touches on them Sunday before they go out.'"

That phrasing about the chef putting some "finishing touches" on the sandwiches...  Yeah, I'm not really comfortable with that.  I'm going to need some more information.


For maximum fundie outrage, the chef is an immigrant, he performs a Santeria ritual over groups of sandwiches after purchasing, and for a final flourish, posthumously turns the chicken gay.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: I was more worried about "kept warm overnight".

Not exactly a standard food preservation option.


This. How much shiat has grown on it since it's been kept nice and warm overnight? It also sounds like it was taste disgusting. Fast food places are only supposed to keep food warm under heat lamps for 10 minutes or so before they toss it out.
 
Gramma
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Daniel Greenberg assures us that the sacrilegious sandwiches are 'bought the Saturday before and kept warm overnight with a professional chef putting some finishing touches on them Sunday before they go out.'"

That phrasing about the chef putting some "finishing touches" on the sandwiches...  Yeah, I'm not really comfortable with that.  I'm going to need some more information.

I was more worried about "kept warm overnight".

Not exactly a standard food preservation option.


Yeah, not willing to get food poisoning to make a point.

Also, I kind of like the idea of places being closed one day a week. It lets employees plan things to do. Most workers at fast food, retail and grocery stores don't know their schedules from one week to the next. When my daughter was doing that, it was nearly impossible to plan an outing because there wasn't any day that she was guaranteed to be off work.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have you ever eaten a warmed-over fast food item? As the Fark poet so eloquently put it, "Ain't nobody got time for that."
 
evilchode
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CFA literally has the worst fries in the history of mankind. You'd have to go well out of your way to create a more bland mouth experience (splosh). And with their waffle cut they get cold in about 30 seconds.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "Daniel Greenberg assures us that the sacrilegious sandwiches are 'bought the Saturday before and kept warm overnight with a professional chef putting some finishing touches on them Sunday before they go out.'"

That phrasing about the chef putting some "finishing touches" on the sandwiches...  Yeah, I'm not really comfortable with that.  I'm going to need some more information.

For maximum fundie outrage, the chef is an immigrant, he performs a Santeria ritual over groups of sandwiches after purchasing, and for a final flourish, posthumously turns the chicken gay.


Oh, well!  In that case: I'm back on board!  I'll take two, please!
 
spaceman375
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cue the cease and desist order in 3..2..
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How dare a restaurant treat their employees well and give them a guaranteed day off. The horror.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: kept warm overnight


Theres probably enough preservatives in it you could leave it in the trunk of your car for a thousand years and still eat it.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby you don't have to eat at Bigot Chicken.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Having had the "pleasure" of eating of Chick-fil-A before at some office get-together a while back, I am mystified why some people like them so much, unless you favorite ingredient is salt.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I've had their food before. It's crap. The only reason anyone would be obsessed with buying it, is because they think it allows them cover for being an unapologetic bigot.


I've had their food before. It's not crap. I'd rank them above average on some things.

That being said I'm not eating any fast food that's been kept overnight and resold by a third party. That's just asking for food poisoning.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

patrick767: Bertuccio: I was more worried about "kept warm overnight".

Not exactly a standard food preservation option.

This. How much shiat has grown on it since it's been kept nice and warm overnight? It also sounds like it was taste disgusting. Fast food places are only supposed to keep food warm under heat lamps for 10 minutes or so before they toss it out.


I found a picture of their warming rack:

forestry-suppliers.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't want their crap the other 6 days. Why would I want leftovers on a 7th??
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Say what you will about corporate level anti-gay stuff but I know for a fact theres at least three lesbians working at the one by me near downtown Houston.
And their employees are by far the friendliest in fast food.


Sawyer?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: dothemath: Say what you will about corporate level anti-gay stuff but I know for a fact theres at least three lesbians working at the one by me near downtown Houston.
And their employees are by far the friendliest in fast food.

Sawyer?


Yep, by Target.
 
Alebak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If someones genuine position is "Yo I don't like how they treat gay people but I gotta get me that chicken though" they have zero willpower, wouldn't have your back in a crisis, and would absolutely cross a picket line.

Its not like chicken sandwiches are rare, and its not like what make CFA's sandwiches distinct is a secret, its farkin' pickle juice.

For all the problems that we have and how few tools regular people have to solve them, Chic-fil-a ranks somewhere near the bottom of the scale in terms of difficulty, not eating there is like the equivalent of this asshole:
i.insider.comView Full Size

Except easier because its not like fast food employees are approaching you menacingly on the street, but some people just can't farkin do it, which doesn't bode well for the future when we got shiat like the fight for healthcare and climate change mitigation cranking up into over drive.
 
woodjf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I wanted the chicken and they serve me what the fark do I care what policy or morals they place on their employees? If they go out of business then so be it.
 
