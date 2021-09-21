 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Grizzly bear discovers that when you mess with the goat, you get the horns   (theguardian.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bear weighed 154 lbs. She was very young, hadn't yet received the memo about goat danger.

/I seem to write a lot of unusual sentences on Fark, for some reason
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She took down a bear....I could see that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mountain goats look like sheep and mountain sheep look like goats. Discuss.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's a grizzly bear doing up here in the clouds?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: What's a grizzly bear doing up here in the clouds?


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: SwiftFox: What's a grizzly bear doing up here in the clouds?

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 800x600]


Probably looking at the cloud that resembles a polar bear.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you happen to intrude on a mountain goats territory they can be dangerous AF and boot you clear to a grim demise, That's why you stare at them and then slowly pace away
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The bear weighed 154 lbs. She was very young, hadn't yet received the memo about goat danger.



Not to mention the size of the goat.  The article didn't say specifically this particular goat, but ...

Mountain goats, ... can weigh as much as 125kg
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
store-images.s-microsoft.comView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's farking metal.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Mountain goats look like sheep and mountain sheep look like goats. Discuss.


"anythingdocumented"
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moto-geek: HailRobonia: SwiftFox: What's a grizzly bear doing up here in the clouds?

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 800x600]

Probably looking at the cloud that resembles a polar bear.


alessonislearned.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I expect these encounters usually favor the bear - but you certainly can't argue that a horn like that couldn't deliver a fatal wound - it's nasty and long and sharp.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you didn't know goats were hardcore yet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Taylor Swift -- Trouble (Goat Version) FULL SONG!!!!!
Youtube fDeBfkzsJ3o
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

berylman: If you happen to intrude on a mountain goats territory they can be dangerous AF and boot you clear to a grim demise, That's why you stare at them and then slowly pace away


One time, I was going up a trail and a herd of mountain goats were coming down. It wasn't possible to get off the trail, so I just flattened myself up against the cliff and let them all pass. I must have been a little nervous because every single picture I took was blurry. Too bad, because baby goats are cute AF.

Another time, I was trying to eat lunch at a nice spot on a mountain pass with a nice view. But a goat kept hassling me. Every time I tried to chase him off, he'd come right back when I sat down to eat. I think he'd probably scored some hiker snacks and learned to mooch/intimidate for food. I had to finish my lunch further down the trail. Annoying SOB.

I've also woken up after sleeping under the stars and found myself surrounded by hoof prints. I sleep very soundly.

My point is that, while any wild animal can be dangerous, goats rate a solid "meh" on the terror scale, IMO.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The fierce predators never really stand up to an annoyed hoofed animal.  The prairie guides from the 19th Century typically recommend having mules around instead of guard dogs, because mules notice shiat right away and get annoyed and loud long before human guards or picket posts, while dogs can sleep quite heavily.

Modern alpaca ranches over here will have llamas or mules in addition to herding dogs, but for coyote defense it is always the llamas or mules.  A coyote shows up, and it will fight the dogs if the dogs wake up and the coyote is trapped or desperate.  The llama will notice the coyote and literally stomp it to death.
 
wademh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Grizzly versus goat?
Grizzly will often get the horns, and the shoulder, the ribs, the liver, the rump, ...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like a hell of a fight.  Was that on pay-per-view?
 
